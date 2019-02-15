Jeep Shots—Readers From Around the World Submit Their Jeep Photos

Traci Clark

Photographers: Readers

Father-and-Son Restoration

Perry and Stephen Parker worked a long time on the restoration of their 1971 Jeepster. They completed it in March of 2015 just in time for Stephen’s wedding to his bride, Erin. This photo was taken on North Padre Island; the Jeepster, now considered a family heirloom, resides with the family in Keller, Texas.

Later-in-Life Jeeper

Corie Dunn of Atchison, Kansas, told us that he is relatively new to the “Jeep Life” and wonders why he didn’t start many years earlier. He sent in this shot of his 2013 JKU outfitted with a 3.5-inch Fox Factory Series lift, 37/13.5/17 tires on KMC true beadlocks, Dana 44 axles with electric lockers, JKS steering links and track bars, Mammoth full links front and rear, Currie Antirock front sway bar, G2 front axle truss, Smittybilt winch, and a Factor 55 UltraHook. Corie and his family spend a lot of time wheeling and making new friends.

Campbell’s Collection and Some Moab History

Sean and Nancy Campbell from Moab, Utah, shared the beginnings of their vintage collection with us. Their 1961 FC-170 has been modified a bit with a 4.3L Vortec V-6 and a 700-R4 automatic transmission. Sean says it will cruise around at 75 mph or just bop around Moab happily at the posted speed limit. His second vintage gem has spent most of its life in Moab. The 1942 Ford GPW was military surplus bought by the city of Moab in 1946. It remained a utility vehicle for the city until the owner of the local Texaco gas station purchased the Jeep from the city sometime in the late ’50s; Sean purchased it in 2018. Because it has been modified so much over the years, he thought it was just an old flattie and wanted to display it on their property in Moab. After closer inspection and some title search work, they discovered it was indeed a genuine Ford GPW. The 1946 Willys Overland trailer is also theirs, and it was a lucky barn find in Moab.

As the Saying Goes…Someday

18-year-old Northern California resident Ethan Hansen is a kid after our own hearts. At the age of 16, he knew he wanted a manual-transmission 4x4 from the ’70s. Growing up in an FSJ family, he knew what he was looking for. While sitting in school waiting for class to start, Ethan found a Craigslist ad for a 1977 J10 pickup. He went and looked at it after school and drove it home the following day. The J10 currently has a 360 V-8 with a T-18 four-speed manual and a Dana 20 transfer case. Ethan made the custom mesh American flag tailgate himself. Future plans are to “someday” drop a diesel engine and a five-speed manual in it and add a 5- or 6-inch lift and some 35s.

Family Tradition

John Quirin from Englewood, Colorado, shared this photo from the annual family leaf-peeping trip on Boreas Pass. His 2006 Jeep Wrangler LJ Rubicon is a four-year resurrection build. After it was T-boned in 2013 and needed a new frame, the Jeep got some additional goodies to make it a trail-tamer. Keeping the stock Rubicon axles, he did a WJ knuckle conversion and added 1-ton tie rods. Three-inch TeraFlex springs and a Rokmen short-arm kit provide clearance for 37-inch Goodyear MT/R tires. Passenger protection is provided by a Skinny Fabrication custom DOM ’cage.

From the Mountains to the Sea

Riverside, California, is home to Erik Lindgren and his 1978 CJ-5. The Jeep is powered by a mildly built AMC 304 and Holley Truck Avenger four-barrel carb. Power is pushed through a T-18 transmission and model 20 transfer case to a Dana 44 rear with a Detroit Locker and a Dana 30 front with a Power-Lok. The axles are tipped with BFG 35x12.50 MTs and hung from a spring-over lift with Rancho 2.5-inch springs and a front shackle reversal. Other mods include a York onboard air compressor with two-gallon air tank, custom spare tire rack with gas can, a Hi-Lift jack mount, a six-point rollcage, and custom seats.

The Monster

“The Monster” is the name of Justin Pelham’s 2008 JKU Sahara. Justin lives in Moses Lake, Washington. His Jeep sports a 3-inch Zone coil lift and rides on 35-inch Mickey Thompson Deegan 38 tires. Thanks for sharing with us, Justin.