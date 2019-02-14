Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

We Want Your Photos!

We Want Your Photos!

1.

From Side-by-Side to Sideways

This is John Spinks and his ’67 M-715 wheeling in Arkansas. “I traded my side-by-side for it just one week prior.” And what a week it was of getting to know each other: “It has an AMC 360 that I bent a pushrod in just the day before doing a hillclimb. I took the pushrod out, hammered it straight, and kept going.” Then they got further acquainted in this mud hole. “It really needs a locker! And a winch.”

2.

CJ and YJ at the End of the Earth

“I’ve owned ZJs and WJs all my life, but this is my baby and my first Wrangler,” wrote CJ Lepisto. Here’s CJ and his bae, a ’94 YJ, at Keweenaw Point in Copper Harbor, Michigan, with Lake Superior in the background, or what’s also called “the End of the Earth.” CJ bought the Wrangler in 2017. “The original owner brought it up from Arkansas, so it’s one of the very few YJs in northern Michigan without rust! It was left mostly stock and terribly neglected on maintenance and needed repairs. My brother, mother, sister, and I took it to Keweenaw Point in late May after the ice finally melted.” The YJ experienced “lots of spring water and mud, along with pulling fallen trees off the trail with the new Tuff Stuff front bumper and Smittybilt winch.”

3.

Family Vacay

“Myself, wife, two dogs, and my sister went on a 3 1/2-week trip in July.” At first, that might sound like a story that requires an instant sympathy groan. But no—it’s the jealousy kind of story. Daniel Avis and the posse began their trip in Moab, and then they hit Colorado before venturing to the Rubicon Trail to meet up with friends. By the way, his JK is pulling a homemade camping trailer. Neat.

4.

When the Third Wheel has Four Wheels

Brian Maby in Epping, Essex, UK, told us: “Son Gavin and fiancée Jenny both set out to get married in Niagara, Canada. So, Gavin and Jen got married and the Jeep came, too.”