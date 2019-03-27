Backward Glances: Dune Buggy With Teeth—Chenowth Fast Attack Vehicle

Jim Allen

Photographers: The United States Army

Warfighting changes with technology and the particular war being fought. In the early 1980s, a push was on for a fast-moving, high-tech–capable, rapidly deployable, mechanized force. Development and operational testing of this concept eventually fell to the 9th Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Washington. The unit became a testbed for the idea of motorized light infantry specializing in high-tech warfare.

The idea coalesced into what was called the HTLD, or High Technology Light Division, a part of which would be the LAB, Light Attack Battalion, using heavily armed light vehicles for fast-moving “shoot and scoot” attacks, reconnaissance, and target designation. If the old TV show Rat Patrol popped into your mind just now, that was the idea of the LAB.

They considered a number of vehicle types for the LAB, including the then-new Humvee, the old M-151 MUTT, and others, but what came to the front was the old sandrail/dune buggy idea. Chenowth Racing Products was hired by defense contractor Emerson Electronics to build 120 heavy-duty versions of its desert racing vehicles. Built in batches, they went to Fort Lewis for tests and modifications. Some sources have listed a total of 126 being built, the extra six being used for destructive tests in determining the vehicle’s vulnerability to various weapons systems.

The tubular steel frame was the type Chenowth had pioneered for desert racing back in the ’60s. In this case, the frame was made of 4130 chromoly tubing with a 103-inch wheelbase. It was powered by a lightly modified Volkswagen engine that was backed up by a six-rib VW Transporter transaxle with a 5.42:1 final drive ratio. The Fast Attack Vehicle (FAV) used the standard VW torsion bar suspension front and rear, though upgraded with dual shocks up front and triple shocks in the rear, along with dual steering dampers. The original bare vehicle had a curb weight barely over 1,000 pounds but it got portlier as equipment was added.

Kevin Hess’ FAV is shown here at the Findlay Military Vehicle Show in 2017. It’s been restored to the updated ’85 configuration and is painted in the woodland camouflage pattern. Though not originally given an M-Series designation, after the 1985 rebuild program the versions mounting the M2 .50 caliber eventually became known as the XM-1040 or M-1040, and the TOW-equipped units (foreground) were the XM or M-1041. Kevin’s M-1040 has the full radio suite and smoke grenade launchers. Kevin’s is considered to be one of the best, most complete, and most accurately restored FAVs in the world.

For the initial tests, they mounted just about every type of remotely suitable weapons system available, some of which just about flipped the buggy over when fired. The most practical bang for the buck was achieved with three systems: the M60 7.62mm machine gun, the M2 .50 caliber machine gun, and the Mk 19 40mm grenade launcher. The TOW (Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wire-guided) missile system was a good fit also, but it was supposed to have a three-person crew—though two could operate it well enough by most reports.

Another very effective weapons system, if you want to call it that, was a laser designator. With that device, the FAV could sneak behind enemy lines and a target could be painted from a distance with an invisible beam that could be seen by laser-guided artillery, missiles, and even bomber aircraft. The communications systems added later could also be called a weapon when the FAV was used for reconnaissance.

Toward the end of 1984 and into 1985, the FAVs underwent an update, rebuild, and standardization process addressing the lessons learned and shortcomings found in earlier tests. Of the original 126, approximately 80 were turned out with the full suite of updates for further testing. The remainder had been used up in destructive tests, lost to accidents, or otherwise utilized.

Power came from a Chenowth-modified Volkswagen air-cooled flat-four based on a 1,600cc case. Combined with a 78mm stroker crankshaft, the 90mm jugs delivered 1,984 cc’s and an 8:1 compression ratio. Dual port heads were used, and the engine was fed by a Weber 44IDF two-barrel after the ’85 updates with this plenum and twin air filter setup. Exhaust flowed via an aftermarket Volkswagen performance exhaust system. Power was listed at 94 hp at 5,000 rpm. Initially, a 55-amp 12V alternator and electrical system was used, but a 24V system replaced it. A full-flow, remote-mounted oil filter and fin-and-tube oil cooler were added for durability, and an engine protection system was added as well.

The mods included side storage pods, headlight guards, rubber fenders, and a wedge-shaped fuel tank that replaced the round one and made room for a storage area behind the seats. Weapons mounting was also standardized and improved. Engine-related changes included a switch from the Solex one-barrel carburetor to a Weber two-barrel and improvements to the air filtration system. An engine protection system was installed and the electrics were updated to 24V MIL-SPEC, along with more lights, horns, mirrors, turn signals, and the intercom/radio setup. Curb weight jumped to about 1,540 pounds, maybe a little more depending on the weapons systems mounted. GVW remained at 2,440 pounds.

A mix of Baja racer and GI issue. Controls included cutting brakes for fast turns (tall lever behind gearshift) and a line-lock–style parking brake. The controls evolved rapidly as testing progressed, the biggest change being the upgrade to a radio-shielded 24V electrical system complete with military-standard lights, switches, and wiring. To the right edge of the dash is the fire control for the four-tube smoke grenade launcher.

Crew was two and the stated top speed was 75 mph, though the Army put a 55-mph limit on it. The 0-60 time was listed as “under 12 seconds,” and during Army tests its speed, acceleration, agility, and low profile put it into the “hard to hit” category. That was good because the vehicle and crew were very vulnerable to even light weapons fire. The four-wheel-drive Humvee could best the 4x2 FAV in some terrain, but in the areas it could run, the FAV held the cards for speed, agility, and fuel economy. With a 16-gallon fuel tank, range was a minimum of about 200 miles running hard and a maximum of a bit over 300 miles.

Testing occurred at Fort Lewis, of course, as well as other bases in the continental U.S., plus Europe and South Korea. The results were mixed in the Army’s eyes. The FAV did very well in certain environments, not unexpectedly in desert terrain, but not so well on the wet, snowy, muddy environment of Europe or Korea.

Looking back at the FAV, it’s easy to see the vehicle itself wasn’t a failure. But it wasn’t a universal success either. The Army was looking for something less specialized and more universal—as useful in Cold War–era Europe as it was in the Middle Eastern desert. While it wasn’t perfect either, the Humvee fit the “universal” definition a little better than the FAV. The later conflicts in the Middle East probably justified adding FAV-like vehicles to the inventory, and the prior experience in developing the FAV speeded the development of those systems up when they were later deemed necessary; similar vehicles have been useful ever since. For that reason alone, the FAV program was definitely not a failure.

Seating was for two, and the helmets, goggles, and headsets for the intercom system were standard equipment. The .50 caliber “Ma-Deuce” heavy machine gun could be fired while standing outside the vehicle or by rising out of the seat and sitting on the back hoop of the rollcage. Sometimes an M-60, 7.62mm machine gun was also cowl-mounted for co-driver use. Chenowth did not originally equip the FAV with fenders, but they were found to be necessary, and the rubber fenders were added during the update.

Even though the test project was ended in just a few years, the FAVs stayed in service for quite some time. Some found their way into service with SEAL teams during Desert Storm and after. Fitted with a third seat above the engine, they mounted TOW missiles, and whatever they did is still classified. Some were given to Portugal and until recently were used by Portuguese special forces. Over the years, FAVs saw use by various American military police and security agencies around the globe. A few went out to civilian police departments. Some found use as movie vehicles.

According to Roger Francis, who is the keeper of the FAV flame via his website fastattackvehicle.com, the known survivors include 16 in private hands, including his own, and 7 in museums. Reportedly, there might be a few still being used by guys dressed in black.

This U.S. Army image is undated, but it is probably from the mid-1980s. It shows two variants of the updated FAV—the M-1041 in the foreground and the M-1040 in back. You can see the heavy load of gear, fuel, and ammunition they carried, which somewhat degraded their shoot and scoot capability.

The Details

Sources Fast Attack Vehicle fastattackvehicle.com

Vehicle: ’82 Emerson/Chenowth Fast Attack VehicleOwner: Kevin HessEstimated value: $30,000Engine: 1,984cc four-cyl, air-cooled VWPower (hp @ rpm): 94 @ 5,000Bore & stroke (mm): 90 x 78Comp. ratio: 8.0:1Transmission: Four-spd VW Transporter transaxleAxle ratio: 5.42:1Tires (f/r): E78-15/31x11.50-15Wheelbase (in): 103GVW (lb): 2,440Curb weight (lb): 1,540Fuel capacity (gal): 16