Breaking News: Week to Wheelin’ Vintage Bronco Build Happens June 24-29!

Four Wheeler Staff

Want something big to look forward to this summer? Look no further, because another edition of our incredible Week to Wheelin’ project is happening June 24-29, and it’s our biggest build yet. This time around we’re building a vintage Ford Bronco from the ground up! And as you can see by the rendering, it’s going to be a handsome machine.

In 2017 Jp did an ’07 Jeep JK Wrangler and in 2018 Petersen’s 4-Wheel & Off-Road modified a ’97 Jeep TJ Wrangler. This year it’s Four Wheeler’s turn, and we’re starting with a frame and body provided by the Week to Wheelin’ title sponsor Golden Star Classic Auto Parts and building a great-looking, trail-ready machine. Did we mention the build is going to happen in a week?

The Week to Wheelin’ Bronco sponsors include:

Covercraft

Dakota Digital

Duralast

Eaton

Golden Star Classic Auto Parts (title sponsor)

ididit

Painless Performance Products

Thermo-Tec

As this is being written, parts are being procured, and soon said parts will start flowing into the MotorTrend Group shop. Come June 24, we’ll have a team attacking the build while the clock ticks toward the final day. The entire process will be documented across MotorTrend Group’s Four Wheeler Network, including fourwheeler.com and all of our social media sites. You’ll be able to follow the build via on-the-fly updates, and at the end of each day we’ll post updates with a photo gallery and video of the day’s work.

And when the Bronco is complete at the end of the week, we’re pointing it to the trail for its shakedown run in the dirt. Of course, we’ll document that too!