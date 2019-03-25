Jeep Shots: 80 Jeep Special Section

Traci Clark

Photographers: Readers

Blue Baby Blue

Shawn Walker from Kent, Washington, sent in his 1975 Jeep CJ-6. It was stored in a garage since 1988, and he picked it up in 2017 and got it running. The previous owner replaced a ton of parts on it, but sadly just let it sit. It has manual drum brakes and manual steering. The inline-six is not original but powers it very well, and it has a three-speed manual transmission. The original paint shows its age well and the interior boasts the original AMC AM radio/speaker. Shawn says, “It’s a little fellow, and even though the CJ-6 is far less recognized by the present Jeep community, it still has loads of character.”

Loves the Snow

Here’s a 1997 Cherokee Sport sent in by Loren Olsen of Oakridge, Oregon. Loren didn’t tell us much about his Jeep, but it is equipped with a 4-inch lift, 4.56 gears, a Dana 30 front axle, and a Dana 44 rear axle with Yukon air lockers and 35-inch Dick Cepek Extreme Country tires. It’s a daily driver and weekend wheeler.

Found it on eBay

Luc Lépine from Québec, Canada, submitted his 1968 M715 that he found on eBay in 2010 and imported to Québec. It has undergone some major modifications since Luc purchased it. It currently has a rebuilt 2000 6BTAA stock 215hp Cummins engine from a Thomas auto bus mated to a five-speed Spicer 3053A with a homemade machined adapter and Freightliner FL70 clutch. It has a hybrid transfer case that started as a divorced NP205 with modified shift rails that were upgraded to 1410 yokes and flanges to fit the Rockwell differentials. It uses a stock NP200 rear output machined for oil passages so Luc can retain the stock drum e-brake to keep it legal on the road. We wish we had a full page to tell you about all the other trick stuff on this sweet beast. Thanks for sharing, Luc!

Work Hard, Play Harder

Elko, Nevada, is home to Brayden Phillips and his 2007 Jeep Wrangler X. The motor, transmission, and transfer case are all stock, but the undercarriage is not. A Dana 60 front and a Sterling 10.5-inch rear from a 2003 Ford Super Duty allow Brayden to put his daily driver to work on the weekends crawling over the rocky trails of Nevada on the 38.5-inch Boggers. It sports a bit of a “franken-lift,” says Phillips, with Core 4x4 control arms, Rubicon Express track bars, and springs from an old 4.5-inch four-door JK lift.

Gator Chaser

Central Florida resident Brian Debo sent in his 1987 Grand Wagoneer. Brian didn’t give us much information on his FSJ, stating it has Dana 44 axles, 5.13 gears, a lunchbox locker in the rear, and crossover steering. Under the hood is an AMC EFI 360 backed by a TorqueFlite 727 transmission and NP229 transfer case. He added a 1980s J-truck grille. It sits on 35-inch KM2 tires mounted on stock wheels.

Pony Power

Longtime Jp reader Brian Sutton from Charlotte, North Carolina, sent us his 1983 Jeep CJ-7. The cool part of his build is the Ford Mustang 302 V-8 that powers it. This is paired up with an NV4500 five-speed manual transmission. It has Dana 44 axles front and rear that Brian says are stuffed with lockers, chromoly shafts, and other goodies. A 4-inch BDS lift helps clear the 35-inch MT/R tires, and it has a full custom ’cage and a Warn 8000 winch.

Playing Favorites

Chris Barnett from Ecorse, Michigan, told us in his brief email that he has a few Jeeps, but his favorite is his 1998 XJ. It has an Iron Rock long-arm lift and sits on 35-inch tires. We are intrigued to see the rest of his collection that he says contains another XJ and a 1988 Comanche.

Stretch and Flex

This 1995 Jeep Wrangler YJ belongs to Chris Farrell of Lathrop, Missouri. He tells us it has been stretched to a 108-inch wheelbase, and it has a 4.0L engine and an AW4 transmission. A Dana 44 front axle with three-link suspension and a Dana 60 rear axle with four-link suspension are underneath. He didn’t give us any additional information on his Jeep, but it looks like it could tackle trails anywhere.

Velociraptors Beware

Chris and Jennifer Molina of Rockport, Texas, own this 2010 Jeep Wrangler JKU Mountain Edition. It has been mocked up to look like a Jurassic World Jeep. It sits on 35-inch tires and Dana 44 axles with electric lockers and 4.88 gears. It has front sway bar disconnects and a 3-inch lift. Smittybilt front and rear bumpers cap the ends, and an unknown-make 9000-pound winch is mounted in the front bumper. Four 130-watt KC Apollo lights provide extra nighttime illumination.

It’s a Monsta

Chris Pero of Brockport, New York, sent us his 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The exterior has been covered in custom orange Monstaliner with black accents. It’s rolling on a Dana 60 rear with 4.56 gears and a Torque Locker; the current Dana 30 front is soon to be replaced with a Dana 60. Providing the lift is a Clayton Offroad 6.5-inch long-arm kit. According to Pero, The interior has been fully customized and has custom tool storage and onboard air.

Frame-Swap Restoration

Logan, West Virginia, resident Cliff Motes submitted his 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara; however, he didn’t give us a lot of information on it. He says it was a “frame-swap restoration,” and it sits on a 4-inch Rough Country lift, 34-inch tires, and 17-inch AR Wheels. The Mopar PW-7 Bright White paintjob really makes it stand out. His favorite places to wheel are at the Hatfield-McCoy Trails in West Virginia.

Forethought and Crafty Counsel

Lovingly named “Prometheus” by his owner, Dan Ladd from Riverton, Wyoming, this Gladiator truck has been built from the ground up. It is a blending of a 1964 J300 and a 1967 J3000. It has a 1993 Chevy 5.7L throttle body–injected motor, SM465 transmission, and NP205 transfer case with a twin-stick conversion. Running gear is GM with a 14-bolt rear axle with disc brake conversion and a 10-bolt front axle from an ’89 3/4-ton Suburban. Prometheus has Detroit Lockers, 4.56 gears front and rear, 52-inch springs in front, and Chevy 64-inch springs in rear; 15 inches have been bobbed from the rear frame. Cragar Soft 8 wheels with 37-inch Cooper STT Pro tires. Some of Dan’s favorite places to wheel are the Christina and Shoshoni Lake areas of the Wind River Range in Wyoming.

Desert Dreamin’

We know that Darryl Krapf is from the Phoenix, Arizona, area, and he submitted his 2013 Jeep Wrangler JKU. He only gave us a limited amount of information on his Jeep. It sits on a 3.5-inch lift and has 37-inch Toyo tires. The front axle is trussed, sleeved, and locked. The JKU has homemade rock sliders.

Here’s My Junk

“Here’s my junk” is how Dennis Woyma from Astoria, Oregon, started his email submission to us. Dennis, this is far from junk. These are two truly awesome Jeeps! His 1974 Cherokee is stock except for the dual exhaust. The full-time four-wheel-drive Jeep has a 401 V-8 with Pertronix ignition, automatic transmission, and dual gas tanks. Dennis would like to convert it to a five-speed someday.

His second Jeep is a 1947 CJ-2A with a 1941 Willys America engine block and Ford cylinder head, T90 transmission, and Dana 18 transfer case. Axles are 1946 Dana 25 front and Dana 41 rear. It was as a pile of parts when Dennis got it. He put it together in Ohio and then drove it to Oregon in 2014.

Ride of the Valkyries

Derek Borgersen from Marlboro, New Jersey, sent in his 2018 Renegade Trailhawk. It is outfitted with Valkyrie light brackets, pole ladder, modular trunk panels, and hood vents. A Daystar 1.5-inch lift and Supreme Suspensions 1-inch spacers give it some tire space. It has Avid front and rear bumpers and Auxbeam LED lighting.

Turbo TJ

Derrick Hawkins didn’t tell us what part of the world he calls home, and he only gave us limited information on his 1997 Jeep TJ. It has an intercooled turbocharged 2.5L engine, BDS suspension lift, Fox 2.0 shocks, GenRight rock sliders, ShrockWorks front bumper with a Smittybilt X20 winch, and an OR-FAB bolt-in rollcage.

Bridges of Madison County

Doran Else from Johnston, Iowa, submitted his 2008 Jeep Commander Sport. It is stock with a 4.7L V-8 and has 156,000 miles on it. This photo was taken while he was touring the bridges of Madison County and Pammel State Park in Madison, Iowa, on a crisp November day. This is the water crossing on the Middle River.

Scout’s Honor

Tulsa, Oklahoma, resident Doug Morgan is an avid overlander and got into the off-road scene because of the desire to continue his love of camping and Scouting. He was Boy Scout when he was a kid and now both his boys are Scouts. His 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is set up perfectly to explore the great outdoors. With a 5.2L V-8 and NP242 transfer case swap, it sports a snorkel with an integrated K&N FIPK intake, 4.5-inch Iron Rock Off Road lift with a long-arm front upgrade, Bilstein 5100 shocks, and Mickey Thompson MTZ P3 33-inch tires on Pro Comp 7032 wheels. Dana 44 axles with Yukon chromoly shafts and a Warn VR8000 winch are just a few of the goodies packed in this family overland exploration rig.

It’s a Sleeper

This 1988 Jeep Wrangler YJ belongs to Dylan Honkala. He bought it when he was 14 years old as a project vehicle. He and his dad spent two years building it from the rust bucket it was into a safe daily driver. The tub was rusted in half and fresh panels had to be welded in place. It has a Chevy 350 V-8 that has been souped-up with an aluminum intake, Holley Quick Fuel carb, and Vortec heads. It’s backed by a Turbo 400 automatic transmission. Dylan is in college now and a few more things are in the works for this little YJ—they are building a 383 Stroker motor to swap in.

Lifelong Jeep Lover

Dylan Pembroke from Dallas, Texas, sent us his 1981 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler that’s hiding an LT-1 350 V-8, 4L60E automatic transmission, and an NP205 transfer case. Currie 9-inch axles and Detroit Lockers can be found front and rear. The front has Dana 44 knuckles and lockouts and a homemade spring-over lift. Homebuilt bumpers with a Warn M8274 winch and Smittybilt Highline front fenders protect the rig. It’s been in the family since 1994. His 1988 Comanche Laredo longbed is currently under construction. It has a 4.0L engine, and plans are for an 8.8 rearend, HP Dana 44 front, and a Rusty’s long-arm kit.

Jeeps Are Like Legos (for Adults)

Ed Birch from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, makes the reference that Jeeps are like Legos for adults—once you start building it’s difficult to stop. He sent in his 2016 Freedom Edition Jeep JKU. Ed has done a few modifications, adding Rubicon 10th Anniversary bumpers front and rear; a Mopar Sport bar on the front; J.W. Speaker headlights, foglights, turn signals, and taillights; Bilstein shocks; and Goodyear DuraTrac tires on Quadratec Moab wheels. These are just few of the upgrades. Ed tells himself that he is finished—and says that one day he might believe it.

FC Fun Finds

Ed Bristol from Oswego, New York, sent us a couple of his FC finds; he didn’t tell us what years they are. The first one he found had been sitting in a barn in Minnesota for 35 years. The previous owner had planned to turn this FC-150 into a fertilizer spreader, but a change in agriculture altered those plans and it was abandoned to live in neglect. After Ed got it home, he gave it a tune-up, new plugs, wires, a cap, rotor, points, and some fresh fuel, and it has been running ever since. Two years later, Ed found the second FC in a field 45 minutes away from his house; it was a perfect parts truck. After talking with the gentleman and paying the more-than-reasonable price of $500, Ed found that the seller had all the paperwork. He is looking forward to getting it running and bringing it back to life.

Take the Road Less Traveled

Geoff and Julie Hines from San Bernardino, California, sent us a photo of their stock 2013 Jeep Wrangler JKUR. It’s Commando Green with a Gobi roof rack. While on their way home from Lake Tahoe, they found this awesome dirt road somewhere around Mammoth. They love to explore trails and most of their Jeep excursions are around Big Bear.

Trusty TJ

George Gonzales submitted his 2001 Jeep TJ. He has owned this Jeep for about five years and wheels it on Gold Mountain in California. It is equipped with a 4-inch short-arm lift, 35-inch Yokohama M/T tires, Dana 30 front axle with a Yukon Grizzly Locker and 4.88 gears, and a Dana 44 rear axle with 4.88 gears and a Detroit Locker.

Winter in Wyoming

Greg Madic of Rock Springs, Wyoming, is the second owner of this 1963 Willys pickup. A friend’s grandfather purchased it in 1963 and it was used as a farm truck. It had 65,000 miles on it, the rearend went out, and it was down a couple of cylinders, but Greg has plans to bring it back to life and make it his daily driver.

Jeep-Obsessed 16-Year-Old

Sixteen-year-old Hampton Gilchrist from Cornelius, North Carolina, sent in his 1979 Jeep CJ-7. He says his obsession for Jeeps keeps on growing. Jeeps are a part of his heritage. His grandfather fought in World War II and drove one of the original flatfender Jeeps. Hampton says it makes him smile to see the Jeep legacy passed on through the family. His CJ has an LS powerplant under the hood and 37-inch tires. One of his favorite places to wheel is Uwharrie National Forest.

Daily Driver, Not a Mall Crawler

Most people hear daily driver and immediately dismiss the vehicle as a mall crawler, says Nebraska resident Howard Lawler, but he assures us that living in Nebraska it’s more like a 60-mile overland journey every day (depending on weather conditions) rather than a commute. Howard says he refuses to be stuck in any sort of traffic and will purposely search out any alternative route all the way down to minimum maintenance roads to get to where he’s going. His 2004 Wrangler LJ is one of four Jeeps in the family, five if you count his M715. He didn’t provide build details but states that it doesn’t have all the ultra-cool stuff a rockcrawler has, but it has just what it needs to get where he’s going.

Breaking Trail

Hunter Bradley didn’t tell us where he calls home and didn’t provide us with a lot of details on his 1989 Jeep Comanche Pioneer. It’s sitting on a custom front four-link and spring-over, with a full-width HP Dana 44 front with an Eaton ELocker and a 9-inch with a Detroit Locker in the rear. Under the hood is a 4.0L with AW4 transmission and an NP231 transfer case.

Vera Plays Dirty

Jacob Rohr of from Ohio owns this 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo nicknamed “Vera.” There have been some interesting mods done to her. Roughly 4 inches of lift have been achieved by adding a set of heavy-duty 2-inch coils in the front and a pair of Bilstein shocks—and Bilstein shocks for a Ford F-150 and OME coils in the rear with 2-inch steel spacers. BFGoodrich 275/65R18 KO2 tires mounted on Jeep Sahara takeoff wheels eat up the mud.

Welcome Home

Sydney, Australia, resident Jared Collins submitted his 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ. Jared purchased it in 2017, and when finalizing the deal to buy the Jeep he found out that his father was the first owner of it in 1997. The Jeep was in the family for 10 years and then sold when they needed a larger SUV. Jared had to replace the engine, as its time away from home wasn’t easy. He has also regeared the axles to 4.10 and has added ARB Lockers front and rear. It has had a fresh coat of paint and is getting ready to take on the land Down Under.

Out of the Mist

Jared Mears sent us this photo with very limited information. He said it was taken on a rainy, misty day while wheeling at Rausch Creek. He didn’t tell us the year of his Jeep Wrangler TJ but did tell us that it has a 3-inch BDS lift, KM2 tires, and an ARB front bumper with a 9K Warn winch on it. Jared says, “It’s nothing fancy, but it gets the job done and is a great daily driver.”

Growing Old Together

Jason Dodge of Grand Rapids, Michigan, purchased his 1979 Jeep CJ-7 when he was 15 years old. Fast-forward 20 years and two kids, and the Jeep is still a part of his family. He has no intention of ever letting it go. When originally purchased it was a father/son project and underwent a full frame-off build. It has a Dana 30 front and a Corporate 20 rear with 4.56 gears and Lock-Right Lockers, and custom Deaver Suspension leaf springs with Fox 2.0 shocks. The engine is a “warmed-over” AMC 360 V-8 with an Edelbrock Performer intake and bumpstick, COMP roller valvetrain, gasket-matched heads, and a FiTech EFI fuel system. They spend a lot of time at Silver Lake Sand Dunes on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Eat, Sleep, Jeep, Repeat

The great state of Texas is where Jason Zamora resides. He is a lifelong Jeep fanatic, telling us it started with his red Power Wheels YJ when he was a little fella. He has owned several Jeeps in his lifetime and his current trail rig is this 2015 Renegade Trailhawk he calls “Sharkbait.” His BU is outfitted with a 1.5-inch Daystar lift, 1-inch Supreme Suspension spacers, 235/65R17 Cooper AT3 tires, Valkyrie off-road carrier bearings and rear diff skids, and Rocky Road Outfitters sliders.

Dynamite Comes in Small Packages

Jeff Blizard from Jasper, Tennessee, likes to see the look on peoples’ faces when he meets them on the trail in his 2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk. He says it surprises many people to see how capable his BU is. It has a Daystar 1.5-inch lift, 1.25-inch wheel spacers, and rides on Kumho 225/70R17 MT51 tires. It’s outfitted with Avid Essentials steel front and rear bumpers that allow greater approach and departure angles, and it is protected underneath by numerous skidplates.

Where’s the Fire

Jesse Henson, a firefighter in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, says he is a huge fan of Jp Magazine. He shared his 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ with us. It has a 4.0L engine, AX15 transmission, NP231 transfer case, Dana 30 frontend, and a Ford 8.8 rearend with a four-wheel disc brake conversion. It also features a Rough Country lift, 33x12.50x15 tires on Cragar Soft 8 wheels, a Smittybilt front bumper, and a Rampage frameless soft top. Jesse said this Jeep was a part of his wedding and was the “getaway” vehicle when they left the reception.

Empty Nest

Now that the kids are grown it was time for Jim Pfister of Fairview, Pennsylvania, to return to the Jeep life. This 2006 Jeep TJ is the second Jeep Jim has owned; the first was a ’95 YJ. He has added a 3-inch lift, 33x12.5x15 tires, 7-inch fender flares, and nerf bars. He is planning to upgrade the front and rear bumpers soon.

CJ is for C and J

Cassaundra and Jody “CJ” Theriot from the Austin, Texas, area are CJ fans and have two very amazing Jeeps they shared with us. Their Blue 1985 CJ-7 is a rare numbers-matching gem, and they have the original hardtop and doors. The original 258 six-cylinder was replaced when it hit 198,000 miles, and they are rebuilding that one to reinstall to keep the numbers matching. A 2-inch Rugged Ridge spring lift was added to clear the 31/10.5R15 BFG A-T tires. This has been their daily driver since 2002.

The newest member of the CJ family is their 1981 Jeep Scrambler purchased a few months ago. It has a Poison Spyder front axle conversion kit to improve the ride on the highway and trails. In addition, it’s been upgraded with Corbeau front seats and 275/70R17 BFG LT KO tires on Pro Comp wheels. The Theriots say they have some work to do on this one to bring it up to snuff.

Likes Mud

Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, is where Jody Munn and his 1997 Jeep TJ reside, and they can see Nova Scotia from there! This is Jody’s first Jeep and he is really enjoying the Jeep life. Current modifications are a 4-inch Zone Offroad lift, a 1.25-inch body lift, Rock Krawler adjustable upper and lower control arms, and Rubicon Express sway bar disconnects. He regeared to 4.88 with G2 gears added a Lokka locker in the rear and a Spartan in the front. Churning up the New Brunswick mud are 33x12.5x15 Mickey Thompson MTZ P3 tires mounted on Pro Comp wheels.

Jorge’s JK

The only thing that Jorge Quintero Vélez included in his submission was this photo of his Jeep Wrangler JK and that he was from Bogotá, Columbia. Bogotá is the capital of Columbia and over 8 million people call it home; it sits at 8,612 feet above sea level. Columbia offers some amazing adventures for off-roaders.

Home-Brewed

Josh Isaacs of Shelley, Idaho, wanted the previous owner in West Jordan, Utah, to know that the 1969 Jeep CJ-5 is still going strong. Josh purchased it about four years ago and has made some changes to it during his ownership. He has swapped in Jeep YJ leaf springs, added forklift seats for a little more room, and said that the “home-brewed” steering configuration is working well so far. Plans are to upgrade it to power steering and rework the brakes. Isaacs enjoys driving the dirt roads around his hometown.

Field-Find FC

Karl Baker of Simi Valley, California, sent us his latest find. He found this 1958 FC-170 in Ashton, Idaho. It was purchased new by the Fremont County Idaho Road Department and Karl is the second owner.

Swamp Rat

The Swamp OffRoad Park and Hills N Hollers off-road park are just a few of the places that Keith Hendricks of Valdosta, Georgia, likes to wheel in his 2001 Jeep Cherokee. It sports a 6-inch Rough Country lift and control arm drop down brackets, StinkyFab 1-ton steering, and Spartan Lockers in both axles. A 12,000-pound Badlands winch is mounted on a Smittybilt front bumper to help Keith get out of those sticky situations.

The Wife’s Jeep

Keith Lane is a U.S. Navy Seabee (thank you for your service) and submitted his wife’s 2011 Wrangler JKU. It sits on a 3.5-inch AEV lift with 35-inch BFGoodrich A-T tires on AEV wheels. It has E-Lockers front and rear and Poison Spyder armor. More upgrades are planned when Keith returns from deployment, and they hope to have it ready for the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari event.

Hey, Buster

Logan Weir’s 6-year-old daughter named their 1995 Jeep Cherokee “Buster.” The family lives in Topsham, Maine, and travels all over the state for Jeep events. The XJ has a 4.0L engine, a five-speed manual transmission, and a Core 4x4 4.5-inch fully adjustable short-arm suspension. Logan says it hangs right in there with the big mud trucks on obstacle and Tuff Truck courses. Thanks for sending in your daily driven weekend warrior!

Renegades Need Love Too

Mae Duncan from the great state of Virginia shared her 2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk. It’s equipped with an ATP 4-inch lift and 265/60R18 Nitto Ridge Grapplers on XD wheels. Mae wheels with the RVA Jeep Wave as well as the Goin’ Coastal Jeep Club. She says as a Renegade owner she is typically underestimated but has been able to do everything she set out to do with it so far. Eighty percent of the time, the Jeep is used as a mom-mobile, but when she is not carting the kids around or getting groceries, Mae is giving the Jeep a mud bath on the trails and having the time of her life.

Well Worth the Wait

Matt Cooper waited 17-and-a-half weeks for “Ole Ray,” his 2018 JL Rubicon to arrive, and ordering issues at the plant had him acting like a nervous first-time father. It’s outfitted with a 2-inch Mopar lift, Fox shocks, and 35-inch BFGoodrich A-T tires. Future upgrades include a winch to haul them out of any mischief they may find and some soft doors. One of the first trips Matt took in his new Jeep was exploring the forest near Traverse City, Michigan.

Good Bones, Parts Included

Max Ludwig from Grand Lake, Colorado, found this 1971 Jeep CJ-5 on Craigslist begging for a new home. He couldn’t testdrive it because the motor rebuild was not finished, along with no gas tank, brakes, or clutch linkage, but it seemed to have good bones and not too much rust for a Colorado Jeep. He took a chance and pushed/pulled her onto his flatbed trailer, along with numerous cardboard boxes of miscellaneous included parts, and brought her home. Twelve months, countless busted knuckles, and more than a few curse words (not to mention exceeding the parts budget) later, she lives again! It’s the perfect Colorado-mountain plow Jeep in the winter and daily driver to work Jeep in the summer. Jeep stats include a Dauntless V-6, T14 three-speed transmission, Dana 18 transfer case, Dana 44 rear axle, and Dana 27 front axle.

Livin’ the Jeep Life

17-year-old Max Schindler from Southern Ontario, Canada is living the Jeep life. He sent in his 1979 CJ-7, one of two that he owns, and says his other is a rusty old XJ. He says his CJ is his baby and it needed a lot of work when he bought it, and it needs more to get it to where he wants it, but school is taking up most of his time right now. He looks forward to building his Jeep and getting to explore more trails and backroads.

Coast to Coast

Hudson Valley, New York, is where Mike Giano hangs his hat most of the time; however, he enjoys a good coast-to-coast adventure in his 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport. The 2.5-inch JKS lift and 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires make this an awesome highway vehicle. The axles are OEM Dana 30/44 and are trussed and have chromoly shafts. An Aussie Locker was added to the front and the rear has the stock limited slip. Inside there is a RockHard4x4 sport ’cage. Mike’s favorite mod would be either the Poison Spyder tire carrier or the Warn M8000 winch. He has wheeled this Jeep in Colorado, Utah, and on the Rubicon in California.

Going Old-School

This 1976 Jeep Cherokee Chief was sent to us by 18-year-old Myles Summey of Shelby, North Carolina. Under the hood is a 383 V-8 with a mild cam, Edelbrock intake, and a 700-cfm Holley double-pumper carb; a Turbo 400 automatic transmission with a shift kit is mated to the Quadratrac transfer case. He has Dana 44 axles with ARB Lockers and 4.27 gears front and rear. It sits on 35-inch tires and has a Ramsey 8,000-pound winch on the front. We like it!

054-1907-Jeep-Shots-Anderson-MJ-jpg

More to Explore

Nathan Anderson from Golden, Colorado, shared his 1991 Jeep Comanche. The engine has been replaced with a 1998 4.0L, and it has the AW4 automatic transmission and NP242 transfer case. It sits on a 4.5-inch lift and 33-inch Goodyear DuraTracs. The Dana 30 front axle and Chrysler 8.25 rear have been regeared to 4.88 and a locker was added to the rearend. Exterior mods include Bushwacker fender flares, a Flop Shop front bumper, and a DirtBound rear bumper. This is Nathan’s daily driver and his favorite place to wheel is in the Silverton, Colorado, area.

Going Green

Center Line, Michigan, resident Nick Delise’s 1985 CJ-7 is bit out of the ordinary. The 4.2L inline six-cylinder has been converted to run on propane and mated to a T5 transmission and a Dana 300 twin-stick transfer case. Nick’s Jeep runs a Dana 30 front axle and AMC 20 rear; both have 4.56 gears and Spartan lockers. A spring-over conversion provides the clearance for the 35-inch BFGoodrich KM2s on Pro Comp Wheels. Nick tells us he would eventually like to put some wider axles under it for stability and lower the suspension, but he isn’t willing to sacrifice time on the trail to undergo a huge project like that right now.

Goodbye, Old Friend

Nick Latsis from Salt Lake City, Utah, has many wonderful memories of his wheeling buddy, a chocolate Lab named “Hershey,” and all the times they spent on the trail in his 2004 Jeep Wrangler TJ. Their favorite place to explore was Moab, Utah. Sadly, Nick recently lost his best friend and shotgun rider. Nick’s Jeep sits on a 3.5-inch Rock Krawler X-factor suspension system and 33-inch Gladiator tires.

Goin’ Commando

Rescue, California, is where Patrick Blake and his 1970 Jeepster Commando call home. Patrick just finished a frame-off build. Upgraded goodies include a 4.8L V-8 engine, 4L60E automatic transmission, Atlas transfer case, and a Dana 44 front axle and Dana 60 rear with Detroit Lockers. It sits on 37-inch bias-ply tires on 17x9 TrailReady beadlock wheels.

Rock-Lovin’ YJ

Pete Gagnon from Connecticut submitted his 1995 Jeep YJ. It’s a spring-over on 2.5-inch BDS springs with Dana 60s and 5.38 gears front and rear. Pete runs a Grizzly Locker in the rear axle and a Spartan in the front, and it sits on Pro Comp 40-inch tires. Under the hood is 4.0L that he built a turbo kit for about nine years ago. The engine internals are completely stock and have about 207,000 miles on them now. Gagnon says it handles the pavement as well as the rocks with amazing road manners.

Mild to Wild

Kearneysville, West Virginia, is home to Jp reader Philip Carter and his two awesome Jeeps. First up is his 2017 Jeep JK Willys Edition. It sits on a 3.5-inch Rough Country lift and 35-inch Nitto Trail Grapplers. Exterior mods include Poison Spyder bumpers and generic tube fenders and rock sliders.

His second submission is a 1993 Jeep Wrangler YJ with a King Pin Dana 60 front axle, 14-bolt rear; each houses 5.38 gears. It has a four-link suspension and sits on 42-inch Pitbull Rockers mounted on 16-inch aluminum wheels.

Dirt Dauber

Randall Sexton from Junction City, Kansas, finally bit the bullet in 2013 and bought a Jeep. His 2013 10th Anniversary Edition JK was his first Jeep. He has made some upgrades, adding an AEV 2.5-inch lift, Bilstein shocks, a Fox steering stabilizer, and a Steer Smarts Yeti steering linkage. Exterior and undercarriage mods are Poison Spyder bumpers and diff covers. He runs Fishbone tube doors and a Trektop Pro Hybrid soft top.

Right as Rain

Randi Friedner from Seattle, Washington, broke in her new 2018 Jeep JLU the day after she drove it off the dealer lot by playing in the rain and puddles of Washington State. Her Jeep is a work in progress, and every payday she budgets for more Jeep goodies. Randi is looking forward to meeting other Jeepers and enjoying the Jeep Life.

Father and Son

Rich McRea bought his 1994 Jeep Wrangler YJ as soon as he finished basic training for the Air Force in 1997, and it has been a part of the family ever since. It started life as a four-cylinder street machine but has been built into a trail-taming beast. Rich built a 5.0L Ford Mustang motor to drop in front of an AX15 transmission and NorthWest FabWorks BlackBox 1 Bronco D20 twin-stick transfer case. It has an amazingly low crawl ratio. He used the stock leaf springs but did a spring-over conversion to gain height and clear the 36-inch IROKs. The front axle is an HP Dana 30 with chromoly shafts, Lock-Right Locker, and 4.88 gears; the rear Dana 44 has 4.88s and an ARB Locker.

The Comanche belongs to Rich’s 16-year-old son, Keagan. He didn’t tell us what year it was, but it started as a 2WD truck. They converted it using a 1999 XJ HP Dana 30 front axle and a 2000 Ford Explorer 8.8 rear axle, both with 4.10 gears. The transmission is an NV3550 five-speed manual with an NP231 transfer case. They added a 3-inch Rusty’s lift and 1-inch spacer to clear the 33-inch Falken Wildpeak M/T tires.

Oscar Mike

When Richard Russell moved from Georgia to Surprise, Arizona, the direction of his Jeep build needed to change. No more mud and trees of the East Coast; now he was wheeling the rocks, boulders, and sand of the desert Southwest. Russell has done some major upgrades to his 2013 Jeep JKU Oscar Mike Edition Wrangler. He has added Ultimate Dana 60 axles front and rear, a Rock Krawler long arm paired with 14-inch ORIs, and RPMFab 2.5-ton aluminum steering components. It sits on 40-inch Cooper STT Pro tires on Raceline Beadlocks.

Dedicated to Mud

Russell Dalgo from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, shared his 1991 Jeep YJ with us. He tells us he purchased this Jeep for around $3,000 and has turned it in to a dedicated “mud toy.” It sits on a 4-inch Rough Country lift with an added 2-inch body lift and 35-inch Interco TRXUS Mud tires mounted on Mickey Thompson bullet hole wheels. He has 4.56 gears and Aussie Lunchbox Lockers front and rear and a Smittybilt 9,500-pound winch on the front for when the mud gets a little too sticky.

Work in Progress

Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident Sam Bassin sent in his work in progress. This is a 1957 FC-150 powered by a 1.9L VW TDI diesel engine connected to an AW4 transmission and Dana 300 transfer case. The Dana 44 axles are out of an International Scout. Bassin boxed the frame and mounted outboard YJ leaf springs. He has added power steering and remote mounted power brakes. Plans are to leave it unpainted, and he hopes to have it roadworthy soon.

See You in Springtime

This 1983 Cherokee belongs to Keizer, Oregon, resident Scott Daniels. He built the Jeep in 2010. It is powered by a 5.3L V-8 mated to a 4L60E automatic and NP231 transfer case. It has an Isuzu Dana 44 rear axle with a Detroit Locker and a stock Dana 44 front housing and Aussie Locker. He trimmed the wheelwells a bit to fit the 35-inch BFGoodrich KM2s. Interior mods include heater power seats out of an Infiniti i30.

Third of a Million Miles

Scott Schwabe from Iron Station, North Carolina, sent in his 1992 Jeep Comanche Eliminator. He tells us it has 340,000 miles on it, and he has owned it since new. Scott has put a lot of work in to his MJ; it has WJ front steering and brakes, a TeraFlex 6-inch long-arm lift, 8.25 rear axle with ZJ disc brake conversion, and 35-inch Toyo tires. Send us more photos when the miles hit half a million!

Rough, Tough, and Gruff

Everyone needs a good Jeep nickname, and Sean O’Reilly’s 7-year-old son, Gus, came up with some for himself, Dad, and the dog on a trip from their home in Denver up to Mt. Evans in their 2006 Jeep LJ. Gus is “Rough,” Dad is “Tough,” and the family dog formerly known as Monte is now “Gruff.” Sean didn’t tell us if Gus named their Jeep or not. Their LJ is outfitted with a 2.5-inch Old Man Emu lift and 33-inch BFG All-Terrain tires, custom rear bumper, rock sliders, and a Warn winch.

Rocksteady JK

Sean Tennant lives in eastern Tennessee. He didn’t provide us with a lot of details on his 2008 Jeep Wrangler JK. It sits on a 4-inch lift and 37-inch tires. It looks like it is ready to tackle any trail that Sean points it at.

Six More Weeks of Winter

Shawn Rutherford didn’t tell us what part of the world he calls home, but from the looks of it winter hangs on there for a while. He did share his 1990 Wrangler YJ build with us for Jeep Shots. The motor was swapped to a 4.0L, and the 8.8 rear axle has Evolution shafts, 5.13 gears, and a Powertrax no-slip locker. The front is an HP Dana 44 with 5.13 gears, an Aussie Locker, Revolution chromoly shafts, and Warn premium hubs. The Jeep also has a 3.5-inch Fabtech lift, 1-inch body lift, Bilstein shocks, and 35-inch Cooper STT Pro tires.

A Long Time Coming

Thomas Ulrich said this build was a long time coming. When they started the build on this 2008 JKUR it needed an engine, so they installed a 5.7L Hemi V-8 and the transmission from a 2013 Ram 1500. They pulled the body off and removed the crossmembers and body mounts, and they raised these 2.5 inches to provide the body lift without the goofy appearance. They added 1.5-inch Rock Krawler springs, Bilstein shocks, a Synergy HD track bar and drag link, and a Mopar big brake kit. It sits on 35-inch Hankook MTR tires. A custom front bumper and skidplates are in the works.

Tight Squeeze

We aren’t sure where Timmy Springer and his 1992 Cherokee Laredo call home, but it looks like he finds a few tricky places to wheel. His Jeep is set up to handle it well with a 4.5-inch Rubicon Express lift, BKFab control arms, and DirtBound rock sliders. Helping get out of any tight spots he may encounter is a Smittybilt 9,000-pound winch mounted on a JcrOffroad front bumper. Timmy plans to swap in some beefier JK axles with 4.10 gears in the future.

Built to Conquer

Tony Chaapel from Woodstock, Georgia, sent in his 2004 Jeep LJ that has been stretched to a 110-inch wheelbase—2 inches have been added to the front and 4 inches to the rear. Other upgrades include an LY6 V-8 engine and 6L80e transmission. Tony didn’t tell us what transfer case he is running, but suspension mods include a three-link front with 14-inch Fox coilovers in front and a four-link rear with 14-inch Fox coilovers. A ’79 Ford King Pin 60 front axle and 14-bolt rear axle roll down the road on 40-inch Cooper STT Pro tires glued to Raceline Monster beadlock wheels. The custom ’cage is by Rock Solid Fab. We want to see this monster on the trails.

Jeeping Through Generations

Tyler Irvine is from Asheville, North Carolina, and his interest in Jeeps began when he was very young. His father had an old CJ-7 they called the “MarrMutt,” and Tyler recalls all the wheeling adventures they had during his childhood. His Grandfather fueled his interest in FSJs, having had a Grand Wagoneer in Tyler’s youth. Tyler couldn’t wait to retrace the trails from his childhood in a Jeep of his own. He shared both of his rigs with us. His 1976 Jeep J10 is all original, with 70,000 miles on a 360 V-8. He hopes to restore this truck back to showroom quality one day.

His trail rig is a 1998 Jeep TJ Sahara with a 3.5-inch lift, 4.56 Yukon gears, and a Grizzly Locker. It has a 4.1 transfer case and sits on 33-inch Firestone Destination M/Ts. Tyler’s favorite place to wheel is Hurricane Creek near the Tennessee/North Carolina line.

Jeep Mom

Whitney Merica from Elkton, Virginia, sent in her 2017 Jeep JKU Rubicon she calls “Chief Jeep.” She says it’s basically stock, but she has plans to add a lift and larger tires in the future. She has another Jeep that she wheels more extreme terrain with, however, she needed something safer to do light-duty trails with her young son.

Missing My Jeep

Missing my J-10 is what Yuma, Arizona, resident William Hahn said in his email. He is working in the oil fields of North Dakota and his 1977 Jeep Honcho Levi Edition is enjoying the warmth of sunny Arizona. This Jeep was passed down to William from his father-in-law. It has a 360 V-8 engine and sits on 35-inch BFGs. He enjoys touring the deserts of the Southwest.

Jeeps Are Everywhere

Xevi Boada lives in Sant Feliu de Pallerols, a little village in Catalonia, Spain. He didn’t tell us what year his Jeep Wrangler JK is, but he did tell us a bit about the build. It has a 5.5-inch Rubicon Express long-arm lift and Fox 2.0 shocks. The 35/12.5R17 tires are mounted on 8.5x17 beadlock wheels, and a Rugged Ridge M.O.D. front bumper (with a T-Max 9,500-pound winch) and a Smittybilt XRC rear bumper bookend the Jeep. Thanks for sharing with us.