Jp Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

We Want Your Photos!

•Busted trail carnage (we do like the gnarly breakage)•Family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (like, a giant-ball-of-whatever)•Vintage military Jeeps, especially when they’re old-timey with your old-timey relatives•And, of course, sunk/stuck/rolled/drowned JeepsBe sure to send us the high-resolution version of the photo, and don’t forget the most important parts of all:And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo.Make sure the photo is a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with “Sideways” as the subject line.

1.

Rough Commute

Keith Lane, U.S. Navy Seabee, sent in this pic of his ’94 Jeep on its daily commute doing a not-so-daily trick “on Porcupine Hill in Arizona, dropping off a friend after a week at the police academy. The YJ was fixed and ran trails in Moab. It’s being rebuilt again to fit four-link suspension as soon as I get home from Afghanistan.”

2.

Current Mood: This Garage Wall

Regarding the Trail Head editorial in the March ’19 issue of Jp Magazine: “I have six different ads from the 1940s framed in my garage! Also, check out the early-1980s AMC ad that AMC marketing sent me back in the day,” wrote Dennis Janes.

3.

He Buried the Lead

“14,500 miles! Yep. West across Canada and back east through a bunch of northern states. Jeep Jamboree at Silver Valley, Idaho, and two Badge of Honor trails (in Montana and Michigan), Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Then to wrap up, went to the coast of Maine for Lobsta via Vermont and New Hampshire.” Whew! That was Doug Anderson’s whirlwind trip, done in a special-edition ’17 Rubicon Recon. “And, most importantly, it is my wife’s Jeep!”

4.

Jeep History and History History

Focus your eyes on the ’43 Willys MB, which “was restored for my father (WWII Army Signal Corps) and my uncle (WWII Army Air Force),” said Jeff Intemann. It’s parked next to Jeff’s own Jeeps: “I am a Vietnam vet in the Air Force with 36 years in the military. The blue one is a copy of the one I drove in Vietnam.” Now, misty your eyes at the pic of the MB posed at Fort Lewis, Washington, “with a memorial to the troops in the background.”