Letters To The Editor

Whipsaw Wonderer

Hey, thanks for the story on the Whipsaw Trail (“Wheelin’ The Whipsaw,” Apr. ’19). I’d been wondering for decades where that haul road off the bottom of Whipsaw Hill went to. Was starting to suspect that it went to Coalmont, as I know that is a backroads jump-off. That’s a quaint little town. I lived there 60 years ago. Was the oldest kid in town at 14. I better get a plan for taking that trail before it’s too late. Could be either Jeep or quad, although I know that you would only approve of one of those options! I’ve got two quads and two YJs, one of which is about to get an SBC, most likely a 283. Imagine that after a half-century or so it took a U.S. magazine to fill me in on something almost in my own backyard. Thanks to our U.S. Jeeping buddies!Coombs, Vancouver Island, B.C., Canada

Glad we could help out with this discovery in your own backyard, Clarke. We love getting out on the trail as much as anybody. This particular trip was an invite from a fellow Jeeper who also lives in the B.C. area. If you or any other readers have a favorite trail that would make a great feature story, please let us know. Send some info about the trail, its location, a couple photos, and we will check it out. Who knows, maybe you’re our next host for a trail ride! Email it all to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with “Trail Invite” in the subject line.

Floored by Péwé

I have been a car enthusiast all my life (I’m hitting 48 soon). I have subscribed at one point or another to every car/truck magazine America has to offer, including some foreign ones since I was 14. I just received my April issue, and never has an editorial (Trail Head, Apr. ’19) had such an impact on me with such heart and perspective as Mr. Péwé’s article did. It was an epiphany moment for me.

I am guilty of being one of those people who would look negatively, act judgmentally, and make negative comments about a vehicle I thought was stupid/lost cause/ugly/or just not my style. However, reading Mr. Péwé’s great writing and associating car ownership/ value with the human condition changed my ways. Instead of looking at a vehicle I disagree with, making a judgment and negative comment, I will instead look at it with compassion, understanding, and positive interest. Thank you!

Tavis Dahlke

Via email

Yard Art

Well said. Vehicles, people, rescue dogs: that philosophy applies universally. I chuckled about the “yard art” comment, although not the thrust of your editorial (Trail Head, Apr. ’19). I bought two Dodge Power Wagons, a 1948 (complete, restorable) and 1951 (rolling frame and body), specifically because I love the style. Almost no one understands that if I don’t get to working on them, that’s fine, they bring joy by being in the yard.

I imagine the collection of iron out back have muttered about who is going to be first, once I get time and the shop cleaned out. I think it’s going to be the FJ45, because it will be simplest and get me back into it. Three Willys wagons, a J20 with the good axles, etc.

Also was interested in the Whipsaw Trail article. I went over that sometime in the mid-1980s. A little disconnect between “the cabin is accessed from the top because…snow” and “you can run the Whipsaw trail in the middle of winter.” Not so simple. Or just come to the Yukon, where we have many km (kilometers) of old mining roads, a low tree line, and great views!

Charlie McLaren

Whitehorse, Yukon

Oops!

I think something got switched. The Jeep in the photo at top right on page 42 (“Jeepers Creepers,” Apr. ’19) is not a Wrangler. It’s a CJ. Of course, this was the April issue. Are you messing with us again to see if we really read the articles or just look at the pictures?Omaha, NE

Well, James, we’re messing with you. Just kidding! That’s what we call an “oops!” We all missed that one, from the author all the way to the top. Our only excuse is that we were just looking at pictures. It is, indeed, a CJ, and to best of our belief (the author had no more notes on this) it is a CJ-7 in the Renegade trim package. Thanks for keeping us honest.

Rare Vintage

Great story on the Willys CJV35/U (“Rare Jeep CJV35/U Found,” May ’19). It’s a very rare Jeep indeed. I have one that I show and drive often. I just love it. I also have a ’52 M38 with M100 trailer and a ’46 Boyer Fire Jeep CJ-2A with only 9,200 miles on it, and all the parts are original.Thanks, and keep up the good work!Via email