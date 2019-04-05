Machines of the Lakebed: Recounting Rigs From King of the Hammers 2019

Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

Photographers: Ken Brubaker

From the dizzying expanse of tan and brown rises Hammertown, a temporary oasis where upwards of 50,000 off-road racers and 4x4 enthusiasts come to play for a week each year. While the engines thundered around the race course, we donned our desert dust goggles and toured the suburbs of Hammertown, where we found rigs from across the country and met the folks brazen enough to build them. Read on for snapshots of life on the lakebed and the machines that bring thousands of us together every year.

With 6.2 liters of diesel power and the flag flying high, this K5 was ready for Hammertown.

When he wasn’t chasing Justin Reese to his First Place finish at the 4 Wheel Parts Every Man Challenge, Rob Tygart was willing to tell anyone the stories of his ’67 FJ45 and its perfect patina. He found the truck 14 years back and rescued it from the field where it had sat for almost a decade. Rob gave the rig new BFGoodrich mud tires and a new life as he kept it off the trailer and road-tripped it many times across the United States.

It’s known as the Chevrolet Tornado south of the U.S. border, and we sure wish we could have one to play with.

You don’t often see a late-model Grand Cherokee with 33-inch mudders, a winch, and a swinging tire carrier for the fullsize spare.

Tim Nichols’ Ranger has been in the works since his high school days, and it had some serious playtime at Hammertown. The 5.0L V-8 sends power through a 4R70W tranny and a Dana 20 transfer case. The King Pin Dana 60 frontend has 5.38:1 gears, a Yukon Zip Locker, chromoly ’shafts, and Reid Racing knuckles to hold on to the 42-inch Pit Bull Rockers. Tim plans on building a four-link rear suspension to let his 14-inch-travel coilovers and 14-bolt axle flex. He also wants to add an interior rollcage.

Did your ride to school look anything like this toy-haulin’, smoke-stackin’, badass bus?

Though this Jeepster was camouflaged well in the desert scenery, it was hard to miss the menacing rumble as it rolled by. We couldn’t confirm details on the engine, but it sounded like it was packing some big power!

We caught these overlanders ready to set up camp on the dried-out mudflats of the lakebed.

With a Dana 60 frontend and decent suspension travel, this Silverado had no problem bombing over the whoops and washboards on the outskirts of Hammertown.

After winning a two-year hospital battle with necrotizing pancreatitis, Tom Pardini vowed to enjoy life more, and he transformed his ’02 Standard Cab Silverado into a trail-munching machine with 39.5-inch Pit Bull Rockers. The rig now gets power from a 6.0L V-8 with an LS2 top end and cam; it sends that power through the NV4500 transmission and into the 241/205 doubler box. The 14-bolt rearend is trussed, packed with a spool and 4.10:1 gears, and is located by a dual-triangulated four-link suspension with King 14-inch-travel coilovers and bumpstops. Up front is a King Pin Dana 60 with a Yukon Zip Locker, chromoly ’shafts, full hydraulic steering, Yukon locking hubs, and King coilovers and bumpstops.

Camping in Hammertown ranged from “bring a log home’s worth of firewood” to “tent in a fullsize Ford” to “sleeper on a flatbed trailer.”

589 Motorsports jacked up a Roxor with 1-ton axles, custom fender flares, and 39.5-inch tires.

By the numbers, Steve Orel’s Butterscotch Gold ’73 bullnose Jeepster Commando packs 350 cubes under the hood, a TH400 transmission, a Dana 300 transfer case, a Dana 60 frontend, and a 14-bolt rear axle.

Cliff and Catherine brought their ’62 Willys truck out to the desert with its fuel-injected, 350ci, bored-over engine, TH400 slushbox, and Dana 20 transfer case.

Big tires and a beefy bumper on a boulder-bouncing Blazer—we approve.

Wearing the badge of 5.0L power, this second-gen Explorer was rocking on 40-inch Nitto Trail Grapplers, a custom link suspension with coilovers in the front and rear leaves, an exocage, and a Smittybilt winch hiding behind a custom-fabricated bumper.

ORI struts, ’tons, ski goggles, and a Jeep seemed like a solid recipe for a good time in the rocks.

With a shadow of its badge barely visible against the patina, this Chevy 3100 1/2-ton sat on 33-inch Goodyears and made the journey from South Dakota.