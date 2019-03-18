Project 4x4s Are Getting Stupid-Expensive

If you’re a child of the 1970s or 1980s I’m sure you remember how awesome TV toy commercials were. Star Wars action figures, Stretch Armstrong, Evil Knievel centrifugal wind-up Stunt Cycle, and my personal favorite, Schaper Stomper 4x4s. Yeah, I HAD to have a Stomper 4x4. As soon the commercial was over I ran into the kitchen and begged my mom to take me to Zayre or Caldor or Ames or any one of the “fine stores at which they were available.” She capitulated and agreed to drive me Bradlees. I grabbed my Velcro Pac Man wallet in which I kept my dusty allowance and Christmas money (I was a little miser).

At the store I picked out a green Bronco and a blue Blazer that set me back a whopping $8.50 each, marched to the register, and begrudgingly parted with a $20 bill. But when the cashier gave me my change I noticed something. Rather than the customary all-green and white bills, these had striking blue numbers and a blue seal on the front. My father collected rare coins and bills, and even at the tender age of 8 or 9 I knew the cashier had handed me a pair of good-quality silver certificates.

Back in the car I told my mom, who said some elderly person had probably paid for their purchase with cash they’d been saving since the Great Depression. I thought for a minute while looking at the remaining “modern” bills in my wallet and then ran excitedly back inside, returned to the same line, and purchased a 25-cent container of orange Tic Tacs. Four $1 bills and some coins was my change, which, sure enough, contained more silver certificates along with a WWI-era Mercury-head dime and some wheat pennies. Score! This drawer was paying off! I circled through about three or four more times until the well ran dry. I think the cashier thought I had the hots for her or something, but I was too busy organizing my loot by date, oldest to newest.

Ultimately I wound up with a decent handful of crisp $1 silver certificates from the 1920s and 1930s along with a pocketful of rare coins that are still in my possession today. One of those bills is now worth about $80, and all of them together are worth about $500 … which, coincidently is what a mint-condition Schaper Stomper 4x4 in the original packaging is worth, but this way I got to play with my toys!

What’s my point? Back then knowledge was power. You observed, you listened, you remembered, and you profited by your knowledge. But that was before the dark time, before the internet empire (see how I worked in that reference for you Star Wars nerds?). I knew old money was valuable, and I was able to make that work in my favor.

Up until a few years ago the same principle sort of held true when it came to buying vehicles and old auto parts. You could stumble across a Warn Overdrive or granny-gear four-speed transmissions for near-scrap pricing. And I’ve purchased plenty of old running and nonrunning Willys and early Jeeps at a fair prices. But recently everybody is doing internet searches to assess the value of the stuff they’re selling. And that is totally fine, but there’s a rub: It’s one thing to use the internet to assess a fair value. It’s quite another to find the highest price a similar item has sold for and assume your dilapidated pile of junk is worth the same. Just because a fully rebuilt SM420 sells for $1,200 that doesn’t mean your seized pile of boat anchor gears is worth $800. And an early Bronco with a full concourse restoration that sold on eBay for $75,000 doesn’t make your rotted-out hulk with a rat’s nest interior and no engine worth $40,000. Nevertheless, the prices for mostly-junk project fodder keeps creeping skyward. And the worst part is people seem to be paying these prices.

It is what it is, I guess. There will always be some dark corner of the automotive realm in which bargains will be hidden and people like me will seek them out and build them to our advantage. But I am curious to know the worst example of overpriced online hype you’ve seen. Feel free to share with me at christian.hazel@motortrend.com or hit me up on Instagram @hbombindustries.