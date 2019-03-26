Trail’s End: April 1994, Alaskan Tundra Buggies

Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

Photographers: Sue Mead

Tundra buggies don’t need roads, they just need ground clearance and slow-speed gearing, and Bill Newman of Eagle, Alaska, built his fleet as such. The 40-year off-road enthusiast earns his keep shuttling tourists across the Alaskan tundra in these buggies, each purpose-built for Bill’s company, Alaska Wilderness Tours. The April 1994 issue of Four Wheeler took us to Eagle River, Alaska, where we learned how Bill kept his fleet of buggies—and his passengers—high and dry while touring the backcountry.

Though they bear little resemblance, each buggy began life as a Kaiser M715. Bill chose the 1 1/4-ton frames because they were “strong, sturdy, and reliable.” A military ambulance body fitted to the frame housed the passengers and facilitated gear storage. Low-end power from the Chevy 350 V-8 was perfect for keeping the buggies chugging along at low speeds, with the help of a few modifications. Each engine in the fleet received a higher-lift, higher-duration RV camshaft; a Chevy two-barrel carb; and an intake relocated to afford each rig 6 feet of wading privileges. The engines’ electrical systems were coated in Ford Motorcraft silicone dielectric compound for waterproofing, and the headlamp and floodlight wiring was confined to the cab, well away from water. Each buggy’s dual exhaust was routed between the body and the frame, also to keep it above water level.

To keep the buggies crawling along, each TH400 transmission was fitted with a 3:1 low gear kit and a 2,600-2,800 stall speed torque converter, and power was further directed to the venerable NP205 T-case with its standard 1.98:1 low-range ratio. Bill told us the local terrain (read: brake-clogging peat moss) necessitated removing the brakes from the axle ends and delegating all stopping power to a solitary Subaru brake at the T-case output. Bill’s insurance against axle failure was a pair of Dana axles, a 60 up front with a Powr-Lok, and a 70 in the rear with a Detroit locker. He kept the leaf-spring suspension as it was from the factory, but the axle ratios were geared down to 7.17:1. To handle the unpredictable permafrost, Bill equipped each buggy with a set of Denman 40/18.5-16 Harvest paddle tires running between 10 and 12 psi. He told us these big tires are the best fit for his flotation needs in the muck. The Saginaw power steering kit provided some additional muscle to direct the tires beneath each buggy.

Each buggy sported custom-built front and rear bumpers, where a prybar and Hi-Lift jack were affixed, respectively. An auxiliary fuel tank, donated by a Suburban, helps quell the thirst of the tundra machines to the tune of 40 extra gallons. A row of Sylvania spot- and flood lights sit atop the cab, ready to throw light across the frozen landscape, while a Ramsey RE 12,000-pound winch lies prepared to tug the 6,000-pound vehicle out of the mud, should the need arise.

For more than 20 years, the quick-drying vinyl Subaru station wagon seats have held passengers as Bill’s fleet of 15 buggies cross the tundra, following paths that other vehicles dare not attempt. According to Bill, the buggies are the ultimate wheeled vehicles for what he does. Are your 4x4s purpose-built for swamp romping or deep snow? Tell us how they’re built, and include a high-resolution photo when you drop a note to editor@fourwheeler.com.