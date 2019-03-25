Trail’s End : Floating Back to 1973 With an Amphibious Sea Jeep

Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

Photographers: Peter D. Jenkins

Peter Jenkins remembers his fascination with amphibious war vehicles began when he saw video footage of a waterborne Jeep aiding Marines in battle on a remote Pacific atoll in World War II. All eyes seemed to be drawn to the DUKWs, known for ferrying soldiers ashore during the D-Day landings, yet Peter remained focused on the smaller, more-nimble hybrid Jeep crafts. These “Sea Jeeps,” formally known as GPAs, were not successful while in service, often finding themselves unable to keep up with larger amphibious vehicles in the surf, underpowered by the Willys L134 “Go-Devil” straight-four.

Powerplant and seaworthiness aside, in the March 1973 issue of Four Wheeler, Peter recounted the story of acquiring and restoring his veteran GPA. After bargaining with two owners and a journey across England rife with mechanical failures on the newly purchased GPA, Peter limped the olive-drab machine back to his homestead in Cardiff, Wales. Upon a cursory inspection, the Jeep appeared to be all but completely drowned by its previous owners and overtaken by rusty holes and signs of neglect. Peter went to work stripping down the hull, cleaning out the piles of rusty flakes, patching, and reinforcing the salt- and water-ravaged panels. He lamented that wedged between the GPA’s chassis and hull, he discovered two box spanners, one tire lever, and a hacksaw.

With the hull patched and coated in rust-preventative chemicals, the engine demanded attention. Peter replaced the old pitted bearings with new ones and ground the valves. Throughout the process, he began building a case in his head for why he would eventually replace the engine with a V-6 alternative. Wiring throughout the GPA was redone, which included adding compressed air horns to the roof as well as navigation lights, an in-cab fan, individually operated wiper motors, and a water-sensing system to detect leaks in the hull. Extra care was taken to completely waterproof all places where wires passed through the hull. By moving the fuel tank from beneath the rear bench seat to below the vehicle’s exhaust pipe, Peter gained valuable seating space and made the tank safer and easier to access.

Warn hubs went on the front wheels and required some precision engineering to seal against the water, involving neoprene, felt, plastic jars, and tube clips. Peter built his own fiberglass cap for the GPA, choosing the material for its lightweight characteristics since the engine already struggled with the vehicle’s weight. Every door in the cap needed to be waterproofed, including the 2x2-foot entrance hatch that, as Peter described, was designed for agile individuals. The cap featured an elevating roof both for ventilation and to aid in spotting landing sites when afloat. Though quarters were cramped, by making each bit of the vehicle’s interior versatile (seat cushions doubled as life vests), the Sea Jeep was still able to sleep two adults and two children.

Though Peter’s wife swore to always shield her identity with sunglasses while riding in the seafaring, split-personality Jeep, he considered the project a success. The sensation was “most curious” when the Jeep drove down a sand bank and kerplunked into the drink. Peter tested the winch, which demonstrated its utility, drawing the craft from the water to a tree on the riverbank. The engine was indeed underpowered, but the GPA floated, putted along in the water, and could end the day by cruising, albeit slowly, along twisted mountain tracks.

