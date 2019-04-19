Best of Jp’s Sideways

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

Let’s start this off with a lecture: We want you to look nice and close at the craziness that spills across the following pages. We want to see more of this kind of action in future editions of Sideways. Or as we stated in the earliest of days, “Sideways is a new department for Jp. It shows what happens when you get...sideways.” There’s no real excuse for you to not be bombarding us with Sideways action—half of these images on the following pages were taken in an era when if someone said, “I phone,” it simply sounded like they forgot the rest of the words in the sentence. Nowadays, smartphones with built-in cameras are everywhere, no matter what you’re doing, so there’s no excuse to not capture your finest Sideways: rollover, sinkage, breakage, stuck, airborne—all in the name of error or happenstance. And as per usual, we still enjoy vintage and military stuff featuring Jeeps and your old-timey relatives.

Your Sideways submission should include a high-resolution photo, and you’ll also need to share who you are, who is in the photo (first and last name, if not you), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and what happened. Make sure the photo is a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and details to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with “Sideways” as the subject line.

OK, the lecture is complete. Immerse yourself in this collection of insanity.

1.

Inaugural Rollover

Sent by: Derek TurgeonStory: “I took a bad line, and at 90 km/h, suspension loaded up and threw me over the handlebars, lol. This was my first roll.”

2.

Bowl-ing

Sent by: Paul MartinStory: “A friend and I were running the bowls at Oceano Dunes, but didn’t know we’d both gone into the same one. We hit the brakes, but as you can see, there wasn’t enough time to keep from hitting each other head-on. We were only going a few mph, so the impact was slight.”

3.

Sticky Red Clay

Sent by: Matt Clements and Shaun RhudyStory: “We knew how deep this puddle was, but simply overestimated the ability of the stock Willys.”

4.

Not Camera-Ready

Sent by: Carl Shirts IIStory: “I wanted to get some pics of the XJ going through the water hole and got stuck on the first pass, peg-legged. The day before, no camera with me, I went through it about 10 times with no problem.”

5.

When Easy Is Hard

Sent by: Derek SmithStory: “It was supposed to be an easy day of wheeling with three kids on snow trails at Redbird SRA. Had to winch four times to get out, once with a double line pull.”

6.

Literal Sideways

Sent by: Seth LaRiviereStory: “This was my grandmother’s doing in the late summer of 1969. She was maneuvering the FC to place a load of river rock in the front yard when a high center of gravity took control. Minimal damage and no injuries make this a family-favorite story for almost 50 years!”

7.

Sideways, Miller Time

Sent by: Jeremy MillerStory: “This was the seventh and final hole of my day. Got stuck in the middle, and it flooded my transmission. Had to be towed out of the woods by a tow strap and deal with the cost of having to have the trans rebuilt.”

8.

Even the Story Behind the Story Is Cool

Sent by: Doug PriceStory: “The caption written on the Kodachrome slide stated that the Jeep had been stolen and wrecked. It was recovered by the men of the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, near Chorwon, Korea. The slide was taken by Lt. Woodrow. I know nothing more—I bought a case full of slides on eBay.”

9.

Photo With a Mood

Sent by: James StevensonStory: “A ride in Ocala National Forest in Florida.”

10.

They Got Married

Sent by: Chris PflegerStory: “It was the first time [my girlfriend] had been in the rocks or doing any off-roading for that matter. While climbing up the rock to get a good flex photo, the suspension unloaded and tipped us into the wall. All I remember is looking over at her and seeing her white-knuckle the grab handle on the dash.”

11.

Log (Road) Ride

Sent by: Dan Vrieland Jr. and Sr.Story: “Dan Jr. got stuck trying to turn around on an old logging road late at night; had a long walk in the rain to get to civilization. A few hours of winching, come-alonging, and digging in the clay slop.”

12.

See, We Put Jeep Renegades in Jp Mag

Sent by: Philip HoltonStory: “Weekend up north trail riding and the Jeep Blessing in Mesick, Michigan. Had a blast and can’t wait to get back to the trails and sand.”

13.

What Insane Terrain Does

Sent by: Pat CunicoStory: “It happened at Cliffs Insane Terrain in Marseilles, Illinois.”

14.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Sent by: Lee and Jason TidwellStory: “Found the wrong line.”

15.

Stuck in 1965

Sent by: Rock CapriStory: “The year was 1965. My father decided to haul the whole family to Mexico for the summer. I think my father found the only mud puddle in Mexico and decided to drive through it.”

16.

Fire in the Whole

Sent by: Matt WesternStory: “About a week after getting my Jeep back from service with an ASE-certified mechanic, it burst into flames. The barstools on top are a nice touch because everything I owned was connected to or inside the Jeep—I was in the middle of moving.”

17.

This Was Before the Polar Vortex

Sent by: Lee StroschineStory: “Here is a picture of my ’99 Wrangler buried by the snow that we got during the blizzard in the Black Hills of South Dakota.”

18.

A River Ran Through It

Sent by: Nathan SpoonerStory: “My wife said, ‘Do some more and I’ll get some pictures,’ so I had to show off. It was much deeper, but she was doing good until I hit some rocks and a big hole that had been dug out by the current, at which time she started floating, turned sideways, and knocked a tire off the bead.”

19.

Marital Sideways

Sent by: Gabbie BallStory: “Husband-and-wife build. We call Battle Ground, Indiana, home. Driver: my husband. Hence, why we stuck—myself and my 4-year-old Jeeper! This hole swallowed us up, even at 6 1/2 inches of lift on 35s.”

20.

One Hole, Four Jeeps

Sent by: Keith HendricksStory: “This happened at Possum Creek Off-Road Park. I dropped into a deep hole and bent the tie rod/drag link. Took three other Jeeps to winch me out, then used winches to straighten steering good enough to get on a trailer for the ride home.”