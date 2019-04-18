EJS2019 License Plates of Easter Jeep Safari 2019

Jeep owners get very creative when it comes to personalized license plates. Some reflect the type of Jeep they are driving. Others proclaim their love of wheeling. We scoured Easter Jeep Safari looking at every Jeep we could find on the roads, rocks, trails and parking lots for the most creative personalized license plates. It was also exciting to find the various states Jeep owners travel from to wheel at Easter Jeep Safari in Moab. We found Jeep owners from places as far as New York, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Virgina, and Texas. We even spotted one plate from Ontario, Canada. Others come from a state or two over like Arizona, California, and Nevada. We found some plates locally in Utah as well. Check out our Easter Jeep Safari License Plate finds.