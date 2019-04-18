EJS2019 Where to Eat in Moab During Easter Jeep Safari

You have spent all day wheeling the awesome trails of Moab. All you have eaten was a trail snack, or maybe, if you were lucky, you had some food in your cooler to make a sandwich. We have compiled a guide of some of the best places to fill your belly in Moab during Easter Jeep Safari after a long day of wheeling.

MOAB BREWERY

You can get a tall glass of one of Utah’s best local beers at the Moab Brewery and grab a bite to eat as well. The Moab Brewery is a microbrewery and they make their own beers on-site. The burgers are a top recommendation on their menu. The menu also features other items such as chicken, pasta, and tacos. The Moab Brewery has always been a popular place to sit around, grab some beer and grub, and tell the day’s wheeling stories. The Moab Brewery is open for lunch and dinner.

ZAX

Zax Restaurant is always a good choice. Located in the heart of downtown Moab, their specialty pizzas are delicious and highly recommended. Also on the menu are burgers and sandwiches as well as a salad bar. Zax has a relaxed atmosphere and is the perfect place for winding down after a day on the trail. You might have to wait a bit for table, as this place is always busy. The wait is worth it.

BLU PIG

If you are looking for savory barbecue meats, the Blu Pig is your spot. Their meats are slow-cooked for hours. The barbecue sauces are homemade. The food is served with Southern-style coleslaw, cornbread, and baked beans. You can choose between tri-tip, brisket, ribs, burnt ends, Cajun sausage, or smoked chicken. They also have combo plates to try up to three meats. Their bar area features live music in the evenings as well as the full dinner menu.

MILT’S STOP & EAT

Milt’s Stop & Eat is the oldest restaurant in Moab. This classic diner was opened in 1954 and not much has changed. It’s a very small place with a few stools at the counter and a couple of tables inside. There is a decent-sized patio for eating outside. Try the shakes and malts here. Also on the menu are Milt’s famous burgers. Former owner and founder Milt lives just up the street and frequently visits the restaurant.

THE SPOKE

The Spoke is located on Moab’s main street in downtown. It is a beautiful restaurant with a bicycle theme. The Spoke is great place to stop in for lunch or dinner. Eat inside or outside on the relaxing patio. When they are busy there are tables upstairs available. The upstairs is open like a loft that looks out over the entire restaurant. The Spoke is known for their craft burgers. You can also build your own burger. Local Utah brews are available here as well.

THE SUNSET GRILL

The Sunset Grill is known for its spectacular view. Located on a hill overlooking Moab, this historic restaurant is the perfect place to dine after a day of wheeling. The restaurant is the former home of Uranium King Charlie Steen. He built the home on the hill with a million dollar view and threw parties with poker games that were regularly attended by celebrities. When Steen and his family moved to Reno, the place was turned into a restaurant. The menu features everything: salmon, duck, trout, and filet mignon, along with a host of other higher-end foods. The food is prepared fresh daily. The desserts are also delicious and highly recommended.

MOAB DINER

The Moab Diner is open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. This 60’s themed diner features an all-american menu with burgers and sandwiches. Breakfast is served all day. The Moab Diner is a popular place for the Easter Jeep Safari crowd to eat. There is even a “Jeep Safari” special on the menu for breakfast featuring eggs, sausage and biscuits and gravy.

FIESTA MEXICANA

Fiesta Mexicana located on Main Street is the best place to grab some Mexican food. The founders are from Jalisco and know how to make authentic Mexican food. Tacos and burritos are always a favorite among the wheeling crowd. The chips and salsa here are also top notch, along with their margaritas. The interior décor features bright colors with a Southwest theme.

ATOMIC GRILL

Located north of town, the Atomic Grill is a great spot to grab a burger. This place features craft burgers sourced from local ingredients. All sauces are made in-house. The burgers are made from grass fed beef or buffalo and they are delicious.