Firing Order: The Electric Invasion

A friend contacted me the other day with a dilemma. He said that each time he stops his old 4x4 the engine quits, but it restarts on demand. We conferred for a bit and then determined that this should be celebrated. It’s like poor man’s engine start-stop. Heck, manufacturers have dumped gobs of R&D money and techno-wizardry into engine start-stop, and he got it for free. Sure, his new engine start-stop isn’t perfect, but now he blends in with all the newfangled cars at stoplights. His truck’s dual exhaust goes silent at the lights and then roars to life on demand. Yep, he’s all hip and stuff.

A few nights later I was lying awake in bed at 3 a.m. I decided that instead of counting sheep to fall asleep I’d mentally debate the pros and cons of engine start-stop. That just gave me a headache, but it did morph into a fascinating pillow-powered analysis of all this electric tech coming out in new 4x4s, You know, like mild hybrids, full hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and even full electrics. It’s coming to the 4x4 world, and I don’t think there’s any way to stop it. Heck, the new eTorque system (which is basically a mild-hybrid system) is standard equipment on 2.0L-powered Wrangler JLs. Wranglers.

One of the things that came out of my Wee-Hour Electric 4x4 Analysis was a question: How will the aftermarket respond to the electric invasion? After all, the aftermarket within the 4x4 world is comprised of wheelers, and many of these companies are dedicated to improving the performance of our 4x4s. So why not electrics? Will there be an influx of hop-up kits?

Imagine if you could beef the powertrain in your hybrid or plug-in 4x4. Not only could you perform sick mods to the gas or diesel engine, but you could unbutton the electric motor(s) and upgrade the guts with goodies to make them more powerful. Suddenly, you’ve transformed the wimpy stock motor(s) with the much more fun Kilowatt King 7500 Upgrade Kit. Or you may be able to swap out the stock motors for the larger Voltage Vixen motors (that also glow in the dark). Of course, no matter what route you take, these motors would require way bigger batteries, so that’s when you install the awe-inspiring Super Shocker Hybrid Battery Kit. Now we’re talking. Mash the throttle on your 4x4 with this system and the electric motor whine will definitely impress your friends. Some of these upgrades could also apply to full-electric 4x4s.

Will part of our mandatory wheeling supplies soon include a cord so we can recharge our plug-in hybrid 4x4? Will the aftermarket offer us upgraded cords so we can charge our plug-in hybrid 4x4s faster? Will the cords come in a camo pattern?

Another mandatory upgrade would be in the way of engine management, and there’s a significant amount of engine management going on in a hybrid-powered or plug-in hybrid vehicle. Imagine an aftermarket engine management computer that would allow the driver to change the parameters of the factory engine management system. It would allow the driver to control at what point the system switches from electric to gasoline power, if at all. Hey, it would be the hot ticket for deepwater crossings, because you could switch to electric power and totally eliminate any chance of hydrolocking your rig’s gas engine. Further, it would allow you to operate your vehicle on either electric motor or internal combustion engine power in case one failed, thus creating redundant power systems for those explorations to the middle of nowhere.

So, what does the future hold for 4x4s, electric power, and the aftermarket? Will we soon be sitting around a campfire in the middle of nowhere, detailing how we spent the past weekend in the garage cutting the floor of our rig and modifying a crossmember so we could bolt in a bigger, sicker electric motor? Or how we just had to pitch the back seat so we could fit more batteries? Time will tell.

What do you think of the integration of things like engine start-stop, hybrid systems, and full electrics in respect to 4x4s? Do you welcome this tech or detest it? Drop me a line and tell me what you think!

—Ken Brubaker

ken.brubaker@fourwheeler.com