Letters to the Four Wheeler Editor

Sand Van

Here are a couple of photos of my 4x4 van from back in the day! It was a Pathfinder conversion 3/4-ton. It made a great tow vehicle for my CJ-5. The second photo was taken at Silver Lake, Michigan, when it was still legal to drive in the lake. I had it stuck so bad in one of the swamp areas at Silver Lake that two Jeeps with winches couldn’t pull it out. After being the entertainment for all of the dunes on that Saturday afternoon, a bunch of guys decided to wade in the muck and lift the back of the van up enough to break the suction, and then the two winches were able to pull it out. I actually think they were all out of beverages and wanted to go back to the campground! I was never really able to get that mucky smell out of it!John GerweckVia email

Scout Decals

A while back I followed your articles on Project Fiery Redhead but had to write about your editorial on your old ’77 Scout. I never understood why nobody ever went back with the feather decals. I always thought they were one of the best decals IH offered. I’ve seen them on tan, white, terra cotta, and pale-yellow Scouts. I haven’t been a subscriber to Four Wheeler for a while, mainly because I miss my old friend Willie’s articles. I helped him a lot with Project Tonto. I’m enclosing a picture of my Spirit of ’76 Scout back in 1980 at a “hog killing.” I had put a hardtop on it after three years because the soft top had gotten ratty and I was tired of being cold in the winter. Thanks for the memories.Eason LilleyVia email

Reasonable Rust Control

Rust is prevalent in our part of the world and instead of watching a new vehicle turn into a pile of junk, I am trying Krown rust control. It’s an annual application that is not time consuming, and it’s modestly priced. My 2-year-old GMC has an undercarriage that is spotless—so far, so good.JTVia email

Bumpside Restoration

I have a pretty cool project that a friend and I have been working on. It is getting close to completion. We have documented the long restoration and upgrading on this truck. My friend from “Bumpside Treasures” is a ’67-’72 guru, especially the Highboys. He found me a ’69 Ford F-250 4x4 crew cab that has brought a lot of attention to all the online forums that it is on. I am upgrading a few things but keeping it close to factory. Shoot, some Ford lovers have never even seen a Ford F-250 4x4 crew cab in real life. It has been a fun project so far. I have gained a few free or discounted items on this truck because it is so rare! So, I have read your articles for years and seen some very cool trucks on it. I know you get tons of people that want you to do an article on their truck but this one might be of interest to you. Thanks for reading.ChrisVia email

Historical Trail Tours

Regarding your article in the April 2019 issue of Four Wheeler about the Applegate and Lassen trails, your readers might like to know about an organization that specializes in locating and marking all the emigrant trails in the West. Located in Reno, Nevada, the group is Emigrant Trails West ( emigranttrailswest.org ). They specialize in locating the exact routes and paths taken by all the emigrant trails during the western migration, and marking them with iron markers so that you can find the trails yourself. They publish an excellent series of guidebooks that assist you in following the trails and locating the important sites along the way. Their website contains photo tours of some of the trails as well. Highly recommended for those interested in the emigrant trails of the Old West.Ren ColantoniVia email

Saffron Yellow Ski Scout

I enjoyed reading the Trail’s End article at the end of the May 2019 issue of Four Wheeler. I decided I should write to you about my family’s Scout, a trusty companion of 38 years.

It started one cold and wet day in 1981 when at the age of 10 I flew up to Portland, Oregon, with my Dad to pick up this cool family ski vehicle he had researched and found. Later that morning we found ourselves at Bisio Motors, the dealership of the IH legend Ernie Bisio. My dad had tracked down the two remaining brand-new ’80 Scout II Traveler turbodiesels on the West Coast. We had our choice between a white one and a yellow one. Off we drove from Ernie’s lot in a brand-new Saffron Yellow turbodiesel Scout. I thought it was the coolest thing, especially because you had to pull a lever to make the engine stop. What an awesome road trip for a 10-year-old kid from Oregon to the San Francisco Bay Area in our brand-new Scout.

The Scout was our family ski vehicle and made countless trips between our home in the San Francisco Bay Area and our cabin in Truckee, California. I cannot remember a time that the Scout ever left us on the side of the road. What a great snow vehicle, and it made numerous trips into the Sierra Nevada mountains to get to remote fishing holes. Just prior to the rare 5-year/100,000-mile warranty expiring on the drivetrain, the Nissan SD33T suffered a blown head gasket. She ran just fine, but would overheat under load. IH stepped up and replaced the motor under warranty as the pistons had cracked as well.

When I turned 16, my Dad handed me the keys to the old Scout with a fresh motor. In 1987 the top came off for the first time, and from then on it was one of the coolest trucks a high school kid could have, hauling around all of my friends, road trips to Tahoe and the beach, and just generally raising heck. It also endured several trips to Hollister Hills. By the end of high school, she had many battle scars and the second SD33T had succumbed to another blown head gasket and cracked pistons. Out came the second SD33T and in went an IH 345 with the original Thermo-Quad carburetor from a wrecked ’80 Scout. The engine was freshened up and the swap was performed with all OEM parts. Completely smog legal, too!

So off to college the Scout and I went. Five years and many great adventures in San Luis Obispo, California, the Scout never let me down and never left me on the side of the road. I finally retired the Scout from daily driving duties in 1995 with 194,000 miles on it. Of course, its reliability and good looks have come from meticulous maintenance and plenty of repairs.

In 2000, following the passing of one of my closest high school friends, Christian, due to leukemia, the Scout received its most precious upgrade, a personalized license plate set with Christian’s name on it. He was my right-hand man, and my navigator through many crazy (and sometimes stupid) adventures in that Scout. I am certain he smiles upon it every time the Scout hits the road.

Of course, I have a few regrets, like not keeping the Scout completely original with the diesel engine. There have been many upgrades to the SD33T motor that guys have performed over the years (thanks to the Internet), and the value on some of these original diesels is phenomenal. Hindsight always being 20/20, the Scout is a fixture in my family and my life. Although I am often tempted to sell it and buy a Wrangler JKU, it is still in my garage, still gets the top removed every summer, and is still the fun and unique truck it always was and will be. It is also one of my fondest memories of spending time with my friend Christian, and that plus all of the memories is why it will most likely always stay in my garage.

Tony Laliotis

Via email