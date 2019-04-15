Verne’s Trip to #ejs2019

Easter Jeep Safari is the yearly off-road pilgrimage anyone into off-roading who has a pulse waits for with baited breath. As a magazine tech editor, getting to go to Moab for a week is one of the highlights of an already fun job. Sure it’s technically work, but its work in one of the most picturesque small towns in America’s Southwest, and doing what we love to boot. Bringing the 2018 Ultimate Adventure Derange Rover to Moab for EJS 2019 was a no brainer. We’ve been planning for it to be our Moab rig since we remembered about EJS in the mental haze after completing the build and the Ultimate Adventure itself. Sure the UA took some tolls on the rig, most of which we’d already addressed, repaired and upgraded, but there is no time like before a big trip to finish up those last few maintenance issues, and add in that last missing piece of the puzzle.

Maintenance started with about 6.5 quarts of Valvoline Premium Blue SAE 15W-40 Heavy Duty Motor Oil and a fresh Fleetguard LF16015 oil filter for a full oil change in the Cummins R2.8 Turbo Diesel. We also added in a pair of used Truck Lite headlights to the Rover for better vision during night driving. Also the R2.8’s plastic oil pan, while nestled up behind the front axle, was always a concern so we also built a steel skidplate to protect the belly of the beast from errant pointy rocks. With all that done we topped off the remaining fluids, ran a vacuum over the seats and floors and loaded our bags, the bike rack, and mountain bike to the roof. Road trip! Here are some pics we snapped before heading out on our 7.5-hour pilgrimage to Moab.