Backward Glances: Mingled DNA, A Streamline Trailer Mated to a Jeep Forward Control

Jim Allen

You have probably seen (or seen pictures of) Jeeps that were professionally converted into campers or motorhomes. We’d be willing to bet that you haven’t seen any quite as bizarre as this one. Let’s travel back in time to around 1963-1964 and see what a West Coast RV manufacturer might have cooked up as an experiment. The exact timeframe and details of this are lost to time, and the principals have long since passed on, but enough clues were left to piece together a rough picture.

The Streamline Trailer Company of El Monte, California, had been in business since 1957. By the early ’60s, they had a line of streamlined trailers built similarly to aircraft. This was no surprise since the Los Angeles area had been a center of aircraft manufacturing, and workers with the requisite skills abounded. If you were going to build a high-end trailer, aircraft-style riveted was the type of construction that defined the market segment. Better-known trailers in this segment included Airstream, Silver Streak, and Avion, but there were many others.

Trailers were already big, but the motorhome was just coming into the start of its popularity. It was easy enough to contract with a truck manufacturer for a bare chassis and build a motorhome onto it. Some were what we now call a Class A, where a totally new coach was added over a bare chassis, and some were the Class B that built the coach behind a cab. Both styles are still produced with enough fans of either type to keep them both in production.

The Streamline Jeep in all its glory. Typical of many RVs, the workmanship is a mix of the excellent and the poor, so it’s hard to confirm or reject it as a “prototype” based on that. Where the cab meets the trailer looks very professional. The way the Jeep chassis meets the trailer is kinda so-so—but it’s survived 55 years, so how bad could it be? At some point in time, the original 226ci flathead six was replaced by a Buick 300ci V-8 adapted to the original three-speed transmission and Dana 20 transfer case. Locked into four-wheel drive, it pulls off the front axle only, and that’s a lot of work for a Dana 44 front, especially with a 300ci V-8 supplying about 330 lb-ft of torque.

The Jeep Forward Control truck, introduced in 1957, was a cabover version of the Jeep light-truck chassis. It was innovative, and the only such thing on the market with four-wheel drive at the time, but sales had been disappointing. They were built in GVWs starting with a fairly light-duty, short-wheelbase 1/2-ton; an SRW 1-ton that was a bit overrated; and a 1-ton dualie that was underrated and really more like a 1 1/4-ton truck. The longer-wheelbase 1-ton SRW and DRW versions were powered by a 226ci flathead six with 105 hp, which provided barely adequate power for the day and came with either a three- or four-speed manual transmission.

As the story is told, someone at Streamline got the idea to try a motorhome build on an FC-170 chassis. They mated the FC to the Streamline Model 23—a 23-foot coach trade-named the Duchess. It appears as though the Duchess’ 4-inch channel frame was mated to the FC chassis rather than extending the FC chassis. The rear axle is “dead” and appears to be the original trailer axle with the hydraulic trailer brakes tied into the FC-170 system. The Jeep’s transfer case is locked into 4-Hi and the motorhome is front-drive only. We can all think of the downsides in taking that path, but it might make some sense if they were just looking at putting something together inexpensively to test the concept.

Well, with this clearance and those angles, you aren’t going four-wheeling in it, even if it did have a driving rear axle. The operating history of it is unknown, but there are numerous travel stickers on it, and it looks like it did the Route 66 run as far east as Adrian, Texas. It’s pretty clear the owner figured out this was just a mobile flophouse for local venues.

It’s pretty clear this idea was never pursued, though there were some smaller Class B motorhomes built on FC chassis by other manufacturers. We can think of one good reason Streamline didn’t do it right off the bat: The Jeep Forward Control went out of production in 1964. There were a small number of FCs built in January of 1965 to finish off commercial contracts and orders, but the vast majority of those sold as ’65s were leftover ’64 production. There may have been other reasons more closely related to the design of the coach. Streamline did build a limited number of Class A coaches in the ’60s, so they didn’t drop the idea altogether.

So how did this one survive? According to the late Dan Horenberger, a venerated FC collector who passed away not long after we photographed this rig in 2016, the prototype was sold to an employee of Streamline. This person was a bit of a SoCal beach bum, so he’d drive it out to the various shoreside areas and spend the weekends doing whatever it is that SoCal beach bums do. This distinctive rig is well remembered by veteran beach partiers of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, and was last registered in 2008, when the original owner died. Dan acquired it the next year and had it in storage until 2016.

We saw it at what was going to be the first of a new series of FC events in Illinois put on by Dan, but sadly he passed on shortly after the first event. He had most of the story of this rig in his head, and we missed out on a follow-up interview to get more particulars. If you happen to have any documentary pieces of the puzzle, please contact us and pass it along.

The entire rig is in a state of “suspended-decay” and still contains all the stuff left behind by the original owner in 2008. As to the layout, it’s less than optimal by today’s standards. The engine doghouse prevents an easy transit between front and rear, but the young and limber can do it. The driving position in an FC Jeep is pretty nice, so it wouldn’t be a horror to go down the road by ’60s standards. The dining area was just behind the doghouse and presumably it could turn into a bed as well.

The interior layout is similar to the Model 23 Duchess, but the front dinette and kitchen are rearranged and moved back a little from the standard model floor plans we’ve seen. From the kitchen back, it’s a ringer for the Duchess.

Looks like beds for two with the option of bunk beds. The bathroom has a shower to the left and a toilet to the right. The Duchess had an option of two built-in twin beds or a twin and one double.

The Details

Vehicle: ’64 Jeep FC-170/Streamline Trailer Motorhome ConversionOwner: Dan HorenbergerEstimated value: $10,000Engine: Buick 300ci V-8Power (hp): 210 @ 4,600Torque (lb-ft): 330 @ 2,400Bore & stroke (in): 3.75 x 3.40Comp. ratio: 9.0:1Transmission: Warner T90 three-spdTransfer case: Dana 20 2-spdFront axle: Dana 44Rear axle: DeadAxle ratio: 5.38:1Tires: 30x9.50-15Wheelbase (in): 195