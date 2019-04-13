The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is a big deal in the wheeling world, and on Day 1, 4x4s were out in big numbers, prowling the streets of Moab, Utah.

We arrived in Moab in late morning on the first official day of the annual event and were amazed at the number of rigs we saw in town. In town. We can only imagine how many rigs were out on the trails!

We latched onto our cameras and wandered the main street of Moab to get a look at some of the rigs. We grabbed photos of rigs parked and moving, all with a goal of showing you some of what’s happening in Moab now. Included here is a gallery of photos, and you can think of them as an appetizer to the main course. What is the main course? Well, check this out: During EJS week the Four Wheeler Network will be posting daily stories on fourwheeler.com. We’ll have timely, detailed trip reports complete with lots of cool photos and awesome video; special stories on some of the rigs we see; coverage of special events like the Jeep Expo vendor show and the Jeep/Mopar concept vehicle unveiling event; and much more. Of course we’ll also be posting on-the-fly updates to our social media sites as well.

EJS is a huge, weeklong 4x4 event that is like a wheeler magnet, drawing 4x4 fans to its awesomeness. It’s a time when folks flock to the Moab area to experience the incredible terrain and world-famous trails along with the camaraderie of like-minded four-wheel-drive fans.

So, check back here at fourwheeler.com often as we bring you coverage of the 2019 Moab Easter Jeep Safari!