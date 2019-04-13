Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (70)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

#EJS2019 Moab Easter Jeep Safari 2019 Day 1: Prowling Moab's Main Street

Posted in Features on April 13, 2019
Share this
Ken Brubaker Editor, Four Wheeler

The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is a big deal in the wheeling world, and on Day 1, 4x4s were out in big numbers, prowling the streets of Moab, Utah.

We arrived in Moab in late morning on the first official day of the annual event and were amazed at the number of rigs we saw in town. In town. We can only imagine how many rigs were out on the trails!

We latched onto our cameras and wandered the main street of Moab to get a look at some of the rigs. We grabbed photos of rigs parked and moving, all with a goal of showing you some of what’s happening in Moab now. Included here is a gallery of photos, and you can think of them as an appetizer to the main course. What is the main course? Well, check this out: During EJS week the Four Wheeler Network will be posting daily stories on fourwheeler.com. We’ll have timely, detailed trip reports complete with lots of cool photos and awesome video; special stories on some of the rigs we see; coverage of special events like the Jeep Expo vendor show and the Jeep/Mopar concept vehicle unveiling event; and much more. Of course we’ll also be posting on-the-fly updates to our social media sites as well.

EJS is a huge, weeklong 4x4 event that is like a wheeler magnet, drawing 4x4 fans to its awesomeness. It’s a time when folks flock to the Moab area to experience the incredible terrain and world-famous trails along with the camaraderie of like-minded four-wheel-drive fans.

So, check back here at fourwheeler.com often as we bring you coverage of the 2019 Moab Easter Jeep Safari!

MEGA

PhotosView Slideshow
00057 EJS2019 00056 EJS2019 00055 EJS2019 00054 EJS2019 00053 EJS2019 00052 EJS2019 00051 EJS2019 00050 EJS2019 00049 EJS2019 00048 EJS2019 00047 EJS2019 00046 EJS2019 00045 EJS2019 00044 EJS2019 00043 EJS2019 00042 EJS2019 00041 EJS2019 00040 EJS2019 00039 EJS2019 00038 EJS2019 00037 EJS2019 00036 EJS2019 00035 EJS2019 00034 EJS2019 00033 EJS2019 00032 EJS2019 00031 EJS2019 00030 EJS2019 00029 EJS2019 00028 EJS2019 00027 EJS2019 00026 EJS2019 00025 EJS2019 00024 EJS2019 00023 EJS2019 00022 EJS2019 00021 EJS2019 20 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 19 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 18 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 17 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 16 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 15 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 14 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 13 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 12 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 11 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 10 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 09 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 08 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 07 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 06 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 05 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 04 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 03 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 02 2019 easter jeep safari.JPG 01 2019 easter jeep safari 1

What's Trending

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW Jeep Wrangler
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE