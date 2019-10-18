Done in a Day: M.O.R.E. Jeep Dead Pedal

More than a few of you may be scratching your head and asking, "What's a dead pedal?" It is quite simply a resting place for the left foot of the driver. While that might seem like a dumb idea, it's really not.

In manual transmission vehicles, the dead pedal can help keep the driver's left foot on about the same plane as the other pedals so that transitions between one pedal and another (for instance, moving the left foot from the deal pedal to the clutch) can be smoother and faster. It also keeps the driver from riding the clutch with their left foot, which can cause premature wear and tear in manual transmission vehicles.

In automatic transmission vehicles, the dead pedal still plays an important role, as it offers a stable and inclined surface for the driver's left foot. In any vehicle, regardless of transmission type, drivers can use the dead pedal to brace themselves while maneuvering the vehicle, helping to maintain better vehicle control (think picking your way through a boulder field).

Although some vehicles have a dead pedal structure (often with a small rubber pad) built into the bulkhead in front of the driver-side door, its surface can be slippery and does not offer a stable brace. It may not be level or in-line with the other pedals, which can create an uneven and uncomfortable seating position for the driver. That's where the aftermarket comes into play, and in this case, it's Mountain Off-Road Enterprises (M.O.R.E.) that came through with an excellent dead pedal for a wide variety of Jeep applications. In this particular case, we mounted one into a 2020 Jeep JT Gladiator, but it would be an identical process in a Jeep JL Wrangler. If this installation takes you more than 30 minutes, it's not the kit.

After locating the metal reinforcement plate above the plastic kick panel on the driver side of the Jeep, we tucked the dead pedal kit's backing plate behind the factory reinforcement plate so the backing plate's welded-in 1/4-inch threaded bolts poked through the upper and lower holes in the reinforcement plate closest to the firewall. Now the M.O.R.E. dead pedal and its mounting plate (assembled using kit-supplied hardware) can be bolted up using the 1/4-inch flat washers and nuts in the kit.