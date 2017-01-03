Jeep Wrangler JK Rock Sliders That Keep You Moving

Jeep Wrangler JK Rock Sliders That Keep You MovingPosted in How To: Body Chassis on January 3, 2017 Comment (0)
Part of the adventure in owning a Wrangler is heading off the path most travelled, sometimes way, way off. As the Jeep gets built and driver confidence increases, the trails seem to get more difficult. Funny how that works! Pretty soon you find yourself driving down a boulder-strewn route wishing you had more protection than the stock pinch-weld-mounted rock rails will ever give.
In fact, after a couple of hard landings straight down on the Mopar rock rails right at the front cab mount, we managed to bend the rock rails and tweak the front fender of our JK. Looking for a solution for more strength, but also something that would straighten out our slightly bowed sheetmetal without a visit to the body shop, we found just the armor we needed.
Enter the EVO Manufacturing Pro Series JKU Boatside Bombers, complete JK side protection that will keep the gnarliest rocks off your sheetmetal and your JK sliding along. The Boatsides, as the name implies, taper to the ground at an angle, allowing the Jeep to easily slide off, rather than getting hung up on nature’s own Jeep stoppers.
Made in the USA from 3/16-inch laser-cut steel and powdercoated for protection (or raw steel, if you prefer), the Boatsides consist of an upper plate that is bolted to the body with Nutserts, and a lower plate that bolts to the top plate and the body mounts. The lower plate incorporates seven internal gussets and two outer gussets, producing a very tough and rigid slider. Another benefit is that a section of the Boatsides slider protrudes slightly from the body, not only keeping rocks off but also acting as a de facto step to make it easier to get in the Jeep. The sliders are designed to retain high clearance at the rocker, and all of the hardware is stainless steel.
With the sliders ordered, we headed to Off Road Evolution in Fullerton, California, to get our Boatsides installed. In less than two hours, we were back on the road and headed to Moab to tackle our favorite trails with reckless abandoned, well at least where our rockers were concerned.
Sources
714-870-5515
www.offroadevolution.com
http://www.evomfg.com