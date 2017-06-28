Poison Spyder Hood Louver a Cool Upgrade for Hot JKs

Poison Spyder Hood Louver a Cool Upgrade for Hot JKsPosted in How To: Body Chassis on June 28, 2017
Heat soak during the hot summer months can be a killer for any off-road vehicle, including Jeeps. It accelerates the deterioration of hoses and wiring, overloads the A/C, puts pressure on the cooling systems for the engine and transmission, plays havoc on batteries, robs the engine of power, and in some instances, it can even cause the failure of electronic systems.
Heat issues under the hood aren’t too much of a concern when there’s a good airflow from the outside. However, when you’re idling along at a snail’s pace while rock crawling or digging through a sandy stretch of trail, the only air moving through your Jeep’s radiator is that which is sucked in by the fan, and that tends to only come on after the water temp is already north of 212 degrees.
The heat issue becomes even worse when the engine stops. The red-hot headers and boiling coolant continue to radiate heat long after the key is turned off. Heat soak can lead to warped heads and premature valve wear, as well as restart issues and a rough running engine.
One remedy to reduce underhood heat is to provide it a way out when the engine is off or the JK is moving slowly. That can be done easily by venting the hood. Poison Spyder Customs’ Wrangler Hood Louver (Amazon.com ASIN B00KDO3B7M) does just that by utilizing 48 louvers for the rising hot air to escape.
Installation can be time consuming (3 to 4 hours) but simple, and required little more than a drill, cutoff wheel or air saw, a couple of basic wrenches, patience on our part, and most of all, the willingness to cut up your JK’s hood for the greater good.
Working with Dunks Performance in Springfield, Oregon, we performed hood surgery on a 2016 Wrangler Rubicon. The time spent adding the hood louver could add years to the life of the engine and transmission, and help gain back a little lost power on those hot summer trail rides.
Amazon Affiliate links are our attempt to show you real-world pricing and availability for the products we review and install, and while the Amazon links are separate from editorial and advertising, the Four Wheeler Network may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.
Poison Spyder 17-53-011-PC Hood Louver
Sources
951-849-5911
www.poisonspyder.com
http://dunksperformance.com/