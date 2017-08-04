CJ-2A Interior Restoration

Chris Fox

Deciding what parts are best with a powdercoated finish and what parts are fine being painted with rattle-can paint on any restoration can be a bit confusing, to say the least. Some folks might go a bit overboard if the budget allows and just send everything out to be powdercoated, but we’re taking a different approach. If you’ve followed this CJ-2A build in Jp, you know that we rattle-canned the frame, but in somewhat of a “professional” way, using internal frame coating, good primer, and a high-grade chassis black with a satin finish.

Since some of the interior parts on the Jeep would be considered “high wear” areas and might not hold up well with an economical spray can job, we decided to go with something a bit thicker and more durable. Powdercoating is a great option for parts that get handled a lot or could potentially have lots of shoe or boot wear like our transmission tunnel, floor access plate, windshield mounts/hand screws, and seat frames. Of course, this is not the cheapest way to finish parts, but if you want it to hold up well, be really durable, and be able to be touch it up with the right paint, then it is a good choice.

When we restored the axles on this CJ-2A project we needed our junkyard stock 9-inch brake backing plates media blasted, and used Manny Vega’s services over at Anacapa Industries with great results. This time we wanted to do something a bit more involved by both media blasting and powdercoating for a complete finish job. We again chose Anacapa Industries because of its reputation for a level of quality that has brought companies such as Disney and Universal Studios to its door. Check out the details and procedures involved to make our parts better than new again.

These original front seat frames, transmission tunnel, floor access plate, and windshield frame mount/hand screws were definitely in need of media blasting.

Media blasting is best done in a professional booth, and for this project they used a mix of crushed walnut shells and aluminum oxide. The “space suit” helps protect the blaster from media that tends to go everywhere.

Once the media blasting was complete the parts were hung carefully on a powder application rack and hit with compressed air to knock off the loose media and get it out of all the holes in the parts.

Manny Vega uses a black powder 50/50 mix for that perfect satin finish we were looking for and prepares the powder application gun.

Once the parts were inside the powdercoat application booth and set up for the necessary electrostatic charge, Manny took his time applying the powder to make sure all surfaces were properly covered.

After the powder was applied, the parts were then placed into a large oven.

The parts were baked for about 30 minutes with the temperature topping out at about 410 degrees Fahrenheit.

Now that the parts were outside they could begin cooling and curing the finish. Once cooled, the parts were wrapped for protection while awaiting installation.