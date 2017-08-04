CJ-2A Interior Restoration

CJ-2A Interior RestorationPosted in How To: Body Chassis on August 4, 2017
Deciding what parts are best with a powdercoated finish and what parts are fine being painted with rattle-can paint on any restoration can be a bit confusing, to say the least. Some folks might go a bit overboard if the budget allows and just send everything out to be powdercoated, but we’re taking a different approach. If you’ve followed this CJ-2A build in Jp, you know that we rattle-canned the frame, but in somewhat of a “professional” way, using internal frame coating, good primer, and a high-grade chassis black with a satin finish.
Since some of the interior parts on the Jeep would be considered “high wear” areas and might not hold up well with an economical spray can job, we decided to go with something a bit thicker and more durable. Powdercoating is a great option for parts that get handled a lot or could potentially have lots of shoe or boot wear like our transmission tunnel, floor access plate, windshield mounts/hand screws, and seat frames. Of course, this is not the cheapest way to finish parts, but if you want it to hold up well, be really durable, and be able to be touch it up with the right paint, then it is a good choice.
When we restored the axles on this CJ-2A project we needed our junkyard stock 9-inch brake backing plates media blasted, and used Manny Vega’s services over at Anacapa Industries with great results. This time we wanted to do something a bit more involved by both media blasting and powdercoating for a complete finish job. We again chose Anacapa Industries because of its reputation for a level of quality that has brought companies such as Disney and Universal Studios to its door. Check out the details and procedures involved to make our parts better than new again.
Sources
http://www.anacapaindustries.com/