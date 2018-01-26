Jeep Half-Doors With Benefits

Half-doors are a great invention. It’s not like half-doors are something new, but once you’ve had them, it’s hard to go back to full doors on your Jeep. Some people like no doors, and that’s handy at times, but doesn’t offer any protection from mud, wind, water, snow, sleet, hail, or other things falling from the sky or flying off the road surface. Half-doors can at least keep some of the outside world from mucking up your floors, seats, and you. Half-doors are also not hard to find. The aftermarket is flooded with all manner, style, and design ranging from not much more than nylon mesh with hinges to a structure of steel tubes covered in sheetmetal.

The Mopar Jeep Front Half Door Kit (P/N 82212124AB) and the Mopar Jeep Front Door Trim Panel Kit (P/N 5KE30XDVAC) are available for ’07 to ’07 Jeep Wranglers, and when fully assembled make up what are basically short and swoopy versions of the full factory doors, but with no window glass or upper frame loop to worry about. You still get the big-door amenities such as lock cylinders (a kit to match them to your Jeep’s door key is included), factory door handles, factory interior door latch and lock handles, factory interior door panels, and a kit to help reinstall the wiring harness to electrify the door operations. Follow along as we walk you through the highlights of building the Mopar Jeep half-doors and hanging them on our 2007 Jeep Wrangler JK.

The Mopar Jeep Wrangler Front Half Door Kit (P/N 82212124AB) was the perfect option for our roadster-style 2007 Jeep Wrangler JK rebuilt during the 2017 Jp Week to Wheelin’. Low slung yet with a solid feel to them, the Mopar half-doors offer all the advantages of open-air wheelin’ without abandoning all of the amenities of full factory doors.

Shipped in a dark gray primer, the doors arrived ready for paint. We chose to go with Flame Red to match the Jeep’s original factory body color that has survived surprisingly well, and the red-and-black motif helps deliver the roadster attitude. The crew at LGE-CTS Motorsports in San Dimas, California, obliged us with a mirror-like finish on the Mopar Jeep half-doors.

Some assembly is required. That statement would be laughable it were not so true of the Mopar Jeep Front Half Door Kit, which included door latch and lock mechanisms (with names such as the presenter and the latch assembly), link rods, exterior door handles, parts to reinstall the factory door wiring harness to electrify the door, and all the necessary hardware, bits, and pieces to build the half-doors. The instructions are very detailed, so a careful pace kept things in order.

The factory manual outside rearview mirrors were salvaged off of the old full doors and bolted to the freshly painted Mopar Front Half Doors. Because access inside the steel doors was needed for installation of the old mirrors, new door handles, and new lock cylinders, all of that had to be completed before the separately available Mopar Front Half Door Trim Panels (P/N 5KE30XDVAC) could be installed.

Installation of the Mopar Front Half Door Trim Panels and the bulb-style rubber door weatherstrip that came with the installation hardware for the Mopar Front Half Door Kit were nearly the last thing done prior to rehanging doors on our 2007 Jeep Wrangler JK. The door trim panels snapped in and were screwed into place easily. The door weatherstrip required careful placement and massaging from the center out toward the ends (top of the doors) to securely snug them into their channels on the doors.

Black powdercoated door handle inserts (P/N JP-190015-BK-3) from Drake Automotive Group were installed (two small screws each) to dress up the otherwise bland factory door handles that were included in the Mopar Front Half Door Kit.

Lastly, the exterior door hinges were painted (cleaned with solvent, and then shot with rattle-can primer and rattle-can gloss black) and loosely bolted to the doors. Leaving the exterior door hinges a little loose made attachment and final fitment much easier. Once the doors were on and all lined up correctly, the hinge hardware was fully tightened.

