When What You Carry Matters

When What You Carry MattersPosted in How To: Body Chassis on January 29, 2018
No matter what you carry in your Jeep, some things are much more important than others. That thought was the spark powering a search for storage options that were secure, sturdy, and easy to access. After many late nights gathering and digesting information, our attention fell upon the Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box. The lock box is made of 16-gauge carbon steel, features a sliding storage drawer with a very solid but easy-to-operate lock (with two keys), and is designed so that the leading edge of the drawer is located deep inside the steel shell of the lock box; attempts to pry it open would be frustratingly difficult, if not completely useless.
Available for a variety of vehicles, the Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box that fits 1997-2017 Jeep Wranglers can be ordered for the driver or front passenger seat, and when installed properly does not interfere with factory seats. Installation is easy, but that’s not to say removal is. The Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box is installed underneath the seat brackets (between the brackets and the floor), and even though that means just four bolts, it also means taking the seat out.
We did the job in about one hour, and are quite happy with the results. The exterior of the Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box measures 17 inches long, 7 3/8 inches wide, and 3 1/8 inches tall. Inside, we found a removable liner and an interior that was 14 3/8 inches deep, 5 5/8 inches across the top, and 2 1/4 inches high at the center. The lock box has a heavy-duty steel shell and locking drawer, is solidly mounted to the Jeep’s floorpan, and can be reached without getting up from the seat. We also like that if you pull the seat all the way forward after exiting the Jeep, the Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box is completely covered from view.
800-845-3567
www.bestop.com