When What You Carry Matters

No matter what you carry in your Jeep, some things are much more important than others. That thought was the spark powering a search for storage options that were secure, sturdy, and easy to access. After many late nights gathering and digesting information, our attention fell upon the Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box. The lock box is made of 16-gauge carbon steel, features a sliding storage drawer with a very solid but easy-to-operate lock (with two keys), and is designed so that the leading edge of the drawer is located deep inside the steel shell of the lock box; attempts to pry it open would be frustratingly difficult, if not completely useless.

Available for a variety of vehicles, the Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box that fits 1997-2017 Jeep Wranglers can be ordered for the driver or front passenger seat, and when installed properly does not interfere with factory seats. Installation is easy, but that’s not to say removal is. The Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box is installed underneath the seat brackets (between the brackets and the floor), and even though that means just four bolts, it also means taking the seat out.

We did the job in about one hour, and are quite happy with the results. The exterior of the Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box measures 17 inches long, 7 3/8 inches wide, and 3 1/8 inches tall. Inside, we found a removable liner and an interior that was 14 3/8 inches deep, 5 5/8 inches across the top, and 2 1/4 inches high at the center. The lock box has a heavy-duty steel shell and locking drawer, is solidly mounted to the Jeep’s floorpan, and can be reached without getting up from the seat. We also like that if you pull the seat all the way forward after exiting the Jeep, the Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box is completely covered from view.

The Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box (P/N 42640) kit for our 2007 Jeep Wrangler came complete with mounting brackets, bracket hardware, two keys, and a handful of zip ties for rehanging the seat’s electrical wiring harness.

This view of the Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box’s underside shows its front and rear brackets mounted with the kit-supplied M5-0.8 x 8mm panhead Phillips screws, and the box’s contoured shape is designed to fit as low and secure as possible to the Jeep’s tub. If Bestop doesn’t offer brackets that fit your rig, it would be easy to fabricate brackets for any vehicle.

There were four bolts (you’re looking at two front bolts) securing the seat bracket mount to threaded inserts imbedded in the 2007 Jeep Wrangler’s floor. We reused the factory 18mm hex head bolts, but if you’re looking for a higher level for security, hardware requiring tools not carried by everyone (like Torx head bolts) could be swapped in for reinstallation.

We placed the assembled Bestop Underseat Storage Lock Box in position on the now-cleared-out floor to check mounting alignment, prior to (with help from a friend) lowering the seat over it and into position to be bolted back to the floor. The two front seat bracket bolts also go through the front mounting bracket of the lock box. It’s a tight fit between the sides of the lock box and the seat mount flanges, and it’s meant to be. We dare you to get both parts lined up and bolted in without scratching the lock box—we couldn’t avoid a couple of nicks along the way.

