Done in a Day: Bestop Roughrider Tailgate Shelf

Done in a Day: Bestop Roughrider Tailgate ShelfPosted in How To: Body Chassis on July 18, 2018
Whether you have a two-door or four-door Jeep Wrangler JK, it’s easy to run out of room when you start adding gear for the trail. We’ll admit that we sometimes overpack, as we would much rather have too much than not enough when civilization is miles away. Since we don’t run a tire carrier on the back of our ’13 Wrangler Unlimited, we typically secure the spare tire in the cargo area on longer trips. While laying the 37-inch-tall spare flat in the back still gives us plenty of room to secure gear on top of it, it robs us of a clean, flat surface to use on the trail.
Sure, you can always improvise in a pinch, but it’s nice to have a small area on which to set tools and lunch supplies when you are on the go. Thankfully, we found Bestop had a simple solution that solved our problem without us having to reconfigure how we load our Jeep. It’s called the Roughrider Tailgate Shelf and it’s an easy bolt-on upgrade that brings convenience to the back of the Jeep. Designed for the ’07 to ’18 Jeep Wrangler, the Tailgate Shelf is a collapsible table that attaches to the inside of your JK’s tailgate.
Attaching in just a few minutes, the Roughrider Shelf was one of the easiest upgrades we’ve done to our JK. While Bestop might be known for its line of soft tops, we’re digging the fact that they’ve expanded into practical upgrades such as this. For more info on the product, be sure to check them out at bestop.com.
Sources
800-845-3567
www.bestop.com