JKS Control Arm Skidplates Peg the Bang-for-the-Buck Meter

JKS Control Arm Skidplates Peg the Bang-for-the-Buck MeterPosted in How To: Body Chassis on March 12, 2019
We love big, beefy bumpers as much as anyone, but other pieces of armor are just as important, even if you can’t see them as easily. One such item is JKS Manufacturing’s MiniSkids for coil-sprung Jeeps, including JK Wranglers, TJ Wranglers, XJ Cherokees, ZJ Grand Cherokees, and MJ Comanches. We bet they would fit on non-Jeep setups as well.
The lower suspension arm brackets on the front axle utilize cam bolts to adjust caster and pinion angle. Once damaged, it becomes virtually impossible for the vehicle to be aligned to factory specifications. To make matters worse, the factory brackets are extremely vulnerable to damage and frequently contact obstacles off-road since they are the lowest spot on the axle.
JKS Manufacturing’s 1/4-inch-thick steel control arm skidplates serve double duty. They protect your control arms, and they also box in and strengthen the thin control arm mounts on the axle assembly.
We did the job on a two-post lift that made it easier to clean up the brackets and shoot photos, but there’s no reason you couldn’t weld on the skidplates in the driveway on the ground. A pair of skids costs less than $30 and can be easily installed in under an hour, which will pay for itself the next time you need to get your Jeep aligned. Even though people might not immediately see your new armor, the JKS MiniSkids are well worth the time and expense.
