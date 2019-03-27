Upgrade the Interior of Your Wrangler in an Afternoon

Visibility is an often-overlooked quality on the trail. If you can’t see where you are going, it’s much more difficult to navigate through technical terrain. Jeeps are great in this regard with their upright seating position, removable doors, and sloped hoods. Contrast that with Toyota pickups, with their permanent doors (they can be removed, but it’s much more arduous), wide hoods, and low seating position with our legs out in front of you instead of underneath you. Early Broncos are better in terms of seating position and lack of doors, but their hoods actually raise up at the outside, severely limiting visibility.

That doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for improvement if you drive a Jeep, particularly for shorter drivers. In addition to visibility, the other great thing about owning a Jeep is the abundance of aftermarket support. If there’s any possible product you might desire, someone probably already mass-produces it. This was the case with our seating position, so we recently added a set of Rough Country seat risers to our 2006 Wrangler and were rewarded with improved visibility in a matter of minutes. It’s easy to see that this is a worthwhile upgrade that makes it … well, easy to see.

New, longer hardware is included with the Rough Country seat lift. We appreciate that this hardware is Grade 8, and it replaces the Torx-head fasteners with more common hex-head bolts. Note that the longer, cad-plated bolts go on the inside rear for each seat.

Removing the seat is straightforward, and it gave us an opportunity to clean out years of French fries and sunflower seed shells that had accumulated in our Jeep. These areas are difficult to reach with the seats in place, but out of sight, out of mind.

These components are included with the seat lift. Look like little body lift pucks? That’s exactly what they are—you’re just lifting your own body instead of your Jeep’s.

These are the only tools required to complete the installation. You likely already have 1/2-inch and 5/8-inch box-end wrenches, but ratcheting wrenches make things easier. You also need a T-55 bit, which you likely already own if you have done any prior work on your Wrangler.

Despite the varied hardware, the seat spacers are all identical. We would prefer if they were rectangular instead of round to match the seat rails, but once they are installed you hardly notice them. You definitely do notice them when you are driving though.