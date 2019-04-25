Bedliner Removal

Bedliner RemovalPosted in How To: Body Chassis on April 25, 2019
Ever since the advent of vacu-formed plastic bedliners, and later the invention of spray-on and roll-on bedliners, a debate has raged. OK, maybe the debate has purred, but still, it’s a debate.
Bedliner . . . Either you’re for it or against it. We generally sit in the “against it” camp, with a twinge of “bedliners do a job in some cases.” A drop-in bedliner in a parts truck is a great idea, and we’d likewise agree (maybe) with a spray-in bedliner in said truck.
You sure won’t catch us advocating fog-bombing an entire off-road rig, inside and out, with anything but paint—ever. Why? Well, lots of reasons. First, bedliner is designed to provide traction, and if you take your rig off-road you want the sides to slide easily over branches, trees, rocks, and so on, not grab ahold of them. Grabbing trail obstacles will prevent progress down the trail and cause more and more damage as sticks and rocks are pulled into your previously straight fenders, doors, and so on. Second, bedliner is heavier than paint. If you want to add weight to your rig, have at it—we don’t. Third, if you need to repair or replace any metal under a bedliner, you have to remove the bedliner. That’s relatively easy with a drop-in bedliner, but becomes difficult with the spray-on or roll-on versions. Want to weld in a new body panel inside (or out) of your bedliner-soaked 4x4? Have fun. Want to fabricate a new shock mount on your bedlined frame? Good luck. Media blasting won’t touch spray-on bedliner, not even the cheap roll-on version. It just bounces off. Ask us how we know.
The interior of our 1969 Bronco was rolled and brushed with some sort of inexpensive bedliner 15 to 20 years back. We wanted to fix some rusty spots in the floor and clean up the body. The bedliner itself was flaking, worn, and ugly in places.
Naively we took the stripped tub to our local media blaster, who scoffed at the patchy crappy-looking bedliner and said that in his experience, the media he uses just bounces off bedliner. Despite his better judgment, we asked him to try. He did, but failed. We picked up a mostly clean Bronco tub with almost all of the cheap roll-on bedliner still coating the interior. Sad face. The media blaster guy said we’d have to burn it off. Not liking that idea, we decided to explore the different methods of removal.
So how do you get it off? It’s time to get medieval. Fire, heat, ice, hammers, scrapers, nasty chemicals, grinders with all manner of aggressive wheels, and more. What worked? Well, a few methods worked while others did nothing—and even the methods that worked were a pain in our backsides. How would these methods work with a nice spray-in liner? We can only assume it would be harder to remove (another reason we will avoid this stuff in the future). We also shot a bunch of videos of the different techniques, which you can watch in the online version of the story at fourwheeler.com/4wheel-off-road-magazine/.