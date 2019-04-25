Bedliner Removal

Ever since the advent of vacu-formed plastic bedliners, and later the invention of spray-on and roll-on bedliners, a debate has raged. OK, maybe the debate has purred, but still, it’s a debate.

Bedliner . . . Either you’re for it or against it. We generally sit in the “against it” camp, with a twinge of “bedliners do a job in some cases.” A drop-in bedliner in a parts truck is a great idea, and we’d likewise agree (maybe) with a spray-in bedliner in said truck.

You sure won’t catch us advocating fog-bombing an entire off-road rig, inside and out, with anything but paint—ever. Why? Well, lots of reasons. First, bedliner is designed to provide traction, and if you take your rig off-road you want the sides to slide easily over branches, trees, rocks, and so on, not grab ahold of them. Grabbing trail obstacles will prevent progress down the trail and cause more and more damage as sticks and rocks are pulled into your previously straight fenders, doors, and so on. Second, bedliner is heavier than paint. If you want to add weight to your rig, have at it—we don’t. Third, if you need to repair or replace any metal under a bedliner, you have to remove the bedliner. That’s relatively easy with a drop-in bedliner, but becomes difficult with the spray-on or roll-on versions. Want to weld in a new body panel inside (or out) of your bedliner-soaked 4x4? Have fun. Want to fabricate a new shock mount on your bedlined frame? Good luck. Media blasting won’t touch spray-on bedliner, not even the cheap roll-on version. It just bounces off. Ask us how we know.

The interior of our 1969 Bronco was rolled and brushed with some sort of inexpensive bedliner 15 to 20 years back. We wanted to fix some rusty spots in the floor and clean up the body. The bedliner itself was flaking, worn, and ugly in places.

After our local media blaster shot down our hopes that he could remove the old worn-out roll-on bedliner for us, we turned to the internet to see what other methods people have tried to remove bedliner. Some, including the media blaster guy, said the best thing was to burn off the old bedliner with a torch, but that sounds like a great way to end up with a burnt-down Bronco, warped panels, and possibly lung damage. Others recommended a slurry of crushed dry ice and isopropyl alcohol. The idea is this makes the bedliner brittle and it will break or scrape off more easily. We’ve seen videos of this method working on sound deadener, but we were skeptical with our Bronco’s bedliner. We were right. The bedliner may have been slightly easier to scrape up, but not enough to make it worth the hassle and cost of the slurry.

Naively we took the stripped tub to our local media blaster, who scoffed at the patchy crappy-looking bedliner and said that in his experience, the media he uses just bounces off bedliner. Despite his better judgment, we asked him to try. He did, but failed. We picked up a mostly clean Bronco tub with almost all of the cheap roll-on bedliner still coating the interior. Sad face. The media blaster guy said we’d have to burn it off. Not liking that idea, we decided to explore the different methods of removal.

So how do you get it off? It’s time to get medieval. Fire, heat, ice, hammers, scrapers, nasty chemicals, grinders with all manner of aggressive wheels, and more. What worked? Well, a few methods worked while others did nothing—and even the methods that worked were a pain in our backsides. How would these methods work with a nice spray-in liner? We can only assume it would be harder to remove (another reason we will avoid this stuff in the future). We also shot a bunch of videos of the different techniques, which you can watch in the online version of the story at fourwheeler.com/4wheel-off-road-magazine/.

Next we tried using our trusty replaceable-blade razor scraper and some heat from a heat gun. This seemed like a good alternative to a torch burning the bedliner off, and yielded decent results with our bedliner. The bedliner material, and the paint below it, became much more flexible, allowing us to scrape it off the underlying metal with the razor fairly easily. This works until you hit a spot weld, ding, dent, body line change, or other hidden metal, which grabs the blade.

Our last attack was made with chemistry. One of our friends recommended this Jasco Premium Paint & Epoxy Remover from our local chain hardware store (about $15 per quart; we used two quarts). Simply pour (or spray via the spray can) the pearlescent fluid onto the offending bedliner, let it sit 10 to 15 minutes, and then scrape off the goo of partially liquefied bedliner, paint, and remover. Sounds easy, and it worked like a charm. The remover let us scrape off the bedliner with our scraper (or any scraperlike object) but also attacked the paint below the bedliner. Also, the stuff is super-caustic and burns if you get it on your skin (the bottle warns you to avoid breathing the fumes and to wear gloves, eye protection, and long-sleeve clothing you don’t mind damaging).

The Jasco Premium Paint & Epoxy Remover is the definite winner, but still it’s nasty. We found the best method was to lay the stuff on thick and wait. The bedliner and some underlying paint would bubble up and could basically be wiped up with a rag or paper towel. Cleanup is a mess though, and we weren’t sure what to do with the still wet and clearly caustic mix of Jasco and bedliner. We let it dry out for several days and then threw it in the trash. We also found that wiping the surfaces with some acetone after the Jasco and bedliner were scraped off yielded the cleanest surface.