One thing’s for sure: Even if bigger tires don’t make the most sense, they always look cooler than smaller tires. Sure, your rig may be more apt to break, get stuck, and feels less torquey than before, but in the land of mall-crawlers, looks trump utility every time. Sensible folks would run tires that are the most sensible size, but what fun is there in that? Sensibility be damned, we say.

We live by the credo that you should trim and add minimum suspension lift to fit the largest tires possible for your rig and build for strength and gearing to match. A low, wide, stable 4x4 with burly axles, good skidplates, body protection, proper bumpstops, and big tires is confidence inspiring on the road and trail. Trimming fenders is an important ingredient in this recipe for trail domination.

Over the years we’ve trimmed feet upon feet of fenders trying to squeeze the largest tire possible under a low and stable rig. Along the way we’ve seen and done things the right way and, if you can believe it, have also seen (and done) things the wrong way. Here are a few fender-trimming tips and tricks we’ve learned that should help you clear bigger tires without cutting and destroying those tires or your rig’s structural integrity.

This is a pinch weld. It’s structural. Cutting it off entirely isn’t good unless you plan on welding the two halves back together. The best way to make more room for tires when pinch welds are around is to cut relief cuts into them (if they follow a curve) and hammer them flat … or perform major surgery welding after cutting. Being able to identify pinch welds and spot welds will help you avoid causing structural damage to your rig when you’re trimming fenders.

This is a spot weld (the indents on either side of my finger). The two pieces of metal are sandwiched together and welded in the factory using a special kind of welder. The two pieces are only welded in the round indented area. Spot welds are usually a couple inches apart, but can be right on top of each other. Cutting above the spot weld, or drilling it out, breaks the connection. If you cut or drill out one spot weld that may be OK, but if you cut out or drill out many, you can expect the seam to open up.

Making a tool to make clean trim lines is pretty easy. We’ve used this piece of wood with a nail and a few 1/2-inch holes in it to mark many a trim line. The nail acts to follow the factory wheel opening, while the holes allow you to insert a permanent marker into the wood. We’ve used the same tool and/or same method on the UACJ-6D, our Tahoe, the Derange Rover, and other project vehicles.

They say there’s more than one way to skin a cat. Honestly, we’re not sure who is so interested in cat skin rugs or shawls, but the point is taken. In our experience the best way to cut sheetmetal is with a pneumatic body or air saw. It’s easy to control and works well, yielding professional results. A jigsaw with a metal cutting blade is also relatively fast and controllable. A saber saw is fast but a bit hard to control, but is still necessary on some thicker metal as well as pinch welds. We’ve also seen people do pretty nice work with a thin cutoff wheel in a 4 1/2-inch grinder. Grinders with a cutoff wheel are the best tool for plunge cuts. You also can use sheetmetal scissors, an oxyacetylene torch, or a plasma cutter, to name a few. We suggest using the tool you are most comfortable with and cutting conservatively since it’s easier to make a second cut than welding an errant cut back up.

It’s important to round off corners and cut edges, especially on jagged cuts made with cutoff wheels or sheetmetal scissors. For one, leaving sharp edges may cut you the next time you reach up into the wheelwell. Also, any tire that rubs a sharp metal edge or corner is going to get cut and or grab the sheetmetal and cause damage. Tires are expensive and impossible to repair when they have a gash several inches long in them. Fold anything you can over with a hammer, and use a flap wheel in a 4 1/2-inch angle grinder to make the edges smooth. You can then take sandpaper (we’re using tough 80-grit here) to make the edge less like a serrated hunting knife and more like a butter knife.

Beware of false walls! Sometimes the metal you see on the side of your rig looks like it could be trimmed but will yield gaping holes to the inside of your rig. This Samurai fender is a great example. The round body contour looks like a great place to trim to, and the inner diameter of the front and rear wheelwells matches this shape, but the inner fender and much of the fenders structure attaches to a pinch weld below this line. Still, you can trim to this line—you just have to be ready to make intelligent cuts, bend metal, and weld it back together.

Here we made relief cuts in the inner false wall on the Samurai and hammered them out to meet the new lip of the wheel opening. We used a body hammer and a dolly inside (with the hood open for access to the inside) and also made some fine tweaks with a pair of locking pliers with long flat jaws. Make small changes in how the metal sits, working it continuously until it moves to where you want it, then trim and tack weld in place.

If you cut off a pinch weld or other body structure, whether intentionally or by accident, you’re going to have to put things back together or expect them to fall farther apart. Sometimes you can weld the ends of two pieces of sheetmetal together again, or make a small sheetmetal patch to weld between two pieces that used to be joined. If you’ve thought about how you are going to make the cuts before jumping in head-first, you might even be able to bend some of the factory sheetmetal to fill gaps left by trimming. That’s what we did on this little clearance cut on our Samurai. The relief cuts and judicious tapping with a hammer brought this wheelwell back together.

Where you live and what you drive your rig through on a daily basis may determine whether you need to trim and refit your vehicle’s inner fender liners. We generally just toss them in the trash, but we’ve had some success trimming and reshaping them to fit to keep mud and water out of the engine compartment. You can cut most liners (and plastic fender flares) with a pneumatic body saw, cutoff wheel, sabre saw, and the like. We’ve also had pretty good luck scoring inner fender liners with a razorblade and then folding them at the score to snap off extra plastic. Sharp edges and wonky cuts can be cleaned up with a steady hand and a flap wheel in an angle grinder. Just be careful because plastic can get hot fast, and if it turns to liquid and splashes on your skin it will burn like napalm. You can also use the heat from a torch or heat gun to remold some inner fender liners.

Fender flares do a job of covering tires and sometimes keeping dirt off your rig and the police off your back. Several companies make cutout fender flares intended to enlarge your wheel openings for wider tires and/or tires of larger diameter. We recently installed these Gorilla Warflares (we love the pun) from Wild Horses Four Wheel Drive on our early Bronco. They came highly recommended and are made of some nearly indestructible urethane. The flares have a nice vintage look and could be used on lots of round-sided 4x4s (like Internationals, other Fords, or round-fendered Chevys).

Much like with your rig’s plastic inner fender liners, plastic fender flares can be easily trimmed using similar techniques. Our early Bronco has trimmed rockers, meaning the Wild Horses Gorilla Warflares had to be trimmed. For this we used our body saw and then cleaned up the cut with our angle grinder with a flap wheel. We’ve also used the razorblade scoring technique we mentioned above on TJ fender flares, which have large wheel openings. You can easily add about 4 inches of width for tire coverage on most flat-sided 4x4s. Rear TJ flares look great on other Jeeps and on Cherokees, Samurais, and more.

A little rubbing is just fine. Some witness marks on the fender, fender flare, and also on the tire (if they are minor) are to be expected if your suspension is working to its full potential. This is at an extreme on the UACJ-6D, because it is extremely low for a functioning 4x4. It’s difficult to know how much a bumpstop will deflect under different loads, so if you have done your job the tires will probably rub in a few spots. Recognizing if they rub too much is critical since you don’t want a tire getting sliced in half on your fenders.