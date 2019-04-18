Replacing Sheetmetal

We know, it’s sad, but occasionally fenders, hoods, body panels, and more need to be removed, retired, and replaced. When that happens you have to find reproduction panels, fabricate new panels, cut in a patch with fresh metal, or at least cut out a panel in an attempt to straighten it.

The time of death has arrived for several of the panels on our 1969 Ford Bronco. The front fenders were filled with Bondo, the floors with rust. The rear fenders had dents and huge holes cut in them for tire clearance (way more than necessary). Lucky for us and our early Bronco, just about any body part imaginable is available as a new replacement part. Sure, the quality varies from supplier to supplier, but we had it on pretty good authority where to get certain parts, and we tracked them down.

When it came to the rusty bits on our 1946 Jeep CJ-2A, most parts are likewise available in the aftermarket, but since most of the panels are flat, fabricating patches is easy.

Keep reading as we go through the steps of replacing panels in a couple of our project 4x4s. Along the way we’ll tell you what we tried, what worked, and some tips we learned along the way.

We started tearing into our 1969 Bronco because we knew when we bought it that it had rust in the driver and passenger floors. What initially didn’t seem like much rust turned into more rust, and we decided the car needed new front floors. We used a spot-weld cutter, a pneumatic body saw, and eventually an air chisel to remove the old panels piecemeal. You want to be careful not to damage any underlying structure that you don’t want or need to replace.

Even the hat channels under the Bronco’s floor had signs of rust … mostly in that they served as traps for the rusty floor to accumulate in. Clearly, cleaning these out before welding in new panels is a must.

Investigating a few smallish rusty spots in the cowl turned into a full-blown case of the rot. Even though this car is a mostly rust-free Southwestern car, some areas clearly trapped dirt and moisture. Trapped dirt and moisture lead to a little rust, and a little rust leads to a lot of rust. At some point we realized that we’d have a hard time reinstalling the dash and the steering column without several small patches at the very least.

At the end of the day we decided to cut out most of the cowl and the rust with it. Lucky for us we were able to track down a windshield cowl mount (Dynacorn, PN 3732WT), which gave us a pretty good idea what stock metal we could remove

The replacement windshield cowl mount fit into the tub like a factory part, although we did have to modify the front edge of the cowl mount due to variations in how Ford built the passenger side of the cowl after the first two years of production (1966 and 1967).

The Dynacorn front floor was much more extensive than what we needed, so we found some cheaper and smaller front floor panels. They fit, but required much more work to fit than what we experienced with the Dynacorn replacement body panels. We cleaned the underlying metal, and applied some Upol No. 2 Weld Through Rich Copper Primer. That should help prevent rust from coming back to these areas and affords the unpaintable inside areas of the floor some protection.

With the cowl and front floors fixed, we moved to the rear quarter-panels. The driver’s side had a pretty nasty dent, huge wheel openings cut in the lower quarter, and a wrinkled taillamp panel (that’s a fancy name for the corner of the rear quarter).

A new driver-side taillamp panel (PN 3795) and lower left-hand quarter skin (PN 3791BWT), both from Dynacorn, fit onto the Bronco’s old tub well. We used self-tapping screws to hold both panels in place before welding them in.

On the passenger side the lower quarter-panel was relatively straight but still had a huge wheel opening. The easiest way to fix this was to weld in another lower right hand quarter skin from Dynacorn (PN 3791AWT), but we used a slightly different method. Rather than cutting out the entire factory panel, we used about an inch of the old panel to secure the new panel. To do this, we cut the old fender along this tape line and then cut the new fender about half an inch taller and an inch wider than the old panel.

We then used this pneumatic air punch/flange tool from Harbor Freight Tools (PN 1110) to make a shoulder in the old quarter-panel so the new panel would fit in flush. The tool worked well for us, and proved to be quite useful for this panel installation.

With this last panel held in place with a couple self-tapping screws, we started tack-welding it in place. The best method is to make small tacks a few inches apart and slowly fill in the gaps with more tack welds, allowing the welds and the panels to cool between welding.

Making a Patch Panel From Scratch

We used painters tape to make three templates of the center floor of the old Jeep on the rusty damaged original floor (one shown). We then carefully peeled up the tape and stuck it to thin cardboard so we could transfer the shape to 16-gauge sheetmetal. We used some round pipe in a vise and a hammer to form the piece of sheetmetal into the shape we needed. You can see the two other parts we made separately to allow for the compound curves in those areas. Cut everything long, and use an angle grinder to make everything fit, and tack-weld the panels together.

Being true 4x4 nuts, we stumbled upon this fairly complete 1946 CJ-2A about a year ago and had to have it. It’s not an official project. Our plan is to restore it and keep it as a Sunday driver (boring, right?). Still, the floors needed some work. Here’s how we made a patch for the center of the floor.

Modding the Windshield Cowl Mount

Here you can see the issue. This lip needs to angle down to follow our 1969 Bronco’s cowl.

No big deal. We trimmed out a little metal and replaced it with a strip that matches the angle of our original cowl panel. Tack-weld it in place.

Here’s the final product complete with weld-through primer and holes for us to “spot-” or rosette-weld the new panel in place. We will leave this area open, avoiding the trap that caused the factory panel to rust out in the first place.

Sources Dynacorn Classic Bodies Camarillo, CA 93012

805 987-8818

http://www.dynacornclassicbodies.com Camarillo, CA 93012805 987-8818 Harbor Freight Tools 800-423-2567

www.HarborFreight.com 800-423-2567 Upol 610-746-7081

u-pol.com/us/en/home 610-746-7081

So 1966 and 1967 Ford Broncos have a slightly different cowl area on the passenger side. The Dynacorn windshield cowl mount is made to fit the earlier style and needs to be slightly modified to fit a later Early Bronco. Here’s how we made the part fit with our cowl.