Universal Sliders: Great Rock Sliders on the Cheap

From the start, we knew that one of the challenges of building an ’01 Chevy S-10 Crew Cab was that the aftermarket was pretty slim. This is especially true when it comes to trail-oriented items such as winch bumpers and rock sliders. Despite this fact, we had a hunch that we could take advantage of one of the most heavily supported pickups in the aftermarket—the Toyota Tacoma. In fact, the first-generation Tacoma shares a few similar dimensions with the S-10, making it a good resource all around.

For those of you late to our S-10 party, don’t worry—we’ll catch you up. Starting with an LS model Crew Cab S-10 4x4, we’ve replaced the original IFS and stock rearend setup with a custom multilink suspension using parts from Rock Krawler Suspension and Barnes 4WD. The 12-inch-travel coilovers are attached to a high-pinion Dana 60 front from a Ford Super Duty and GM 14-bolt out back. Add in a hydraulic-assist steering system from PSC Motorsports and some gracious fender trimming for our 40-inch Nitto Mud Grapplers, and you have a better picture of how our pickup is shaping up.

Trail-Gear offers its Rock Slider Kit in 58-, 67-, and 78-inch lengths. Each slider is made of 1.75-inch, 0.120-wall 1035 DOM tubing, which is plenty strong. We opted for the 78-inch set; it was just about perfect to cover our S-10’s entire cab.

While we have plenty of custom work being done by the capable hands at Low Range 4x4 in Wilmington, North Carolina, anytime we can save a little time and money, we’ll do it. This is how we ended up with a set of weld-on rock sliders from Trail-Gear. We needed some sort of rocker and door protection since this midsized pickup is being built to tackle serious trails. Trail-Gear offers the sliders preassembled (welded) for a great price ($279 on Amazon at time of print), so we saved ourselves the fab time and clicked “Add to Cart.”

Not wanting to sacrifice strength in the name of a good deal, we were pleased to find that Trail-Gear builds the sliders from 1.75-inch-diameter, 0.120-wall DOM tubing. So, just how hard was it to convert a Tacoma slider kit to work on an S-10? Well, read on to find out.

The 78-inch kit comes with a total of eight 11 1/4-inch-long mounting legs, four per side. The arms come flat on one end and notched on the other.

To determine where we wanted the sliders positioned, we used a set of 6-ton jacks that we picked up from Harbor Freight. These were tall enough to get the sliders positioned where we needed and allowed us to safely move them while we took preliminary measurements.

The S-10, like the Tacoma, is a body-on-frame truck, with a good portion of the chassis hanging down below the bodyline. However, the S-10’s frame distance to the bottom lip of the cab is different.

The S-10’s frame changes a bit in width from the front of the truck to the back. Once we determined where each of the mounting legs would go, we took the tubing over to the wet saw to cut each down to the proper length. Thankfully, each leg only needed to be shortened.

While you can weld the tubing directly to the frame, we prefer to weld the tubing to plates to spread out the load on the frame. An extremely cheap and easy way to accomplish this is by grabbing a wide section of 1/4-inch flat bar from your local hardware store. We cut ours into 3-inch squares, which gave us plenty of room to mount them on the frame and fully weld the legs.

A good weld starts with prep work. We spent time with an angle grinder and flap disc getting the chassis down to bare metal. It’s also worth noting that Trail-Gear ships the sliders with a light oil coating that will need to be removed before welding.

Once we had the legs in place, we tack-welded everything and double-checked that the slider was still level and even. Once we established it was, we burnt it in using a Miller MIG welder with 0.035-inch wire.

If you’ve read our suspension installment, you might recall seeing that we left our leaf spring perches in place. We did this because we had a feeling that our side-mounted lower control arm link mounts might be in the way of where we needed a slider support leg to be. Now that we know how much of the mount we need to tie into, we can trim down the rest.

Since there’s a fair amount of room under the cab, we were able to get clean welding passes on the plate and tubing. Note the orientation of the plate, as this is ideal for helping to spread out load forces on the frame.

Chevy didn’t make the Crew Cab S-10s for very many years, making it more difficult to find rear doors and beds at the junkyard. This is one of the reasons we opted to lay our sliders flat. We want as much push-off protection as possible to keep objects on the trail away from the body.

The other reason we laid it flat was so it could function as a step. This truck isn’t exactly easy to get in and out of, so these serve as a practical upgrade as well.

After we knocked out the driver side, we repeated the process on the passenger side. With fewer obstacles, such as the parking brake cables, to tend with, it went along quickly. We still need to coat the sliders with paint, but given that the truck has a full to-do list ahead of it, we’re going to leave that for later.

Making Strides & Steps

Aside from using them to get in and out of the truck, we don’t have a trail report to give you on these (yet). However, we will say that we’ve had these sliders in the past under another solid-axle mini-truck (Danger Ranger anyone?), and they worked really well. In fact, they are probably the only thing on that particular truck that’s not crinkled from the trail. We still have a good bit of work ahead for our S-10, but the time in the shop will be paying off very soon.