Easy Jeep Soft Top Upgrade

One of the finer things about driving most Jeeps is the ability to drive in harsh weather and drop the top to let in some fresh air and views when you want. The existing top on this 1998 Jeep TJ Wrangler had seen seven long years in the Arizona sun and weather. The cloth was still mostly intact, but some of the seams and other areas were starting to fail.

Bestop offers factory-style replacement tops as well as variations, depending on the Jeep model. There are options whether your Jeep had an original soft top, hardtop, or no top when you purchased it. There are fastback versions for some, and ones that eliminate the top bows so that removing the windows converts it into a bikini-style top.

Along with the various styles, Bestop offers several types of fabric to suit your budget and needs. Higher-cost options use fabric of increasing quality and durability, all the way up to a 30-ounce twill fabric that is thicker with a softer feel. It's combined with thicker window panels as well. The combination retains more warmth in the cabin in colder months, while not adding to interior heat in hotter months.

For this vehicle we opted to install a Bestop sailcloth Replace-A-Top for 1997 to 2002 Wranglers that uses the factory steel half-doors. The sailcloth version is an upgrade to Bestop's traditional replacement top, and it uses a heavier multi-ply fabric to add a bit more isolation from the noise and weather outside. The side and rear window curtains can be ordered in clear or tint. We opted for the tinted versions. This kit reuses the factory original hardware, so is cost effective in that respect.

Life is made easier if installation is done at temperatures above 72 degrees F, as colder temperatures can cause the fabric to contract, making it difficult to stretch everything into place. In fact, we sometimes find it useful to let the top warm in the sun a bit to make it more flexible and easier to drape and stretch where needed.

Bestop offers care and maintenance tips to help owners keep the fabric of the top looking good and lasting for years. They recommend simply washing with soap, warm water, and a soft bristle brush. If you live in a climate where corrosion is prevalent, it's a good idea to lube the snaps with a bit of silicone spray to keep them from sticking to the studs over time. Zippers can also be cleaned and lightly lubed to keep them moving freely.

In our experience, the window panels have several enemies. One is the rubbing of abrasives (dirt) over the plastic, and another is folding the window panels. When possible, it's best to lay the panels flat and separate them from other surfaces with a clean towel to keep them from developing rub marks, which will cloud and/or discolor the panels. Bestop recommends cleaning them with a water-soaked cloth or sponge with mild dishwashing detergent and to avoid ever wiping them when dry. In extreme cold weather, the panels can crack if rolled or folded.

Installing a new top on this TJ Wrangler took two of us about two hours, and having a second person is not entirely necessary, but it makes the job quicker with the extra hands. Depending on the model you're working with, the install details will vary, but this account should give you a quick idea of what is involved.

With a fresh top on, we could once again fully see traffic out all of the windows and could zip down a side window at the fast-food takeout window. The interior of the Jeep was quieter and better sealed against the outside elements. In a few hours, we restored the true open- and closed-top options for the Wrangler.

