Magellan TRX7 CS GPS Review

Traci Clark

The Magellan TRX7 and TRX7 CS are the only navigation units with over 117,000 preloaded off-road trails, in addition to preloaded topographical and street maps. We recently got our hands on the TRX7 CS unit and spent some serious time using it. The CS is the camera option model, which allows you to take photos for waypoints or sharing via social media. It can also record video while tracking you on the trail. The TRX7 CS is a nice improvement over their previously released Magellan eXplorist TRX7. While it is only equipped with a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, it still offers decent enough resolution for photo sharing to your social media accounts. The camera also offers other features, including adjustable light settings, LED flash, a countdown timer, and auto focus. It also offers a zoom mode, however, it’s at the cost of some clarity in the photo and video.

The unit functions underwater. Running on Android OS and the same software as the eXplorist TRX7, the TRX7 CS has most of the same features. Available user storage has been downgraded from 64 GB to 32 GB, but both units have 16 GB of internal memory and SD card slots for memory expansion. The 7-inch LCD touchscreen display is shock, dust, and waterproof—and it offers decent resolution at 1024 x 600 IPS for viewing the 2D Topo and 3D Basemap. We haven’t had the opportunity to test the resolution of the satellite imagery, which requires an annual subscription to DigitalGlobe to access.

The touchscreen makes it easy to add waypoints and mark notable obstacles. Notes can be added by text or audio, and a photo can be attached as well. If you are following a user-shared trail, you can see their marked points of interest, notes, and photos that have been included with the track. When you have completed your trail just click the checkered flags, then the TRX7 CS will take you through a series of selections to determine a trail rating. You chose from four-wheel-drive options such as None, 4 High, and 4 Low. Terrain options such as Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, and depths are available—and you can note whether these are avoidable. You can even select the season you’re venturing out on the trail. Click save and then you can upload your track to your TRX Journal at trxtrailhead.com and share with other off-road enthusiasts.

We were impressed with the improvements in this model and look forward to new software updates in the future to take the Magellan to the next level. This is a user-friendly unit, and once you get through the initial setup it is very easy for anyone to use. Trip planning can be done on your desktop or laptop computer, as we’re doing here. We wish that they included a print manual with the unit in case you need to troubleshoot something while on the trail and are out of range, but this is only a minor inconvenience. We give the Magellan TRX7 CS a thumbs up!