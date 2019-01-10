Let There Be Light in Your Garage

When we first saw the press release for this kit from Garage Door Lighting, it was totally one of those slap-your-forehead-and-say-“Duh! Why didn’t we think of that?!” moments. Most garages and shops are underlit as it is. Even if you have made the effort to install a good lighting setup in your ceiling, as soon as you raise your garage or shop door, chances are it blocks the lights and casts a big shadow over your workspace. That’s why we think this kit from Garage Door Lighting is such a cool idea.

The company has packaged everything you need to install and wire LED lighting to the inside of your garage or shop door, including a clever switch system that automatically turns on the LEDs when your door is raised. Different kits are available for several different styles of garage door systems and doors of varying sizes. We ordered one of the company’s systems for our double rollup garage door, which is representative of the majority of the home garages out there. Our kit included a large roll of double-sided adhesive tape, door harness mounting brackets, hardware and zip ties, a power supply, the switch setup, and everything else we needed. There’s nothing else to buy, and in less than an hour we had more than ample lighting with our garage door open. Check it out!

After

Before

The LED light kit from Garage Door Lighting includes literally everything you need to install the garage door LED system down to the last screw and zip tie. Nothing but common handtools and a drill are required. Highlights of the system for our two-car rollup garage door included the power supply, harness brackets, four rolls of LED light strips, and more.

Begin by removing one hinge screw at a time and installing the harness brackets. These are crucial for keeping the light harness kink-free when the door gets raised.

The LED lights used in the Garage Door Lighting kit are flexible and can be cut to length once fed through the support structures through the door. Just remember, once you cut them there’s no way to uncut them, so it’s best to feed them through and have them mostly stuck on before applying the adhesive tape to hold them on.

We used some degreaser to clean our door and then carefully applied the LED light strips using the roll of double-sided tape. We were concerned at first that we wouldn’t have enough tape to do the job, but we actually wound up with several feet left over.

The instructions included in the kit feature color photos and very detailed descriptions of how to install and adjust the switches and align the brackets so that when the door is opened the contacts touch and the lights turn on. Now when our door is open our cleaning light is no longer obscured and we’ve got plenty of illumination to keep working into the wee hours of the morning!