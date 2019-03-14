Free Modification Makes Your TJ Rubicon More Capable on the Trail

When Jeep introduced the Rubicon-edition Wrangler in 2003, it was the most capable vehicle the automaker had ever made. The 4:1 transfer case and front and rear locking differentials were just two of the details that set the Rubicon apart. As great as these components are, sometimes they are at odds with each other.

You see, the Rubicon lockers can only be engaged when the transfer case is in low range, but the 4:1 ratio that is so useful in the rocks can be too low for snow, sand, and other environments that require wheel speed and momentum. We assume that Jeep did this in order to keep people from driving down the road with their lockers engaged, and we understand that. At the same time, one of the aspects we appreciate most about Wranglers are the selectable lockers instead of the traction control nannies that are so prevalent these days on factory “off-road packages”.

Fortunately we were able to perform a simple wiring modification to engage the lockers in high range by fooling the computer into thinking the transfer case is in low. We promise not to drive on the street with the lockers on. And the giant dash lights that are illuminated when the lockers are engaged should keep anyone else from making that mistake too.

Controls for the lockers are found on the dash above the 12V power ports. Push down once on the button to engage the rear locker, and again to engage the front locker. If you own a TJ Rubicon you definitely should already know this!

Two small screws under the defroster hold the dash in place. A screwdriver with a magnetic tip is a good idea to keep the screws from falling behind the dash. If you have considered adding an aftermarket dash panel, now is a good time to do so since you will have the dash off anyway.

After the top screws are removed the dash can be pulled out with light force. We performed this modification on a cold day, but it makes more sense to wait until it is warm outside so the plastic is not as brittle.

Four screws hold the switch panel in place; they can be accessed once the dash panel is removed. This will provide access to the plug at the back of the switch panel that actuates the lockers.

Looking at the plug, Pins 1, 2, and 3 are across the top and 4-8 on the bottom, from left to right. We tested the pins in the plug with a multimeter while actuating the lockers to determine which pins control the lockers.

Pin 1 is the ground, Pin 4 controls the rear locker, and Pin 5 controls the front locker. We simply grounded 4 and 5 to allow engagement of the lockers in both high and low range. Now if only we could turn on the front locker without needing to engage the rear first!

Some people add a switch to the dash to fool the computer into thinking the transfer case is in low range. We found it easier to simply ground the locker switches with jumper wires. These wires are more elegant than using Scotchloks and are easy to remove should you decide to do so in the future.