New Headlights for Our Old Truck

Our old 1998 Dodge 2500 4x4 is a beast of a truck … and looks it. It has lived a relatively tough life in its 21 years and has collected a relatively low number of miles (170,000) as a ranch truck in Idaho, then as our 4x4 tow rig for the last five or so years. It has the venerable yet simple 12-valve 5.9L Cummins turbodiesel engine paired with an NV4500 five-speed transmission and NP241 T-case ahead of a unit-bearing ball-joint Dana 60 front with a center axle disconnect, and a Dana 80 rear axle. All solid bits as long as the body and wiring can hold together.

Years ago, when we first got the truck, our pals at Diesel Power Products hooked the Dodge up with some engine parts, a set of new tires, powdercoated wheels, a Carli suspension with Fox shocks, and a few more key upgrades. It has served us well since, but is again showing its age in a few ways. The headlights are misaimed and heavily fogged, glowing more like a hallway nightlight than a headlight. The interior is pretty worn with a hole in the seat and collapsed foam, cracks in the dash, and more blown speakers than those that are not blown (our period-correct, and somehow unscratched, Hootie and the Blowfish CD sounds horrible).

Our plan is to drag this dinosaur into the next 10 years and make it more usable, comfortable, and attractive while retaining its reliability and power. After all, while we love newer trucks, the idea of spending $70,000 to $100,000 on a new tow rig, or $25,000 to $50,000 on a used diesel 4x4, is about as attractive as a bikini model with leprosy. So for now we’ll keep our beater and try to make it a bit, um, neater.

We’ll start with a simple fix: replacing and aiming those headlights with new replacement parts from RockAuto. And we’ll even try our hand at leveling that rickety old front bumper.

Our 21-year-old Dodge Ram 2500 4x4 is a pretty solid truck, but one area where performance was lacking (if not downright pathetic) was the headlights. The original headlights were yellowed and faded, the plastic lenses filled with thousands of little cracks that trapped the light and created a nightlight effect that barely illuminated the road ahead. They were so dim and aimed so low that we’d usually run the high beams everywhere. Oncoming traffic never seemed to notice.

New headlamps are so simple to install and relatively cheap to purchase we don’t know why we see so many yellowed originals on the road. It took about five minutes to swap out the old headlights one at a time. Three 10mm bolts and friction fitting retain each headlight, meaning you have to remove the bolts and yank the old light out. The turn signal bulb needs to be swapped into the new headlight assembly, the included GE bulb plugs into the factory plug. The new headlights also have some nice rubber gaskets that help seal the hood and grille to the headlight.

The TYC headlights (PN 20301678 right, 20301778 left) are $46.89 each on RockAuto.com. So we’ve refreshed the front of our truck for under $100. They sure help clean up the front end of this tired old truck despite the beat-up bumper and chipped paint. They also illuminate dark roads ahead of the truck much better than the tired old headlights, making the many long road trips this rig sees that much safer.

These pictures of the old (top) and new (bottom) lenses show how the new headlight allows the light to be projected in front of the truck where it belongs. The old headlight traps the light from the bulb and glows like a reading lamp. Also, the adjusters on the new headlights aren’t rusted and are easy to turn, using Philips-head screws rather than the factory’s tiny Torx screws.

New Lense