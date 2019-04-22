New Headlights for Our Old Truck

New Headlights for Our Old TruckPosted in How To: Electrical on April 22, 2019
Our old 1998 Dodge 2500 4x4 is a beast of a truck … and looks it. It has lived a relatively tough life in its 21 years and has collected a relatively low number of miles (170,000) as a ranch truck in Idaho, then as our 4x4 tow rig for the last five or so years. It has the venerable yet simple 12-valve 5.9L Cummins turbodiesel engine paired with an NV4500 five-speed transmission and NP241 T-case ahead of a unit-bearing ball-joint Dana 60 front with a center axle disconnect, and a Dana 80 rear axle. All solid bits as long as the body and wiring can hold together.
Years ago, when we first got the truck, our pals at Diesel Power Products hooked the Dodge up with some engine parts, a set of new tires, powdercoated wheels, a Carli suspension with Fox shocks, and a few more key upgrades. It has served us well since, but is again showing its age in a few ways. The headlights are misaimed and heavily fogged, glowing more like a hallway nightlight than a headlight. The interior is pretty worn with a hole in the seat and collapsed foam, cracks in the dash, and more blown speakers than those that are not blown (our period-correct, and somehow unscratched, Hootie and the Blowfish CD sounds horrible).
Our plan is to drag this dinosaur into the next 10 years and make it more usable, comfortable, and attractive while retaining its reliability and power. After all, while we love newer trucks, the idea of spending $70,000 to $100,000 on a new tow rig, or $25,000 to $50,000 on a used diesel 4x4, is about as attractive as a bikini model with leprosy. So for now we’ll keep our beater and try to make it a bit, um, neater.
We’ll start with a simple fix: replacing and aiming those headlights with new replacement parts from RockAuto. And we’ll even try our hand at leveling that rickety old front bumper.
