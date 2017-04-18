New Jeep JK Wrangler Steering Upgrade For Budget Builders

New Jeep JK Wrangler Steering Upgrade For Budget BuildersPosted in How To: Suspension Brakes on April 18, 2017 Comment (0)
Your Jeep’s steering system is important for obvious reasons. Just like brakes, however, the steering system tends to get overlooked when building up a Jeep, bypassed in favor of lift kits, big tires, and lightbars. Typically, the steering gets attention after it breaks.
Whether you’ve already broken your steering linkage or are looking for preventative measures, make sure to take a look at what Currie Enterprises has to offer. Currie has been building its Currectlyn heavy-duty steering link systems for Jeeps for years, starting with chromoly steering for CJ-5s and 7s, then to the inverted Y system on TJs and XJs. The company later came out with its 1-ton system for JKs, which is pure beef but at a cost that some shy away from.
To fill the gap, Currie recently introduced a budget-minded option for JK owners to improve the strength of their steering link system. Factory JK drag links measure 1.125-inch diameter with 1-inch diameter threads. The Currie Wrangler JK Currectlync drag link steps up to 1.25-inch diameter, using 110,000-psi steel forging with 1.125-inch diameter threads. The size increase plus the material quality improvement makes for a far superior part. To further bolster strength, the Currectlync’s tie rods are 1.5-inch diameter 75,000-psi steel tubing with 1.125-inch diameter threads, an increase over the factory 1.375-inch with 1-inch threads.
The benefits of the Currectlync don’t stop with size and materials. Currectlync tie rod ends feature a hub on the end that indexes into the tie rod tube. This helps to prevent any potential bending at the end of the threads. Additionally, the system can be used in the standard location or modified for a hi-steer setup, getting the linkage farther away from possible harm. Currie includes the necessary tapered sleeve for high-steer systems, and all kits include fully detailed instructions with photos.
On top of all that, the Currectlync is fully adjustable so you can get your alignment on point. To see just how smooth and simple the kit works and installs, we went through the full process on a ’08 JK Wrangler Unlimited. After a professional alignment, the Jeep drove smooth and straight, and we now have a much higher confidence that the tires will remain pointed in the direction they should be.