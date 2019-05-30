Jeep XJ Gets Next-Level Suspension

Bruce W. Smith Author

A good street/trail 4x4 needs a suspension designed to keep all four tires on terra firma in moderate off-road situations, while also providing a good highway ride. The stock suspension under the cherished Jeep XJ Cherokee (1984-2001) does a commendable job of doing just that, with solid axles supported by leaf springs out back and a five-link short-arm suspension up front. The XJ's suspension provides a comfortable highway ride and is pliant enough to handle lighter off-road forays. In stock trim, this modern-classic Jeep SUV always feels nimble and light on its feet—on- and off-road.

However, if an XJ owner wants to take on more challenging Jeep trails, run the mud, break trail in deep snow, or venture into the deeper parts of the woods, taller tires for more ground clearance and a suspension with longer legs to keep these tires planted are a must. Those were the very reasons Mike and Sydney Davis brought their 1998 XJ Sport to Dunks Performance in Springfield, Oregon.

The BDS 6.5-inch long-arm kit for a 4.0L XJ Cherokee has everything needed to replace our 21-year-old Jeep's tired suspension. Our kit came with the optional Fox 2.0 shocks, to provide the optimum ride, and optional dual-steering stylizer kit (not shown).

The BDS Connection

Like any vehicle that's 20-plus years old with 160,000-plus miles under its belt, the factory suspension and a lot of other parts were ready for replacement. The shocks were just placeholders, the suspension bushings were ragged, the steering was a little loose, and the springs were not holding the weight like they did when new. Bottom line: This XJ Cherokee was ready for a suspension makeover.

There are literally dozens of ways to rework an XJ's suspension to give more travel and allow taller tires to be used. In this instance, the owners wanted a 6-inch lift to accommodate the 35-inch BFG Mud Terrains. They settled on a 6.5-inch BDS long-arm kit with the optional Fox 2.0 shocks. It's a kit that also requires the transfer case to be fitted with a slip-yoke eliminator (SYE) kit and a new CV-style rear driveshaft to accommodate the change in the driveshaft angles.

This '98 XJ Sport measured 32 inches from ground to center of front wheelwell trim, with 13.4 degrees approach angle and 14.5 degrees departure sitting on 30x9.50-15LT BFG Mud Terrains. After the modifications, ground-to-fender height increased to 44 inches, while approach angle jumped to 64 degrees and departure to 51 degrees. It also gained almost 3 inches in suspension travel.

Suspension Travel

In a nutshell, a long-arm suspension uses longer control arms to reduce the operating angles, taking stress off the bushings and arms when the front suspension is flexed out. Longer control arms smooth out a lifted vehicle's ride because the suspension geometry remains closer to stock than it would if shorter control arms were retained.

It's important to note here that a vehicle's ride quality and suspension travel are not dictated exclusively by the length of the control arms. The operating length of the shocks are the limiting factor when it comes to suspension travel. If the stock shocks had 9 inches of travel and a 6-inch lift was installed, the operating length of the new shocks would still dictate how much the suspension will move—not the height of the lift.

Ride quality depends on several variables, but the biggest determining factors are the valving of the shocks and the design of the springs, coil and/or leaf. Shocks with valving tuned to a specific vehicle will give a better ride than off-the-shelf-fits, and progressive-rate springs will perform better on- and off-road than fixed-rate versions. The BDS shocks and progressive-rate springs in this kit are tuned for the XJ.

The BDS long-travel installation up front required removing everything related to the XJ's steering so the coil springs could be dropped out. This is a good time to address any engine oil leaks, such as replacing rear-main seal and oil pan gasket. It's also a good time to rebuild the front axle, which is what we did.

Easy Steer

Installing the BDS long-travel kit probably isn't for garden-variety DIYer using jackstands in the driveway and a set of wrenches rolled up in a plastic tool holder. Having access to a lift and a good assortment of tools will make the installation go a lot easier.

Richard McFarland, the technician at Dunks who handles most of the suspension installs and front-end alignments, replaced the ball joints and all of the suspension bushings during this install. He also replaced the factory steering gear with PSC Motorsports' new Big Bore steering gear and XD Power Steering Pump kit to tighten up the XJ steering, and to help power the BFG 35s in demanding situations that tend to put a lot of stress on the factory steering box.

The new power steering pump is a bolt-in, direct-replacement unit that provides a higher flow at low engine rpm for better steering performance. The other half of the steering upgrade is the gearbox itself. The 8200 Series has a larger-diameter piston that increases the torque output of the steering gear, which makes steering 35s much easier—especially when the front Air Locker is engaged.

Installing a long-travel suspension, along with the other modifications made, may not fit the needs or budget of every XJ Cherokee owner. But those that do go this route will find it's a good combination for a daily driver/commuter XJ used to run a wide variety of Jeep trails.

A floor jack is the simplest way to lower the front axle assembly so the stock coils can be removed one side at a time.

BDS progressive-rate coil springs (left) give 6.5 inches of lift over the stock XJ coils. The OEM coil springs on our XJ are the heavy-duty versions that were part of the Up Country option package for the Cherokees.

Chaining up the differential housing after the coils were dropped out makes it easier to install the new control arms. We attached the chains between the Unitbody frame. One end of the chains attaches to the sway bar bolts, while a heavy-duty S-hook on the other end secured it into the frame just above the rear pocket for the lower control arms.

All the bushings and steering rod ends were in need of replacement. The trackbar bushing was cracking and showed signs of wallowing out. We used an air hammer to knock it out and replaced it with an OEM bushing. If hard four-wheeling is in the plan, it might be good to install a bushing that allows more flexibility.

The lift requires the removal of the OEM transfer case to have a slip-yoke eliminator kit installed, which is one of the necessities when going to a bigger lift, especially on short-wheelbase vehicles. That, in turn, requires a custom driveshaft, which Tom Wood's built for us.

Years of dirt and rust can do a number on exposed boltholes in the Unitbody "frame," which required tapping the three OEM holes where the new BDS crossmember mounted and removing the rusted stud that held the transmission/transfer case crossmember. New 10x30mm bolts were used.

The BDS transfer case crossmember locates the longer control arms in the correct position for optimum ride and handling with the 6.5-inch suspension lift. It bolts into existing holes in the Unitbody frame.

Additional reinforcement comes from the side plates. This requires drilling holes through the frame and inserting anti-crush spacers over the through-bolts before tightening them down.

BDS provides initial measurements for the new control arms. We adjusted the lower control arms lengths to 32.75 inches eye to eye. The uppers were adjusted to 28.125 inches per the instructions.

Once we had the transfer case bolted back in place after the SYE conversion and the crossmember snug, Richard went about hanging the new control arms, which have greaseable ends. The quality of the materials and fabrication BDS uses is excellent.

The BDS long-arm kit doesn't require removal of the lower factory control arm pockets from the Unitbody. But we cut them off for a cleaner look, and should the Jeep be jumped, removing the pockets eliminates any chance of the longer arms contacting the old mounts.

We rebuilt our '98 XJ's Dana 30 with new 4.88 gears, an ARB Air Locker, and Yukon Axle & Gear's chromoly shafts and free-spin hub kit before installing the new BDS coils and longer control arms.

BDS teamed up with Fox for 2.0 Series shocks tuned specifically for the Jeep XJ Cherokee's 6.5-inch suspension lift. The Fox-tuned shocks are an option, but worth every penny when it comes getting the best in ride and handling—on- and off-road.

The BDS 6.5-inch long-arm lift gives the front suspension an entirely different look from factory. It's clean and robust, and the suspension geometry provides excellent steering manners with 35-inch tires.

Another upgrade we did was install PSC Motorsports' new Big Bore steering gearbox and high-flow power steering pump kit, both bolt-on replacements for the OEM parts. Upgrading the power steering makes it much easier to maneuver the 35s on our XJ in tight confines, especially when rockcrawling or trying to get out of deep ruts.

We went to Tom Wood's Custom Drive Shafts to get the driveshafts. The front is a multiple double-Cardan style, while the rear is a double Cardan with heavy-duty U-joints. Lift requires SYE kit for the transfer case. Wood's recommends "minimal joint angle" at the differential so the driveshaft is pointed directly at the transfer case output shaft.

The BDS long-travel kit lowers the steering linkage to keep the geometry close to factory. The dual Fox steering stabilizers are one of several options BDS offers. The JKS quick-disconnects for the front sway bar help add a little more suspension articulation when it's needed.

Dunks fabricated custom rear-shock mounting brackets to mount Fox 2.0 BDS shocks on the Ford 8.8 housing and used the donor Ford Explorer's rear brake lines to simplify setting up the rear disc brakes system.

The BDS 6.5-inch long-travel suspension and 35-inch BFG Mud Terrains mounted on KMC XD129 Holeshot wheels is a nice setup for the light to moderate wheeling this XJ owner will be doing. ARB Air Lockers in both ends also help, especially when trail running in the wet Pacific Northwest.