Jeep CJ (’76 – ’86) Parts Guide

There are so many “round fender” Jeep fans out there that it only made sense to provide them with a resource of parts and accessories for the ’76 to ’86 CJ-7; and it turns out (no real surprise there) that many of these parts will also fit (or the company also has parts for) CJ-5s of the same vintage. While this is certainly not a guide to every company that makes or supplies parts for that 10-year run of Jeep CJs, it is a fairly comprehensive look at a broad scope of parts and accessory manufacturers that can help you with your project. So check out what these manufacturers have to offer here, give them a call to see what else they can help you with, and then get busy upgrading, modifying, or restoring that round-fender Jeep you love so much.

Frame Repair Brackets

Auto Rust Technicians offers SafeTCap frame repair kits for a wide variety of Jeeps, but featured here is its Rear Forward Spring Mount Section (pictured) that is designed to repair the CJ-7 frame at the location of the rear leaf spring forward spring mount bracket. The spring mount bracket measures approximately 19 ¼ inches long, 4 ¼ to 4 ¾ inches high, and 2 9/16 inches wide (inside dimension); is fabricated from 11 gauge cold-rolled steel with a 7 gauge spring mount bracket; and has two 5/8 inch holes for the grade 10.9 bolt and nylon lock nut included with the kit. A rear shackle mount section repair bracket is also available. The kits are made in side specific versions and labeled L (driver side), R (passenger side), or S (sets for both sides). For best results the company recommends replacing the spring mount bushing.: Auto Rust Technicians, 800/407-7024, autorust.com

New Topper

Bestop has all sorts of things for the CJ-7 builder. Want that classic look with a modern update? Then check out the Sunrider (shown) from Bestop. It combines the features of the company’s Supertop Classic, and an easy fold-back sunroof to let some sunshine in. The Sunrider flip-back panel over the front passengers lets fresh air in and offers a great view of the surroundings, and includes features such a belt-rail attachment system for quick and easy installation, adjustable hardware bows to keep the top’s fabric smooth and tight, tailgate bar allowing the Jeep’s tailgate to open without you having to unzip the rear window, and it can be used with your existing factory full steel hard doors or with a variety of optional Bestop door kits. The Sunrider kit comes with clear 30-mil windows, all the necessary assembly hardware, and is offered with a two-year limited warranty. Bestop also offers its Supertop and Tigertop, as well as a broad spectrum of accessory parts as well for the CJ-7.: Bestop, 800/845-3567, bestop.com

Steer Straight

The original Jeep CJ-7 steering shaft assemblies were not designed for the added stress of suspension lifts and oversized tires. However, Borgeson offers replacement steering-shaft assemblies for the CJ-7 that feature a heavy duty telescoping shaft with either two precision needle bearing u-joints, or a vibration reducer and u-joint. These Borgeson steering assemblies are easy to install with common hand tools, and once installed are said to deliver a much tighter and more responsive steering feel. You can get shaft assemblies for manual or power steering, and with or an optional vibration reducer upgrade. A five-year warranty is offered on the steering-shaft assemblies.: Borgeson Universal, 860/482-8293, borgeson.com

Hose It

Whether you’re doing a resto or building a trail rig, BrakeQuip can create custom brake hoses for your CJ-7. Choose from OEM rubber or five colors of braided stainless steel hose (shown); and direct-fit OE restoration hoses or custom lengths and end fittings to accommodate any suspension, axle, or brake upgrade. All hoses are DOT and FMVSS106 compliant, and pressure tested to 3,000 psi. OEM rubber 1/8 inch ID hoses for use in brake, clutch, and other hydraulic applications feature two layers of tightly woven nylon braid for low expansion. Braided stainless steel hoses are low-expansion PTFE reinforced with a 304 stainless steel braid. The smooth bore PTFE core is compatible with DOT 3, 4, 5 (silicone-based), and 5.1 brake fluids. Custom power steering and fuel hoses, and raw stainless tube, are also available.: BrakeQuip, 865/251-9193, brakequip.com

Classic Body

Classic Enterprises is a privately owned family business, and has been licensed by FCA to stamp “Willys” or “Jeep” on its parts to match what was originally stamped with the brand names. Since 1983 it’s been producing high-quality replacement body panels that match or better the metal gauges used in the factory body parts. Here we’ve highlighted the Classic Enterprises newest generation of rear floor panels (pictured) for the CJ-7 now manufactured using updated patterns and dies. Strict attention to stamping detail, appearance, and accuracy gives the main rear floor panel a “factory look.” The attached floor supports are over-gauged to provide a tougher and more durable rear floor panel. All the appropriate threaded fasteners are attached as they were on the original factory panel.: Classic Enterprises, 715/537-5422, classicent.com

Currie Cure

You already know that Currie Enterprises builds some of the toughest axles in the business, and you can get them set up for your CJ-7, but you may have forgotten that the company has been in business since 1959, and also offers suspension systems, custom builder brackets, and an entire catalog of other parts for Jeeps. We dug way back into the massive Currie catalog of products to find these spring shackles for the CJ-7. Pictured are the front shackles with the tow bar attachment. Stamped from ¼-inch steel and finished in gold zinc coating, they feature Zerk fitted Grade 5 shackle bolts, Energy Suspension urethane fluted bushings, bolt-in center brace, and 3/4-inch more length than stock. The same shackle (minus the tow bar attachment rod) is also available for the front and rear springs of your CJ-7.Currie Enterprises, 714/528-6957, currieenterprises.com

Going Up

Daystar 1-inch lift body mounts (pictured) are a direct replacement for factory mounts, and are made from a special polyurethane blend that helps insulate the cab from vibration and maintain sturdy support. They help your CJ-7 keep its proper body-to-frame alignment, are vehicle-fluid and road-grime resistant, and are the perfect upgrade for worn-out factory body mounts. Other notable products from Daystar for your CJ-7 are 1 ½-inch lift greaseable shackles and D-ring urethane isolators. A full line of products for other Jeep models is also available from Daystar.: Daystar, 800/595-7659, daystarweb.com

Beefy Logs

You can get a Dynatrac ProRock 44, 60, XD60 or 80 for your CJ-7, built just the way you want it. Custom widths, multiple locker and gear-ratio options, clean axle tubes so you can weld suspension brackets on yourself and more. The new Dynatrac ProRock XD60 (shown) uses a 10.1-inch ring gear and can accept oversized carrier and pinion bearings. It is available with Dynatrac 1550LT aluminum wheel ends and 35- or 40-spline axleshafts, hubs and locker. Dynatrac ProRock 44 axles are available for front applications, while ProRock 60, XD60 and 80 are available for either front or rear applications.: Dynatrac Products, 714/596-4461, dynatrac.com

Cool Down

Flex-a-lite has performance aluminum radiators, electric fans, and oil coolers for Jeep vehicles, and in regards to this conversation also offers an LS Conversion radiator and electric fan combination (shown) for the ‘72-’86 Jeep CJ. The Flex-a-lite LS Conversion performance radiator features two-row 1-inch tubes, dual-pass with a 1 ¼-inch inlet and 1 ½-inch outlet on the passenger side tank, a ¼-inch NPT bung for the steam port tube, and a patented “T” channel design to allow the radiator and cooling fan to mount without going through the radiator core. The pre-mounted fan operates between 160 and 230 degrees F, the fan controller includes connection for A/C and cockpit control, moves 3,000-cubic feet per minute and draws 19.5 amps. The direct-fit TransLife oil cooler kit for the Jeep CJ includes a 6-pass transmission cooler and the brackets necessary to easily install the cooler for maximum air flow between the cooler and the radiator core. Cooler core dimensions are 12 x 7 ½ x ¾ inches and it’s available with either 3/8-inch barbed or -6 AN fittings. A cooler guard can be added to protect the cooler core without compromising heat dissipation from the cooler core.: Flex-A-lite, 800/851-1510, flex-a-lite.com

EFI For V-8

The Sniper EFI system from Holley is perfect for those who want reliable fuel injection that isn’t going to break the bank while their involved in a CJ-7 build, regardless of whether they are sticking with the AMC V-8 or swapping in a small-block Chevy V-8. The Holley Sniper EFI system (pictured) features bolt-on carburetor replacement (designed to fit single or dual carb manifolds), throttle-body mounted self-tuning ECU, four wire vehicle connection, color touchscreen for setup and gauge views, and a calibration wizard that requires no laptop. The Sniper EFI master kit contains everything completely plumb your fuel system including, 40 feet of 3/8-inch EFI hose, in-line fuel pump, post- and pre-fuel filters, return bulkhead, and all of the necessary fittings and hardware. A great companion for the Sniper EFI is Holley’s in-tank fuel pump, the Universal Drop In Fuel Module, with return style or return-less styles. For Jeepers who don’t want to experience fuel starvation on extreme climbs or off-camber trails, the Holley HydraMat fuel mat is also a perfect addition.: Holley Performance Products, 866/464-6553, holley.com

Column Right

Whether you’re building up a CJ-7 or any other model of Jeep, you might be looking to replace the steering column. If so, ididit has you covered. The company’s retrofit steering column is durable and designed just right to fit your Jeep perfectly. Among its many features, the ididit retrofit steering column offers a unique eight-position tilt, the ididit Classic ignition, self-canceling turn signals, four-way flashers, and the provisions needed to mount the column seamlessly to your dash using your original dash mount. You can also bolt your stock Jeep wheel directly to the ididit retrofit steering column.: ididit inc., 517/424-0577, ididit.com

Clean Air Act

By now any experienced off-roader knows that clean air–the cleaner the better–going in means happier horsepower coming out of the engine in one’s Jeep. One of the easiest ways to get cleaner air for your Jeep is to scrap that factory air filter for a high-performance premium air filter such as those manufactured by K&N Engineering. Dyno tested during the R&D process to get the highest level of filtration possible without impeding air flow, the K&N replacement air filters can give you exactly what you’re looking for when building up or restoring your CJ-7. Two K&N part numbers cover the entire span of CJ-7 production, depending upon the engine. The E-1080 fits the 232ci and 258ci six-cylinder engines. The E-1100 fits the 304ci V-8. Both are made from cotton gauze, can last up to 50,000 miles between cleanings (depending on driving conditions), and can easily be cleaned and re-oiled for re-use with the K&N Recharger kit that comes in an aerosol or squeeze bottle.: K&N Engineering, 800/858-3333, knfilters.com

Shifty Business

Lokar offers a wide variety of linkages, cables, brackets, pedal covers and assorted levers for more vehicles than we could fit on a page here, but we especially like its auto trans shifters (pictured) designed to help prevent accidentally shifting from the park position, into reverse, drive or low gear. Lokar’s exclusive safety lockout button is convenient to use, and the shifter is adjustable so it can be mounted it in an existing floor opening or where ever you want it. Other notable features are 360-degree lever rotation for extra legroom, brushed aluminum shifter knobs that are easy to remove for boot installation, a chrome-plated lever available in 23-, 16-, 12-, 10-, 8-, and 6-inch lengths, and complete hardware for installation. It’s available for GM, Ford, and Chrysler/Jeep auto trannies.: Lokar Performance Products, 877/469-7440, lokar.com

Masterful Seating

Looking for top-of-the-line seats for your CJ-7? Check out the MasterCraft Safety line of recreational seats. They are a direct-bolt in requiring no additional mounts or adapters. The company makes a number of different seats but our favorite is the Baja RS (pictured with a Dirt Sport Cover in red), a reclining seat available featuring a durable and comfortable UV-resistant Marquesa fabric. The machined billet lever operates a nine-position reclining mechanism, and integrated seat belt slots and loops act as harness guides for five-point belts. Options such as seat heaters, lumbar support, seat pockets, and Camelbak pouches give you a comfortable and practical off-road seat that will make hours of driving a real joy again. MasterCraft Safety also offers a fixed back (non-recline) seat, the Rubicon. While it doesn't recline, the Rubicon also includes a mid-rise bolster. The seats are available in five standard colors, plus five additional Dirt Sport Cover color combos. The Dirt Sport Cover uses a durable reinforced vinyl with a carbon-fiber look to add styling while reinforcing areas of the seat that experience a little more wear and tear.: MasterCraft Safety, 800/565-4042, mastercraftsafety.com

Chill Out

Old Air Products introduced its new CAP-8700 A/C system for the Jeep CJ-7. The under-dash A/C unit is easy to install, and features an injection-molded case that mounts directly to the bottom edge of the dash without removal of the original heater. The condenser assembly includes mounting brackets, and includes aluminum tubes for a custom fit. A variety of compressor-mounting brackets are available to accommodate original engines and a variety of custom engine swap combinations.: Old Air Products, 817/531-2665, oldairproducts.com

New Body

Omix-ADA offers hundreds (maybe thousands) of parts and accessories to build or restore Jeeps of all eras and styles, and so it should be no surprise to anyone that it offers a reproduction CJ-7 body tub (shown) that could be the starting point for your head-turning restoration. The tubs are built using the same 18-gauge steel floor pans and 16-gauge side panels found in the original body, and are complete with factory inner reinforcements. The body tubs come assembled with the full floor pans, firewall, dash panel, and wheelhouses. You add the windshield frame, fenders, grille, hood, and tailgate, which are also available from Omix-ADA. The company also has goodies such as full brake line sets and exterior door handles (with keys) for your CJ-7 project. All Omix-ADA parts are built to factory specs and backed by a five-year limited warranty.: Omix-ADA, 770/614-6101, omix-ada.com

Easy Wiring

The new and improved Direct Fit 1976-1986 Jeep CJ wiring harness from Painless Performance Products now includes a fully integrated ground circuit that connects directly to the negative side of the battery and provides a clean ground source to every component, as well as offering individual wires to help ground the dash and core support–a key feature for those using fiberglass bodies. The charging system wiring has also been improved, now using 6-gauge charge-wire and an inline 100-amp fuse, allowing hassle free usage of high amperage alternators. The new CJ wiring harness from Painless comes out of the box capable of supporting a 100-amp alternator. Connections for more options such as factory tachs and clocks, reverse and neutral safety switches in auto trans steering columns, manual trans pigtail for elimination of the auto trans reverse and neutral safety switches and 4WD indicator switch, factory taillight connectors, molded trailer lighting connector, and bulbs for marker and gauge cluster lights, are also now part of the Painless CJ wiring harness kit. Set up for carbureted engines, it will also work with standalone fuel injection systems.: Painless Performance Products, 800/423-9696, painlessperformance.com

House Of Parts

Quadratec is another great source of parts and accessories for nearly everything with a Jeep nameplate on it. With a roster of bumper-to-bumper goodies ranging from to fit the CJ-7, this is a good place to start when building your project. We found this spring upgrade conversion kit (shown) that allows you to run YJ springs on your CJ. The YJ springs are longer and wider than the factory '76 to '86 CJ springs, and can offer much better flex and ride quality. The kits offers all the brackets (including U-bolt spring plates with skids, all necessary U-bolts, greasable shackle bushings, greasable spring pivot bushings, and the proper spring perches) and hardware needed, doesn’t require any drilling or welding. The kit does require Wrangler leaf spring shackles, and is for CJs with the model 20 rear axle. If yours has the 44 rear axle, you will need different U-bolts, nuts, and washers–all available from Quadratec.: Quadratec, 800/743-4927, quadratec.com

Performance Parts Peak

The name Summit Racing may not sound like it’s a good place to locate parts and accessories for your recreational CJ project, but the company sells a whole lot more than just racing parts. It offers a broad selection of products for building or restoring Jeeps, including some hard parts for the CJ-7. Among those hundreds of parts and accessories is the Summit Racing Power Brake Conversion Kit. This Summit Racing Power Brake Conversion Kit creates more stopping power, and features a cast iron, dual reservoir master cylinder, eight-inch power brake booster, a brake pedal rod extension, and mounting hardware. Fits CJ-7s with disc/drum brakes and automatic transmission.: Summit Racing Equipment, 800/230-3030, summitracing.com

Give Me A Brake

Those of us who have driven CJ-7s have often said we wished we had bigger and better brakes on the Jeep. Ask and yee shall receive. Wilwood offers a simple bolt-on installation disc brake upgrade kit for the ’82 to ’86 CJ-7 that will give you big brake stopping power. The kit features Wilwood forged narrow Superlite 4 series calipers with four symmetrical bore stainless steel pistons. The upgrade kits can be purchased with 12.19-inch ULHP or SRP rotors to maximize braking capacity. The ULHP rotors are smooth-face machined from premium grade carbon iron castings; SRP performance rotors feature Wilwood’s signature directional drill and slot design with a protective E-coat finish. Base kits include sealed gloss black or red powdercoat calipers, and Wilwood’s new Quick-Silver finish series calipers are also available as an option.: Wilwood Engineering, 805/388-1188, wilwood.com

Spyder Web Cage

The Poison Spyder Lazer-Kit Full Cage Kit is a complete, weld-in cage designed with the hardcore Jeeper in mind. It’s a combination of functionality and style, designed to fit the CJ-7, and comes with every piece of tubing or plate steel component you need to assemble a complete Poison Spyder Full Cage. While welding is required for complete assembly, the laser notched and CNC bent parts in the kit feature etched part numbers, and with the kit’s assembly guide, it’s easy to put together. The cage kit is made up 1-3/4-inch OD x .120-inch wall DOM tubing, and mounting plates are laser cut from 3/16-inch plate steel.: Poison Spyder, 951/849-5911, shop.poisonspyder.com

T Is For Transmission

Novak offers all sorts of transfer case rebuild kits, adapters, engine mounts, and assorted mechanical goodies to help out with your CJ-7 project. In addition, it can deliver complete remanufactured transmissions, such as its T18 and T19 transmissions (pictured) built turnkey to directly replace the T150 or T176 in your ‘76-‘86 CJ7. Want to build your own T18/19? Get its adapter that will mate any Ford T18/19 to either the Dana 20 or Dana 300. The Ford T18/19 bolts directly to the T150/176 bell housing with only a pilot bushing change. All adapted transmissions feature a 300M hardened alloy output shaft and a full one-year warranty. Need more gears? The AX15 5-speed makes a great replacement for any tired old Jeep transmission. This AX15 is easily adaptable to any AMC, GM, or Ford motor. The Dana 20 and the Dana 300 are adaptable to the AX15 using Novak adapters.: 877/602-1500, novak-adapt.com

Hardware Heads

Anyone who has turned a bolt on an old CJ knows what it’s like to fight the rust and weakened hardware from decades of use. From the earliest CJ-5 to the last CJ-7, Morris 4x4 Center has complete Totally Stainless upgrade kits for Jeep owners. The stainless steel hardware kits offer complete fastener kits in three different head types, including button head, hex head, and the indented hex head that matches the OEM style. You put so much time and money into interior and paint; don’t also forget to upgrade the hardware as you go.: Morris 4x4 Center, 877/553-5337, morris4x4center.com

Adaptive Strategy