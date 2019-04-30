Click for Coverage
Read the Article:

Nuts and Bolts: Beadlock Conundrum

Posted in How To: Tech Qa on April 30, 2019
4 Wheel & Off-Road Staff

What do you recommend for beadlock bolts? Antiseize? Thread-locking compound? Nothing? It seems that different manufacturers recommend different things. Most of them are using a steel insert and a bolt. What do you recommend, or does it depend on steel or aluminum wheels?
Carey F.
Via nuts@4wor.com

First off, we would default to whatever the beadlock manufacturer recommends, and that does vary a little depending on the brand. That said, if you don’t know or the manufacturer doesn’t say, we would recommend using antiseize whenever you are assembling beadlocks, especially if the bolts thread directly into aluminum. Antiseize prevents galling, which is common on beadlocks, and also leads to more accurate torque readings. We would never use thread-locker unless the manufacturer explicitly says to use it. If you’re having problems with losing bolts, then we would recommend rechecking the torque on the bolts several times after installing new tires. It’s critically important that you use a torque wrench when tightening down the lock rings, and you should recheck the torque at least once after you’ve put a few miles on the vehicle. This is especially true if the beadlocks are new, as the bolts will stretch a little. The vast majority of the beadlock bolt problems we have seen are torque-related, whether it’s broken bolts or bolts backing out. Lastly, we would recommend using new hardware if the wheels have had more than two sets of tires mounted on them. Reused beadlock hardware tends to break.

