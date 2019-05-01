Nuts and Bolts: Wiring Tips Redux

4 Wheel & Off-Road Staff

I read your article on wiring tips and tricks [May 2019; bit.ly/2V13kQ3] and had a few comments. First, why would you splice wires together rather than just run a whole new wire? If you can avoid it, don't make permanent splices to factory harness so it can be reversed. Next, with the solder connection you show, it looks like you just laid two sections of wire alongside each other and soldered. A soldered connection should be mechanically sound before soldering. Strip a few inches of each wire and lay alongside of each other overlapping and facing opposite direction. Then take several wraps of each wire around the other closest to the wire insulation. Should look like two hangman’s noose knots next to each other. The more you pull the tighter it gets. Then solder and insulate with heat-shrink tubing. Lastly, I don't know how the GM plug pictured works, but I know Ford uses a system similar to the VW plugs I have worked with in the past. As long as you have a usable plastic part of a plug, you can wire it new. The connectors that I used I bought at a local parts house and they were aftermarket Ford items.

George Hamilton

Via nuts@4wor.com

We’re glad you enjoyed the article, and we always appreciate feedback. For the splicing, we agree with you that splicing wires together is not as good as running a new wire that is the proper length. However, that’s not often practical for several reasons. Most aftermarket harnesses come with pre-terminated connectors and have pigtails for adding things like power and ground. If the pre-terminated connectors are anything other than a readily available spade or bullet connector, it will be difficult or sometimes even impossible to track down the right connector terminal, disassemble the connector, and terminate the wire. It’s simply faster and easier to do a splice, and if you do a splice properly, it’s almost as good as a single wire. But to your point, when possible it is better to run a new wire than make splices. We’re not sure we follow you on not making permanent connections to a factory harness. Any alteration to a harness is going to be permanent, whether you’re making a removable connection (such as a male and female spade terminal) or a butt splice.

As for the soldered connection, weaving the strands of the wire ends together is better than just laying the ends side-by-side like in the article, but that weaving also weakens the wire strands. We agree that there should be some sort of mechanical connection with a solder joint, which is why we prefer using uninsulated crimp connectors and then soldering the joint. There’s less weakening of the strands and arguably a more solid mechanical connection.

We also agree with you that whenever possible, repinning a factory connector is preferable to simple splicing to an existing pigtail in a connector, but there are a dizzying number of factory pins, terminals, and junctions in use. We can easily think of at least a dozen different kinds. Unless you’re intimately familiar with OE connectors and how they are assembled (as well as disassembled), it can be really confusing to hunt down new terminals for an old connector. There are almost always special crimping tools needed for OE terminals, and of course the tools vary according to the terminals being used. Plus, it’s really easy to pick out and use the wrong ones, resulting in a connection that is even more compromised than splicing into an old pigtail. A butt splice is comparatively easy, which is why they are so prevalent in aftermarket wire harnesses.