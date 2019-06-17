Your Jeep Tech Questions Answered

Trenton McGee Author

Shifty Shifter

I have a 2000 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with a six-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. The shift selector is vague, in that when I select Drive it does not click into a definite position. I have to move the shifter until I hear the gear being selected. I have checked the bushings on the linkage and they seem to be solid. Everything I have read points to the bushings but I cannot see the problem at the bushings. Any other suggestions?

Peter J.

Via email

Excessive play typically causes the shifter to be out of sync with the transmission, so that's where we would start. You said the bushings are good, but what about the anchor points for the shifter cable at the shifter and the transmission? Even a little bit of play can wreak havoc, so be sure everything is nice and tight.

If everything continues to check out, place the vehicle on level ground, set the parking brake, and even chock the tires so you don't accidentally run yourself over. Leave the engine off for the entire following procedure. With the shifter in Park, disconnect the shift cable from the selection lever on the transmission. The cable should still be lined up with the lever on the transmission. Have an assistant move the shifter to the Reverse position and manually move the lever on the tranny to the next detent, which will be Reverse. Once again, the cable and the lever should be very close to lining up. Do this with each subsequent gear all the way down to First. The cable and the lever should align almost perfectly in each position. If they do, but this vague shifting persists, then it's probably something inside the transmission. Check the fluid level and service the transmission if it hasn't been done in a while. If the shifter checks out, the fluid level is good and the fluid itself is clean. At that point the cause is probably inside the tranny and it's time to enlist the help of a professional tranny shop.

If the cable and transmission lever don't align, or they start out aligning at one end of the shift pattern but progressively get farther out of alignment, you know something is causing the shifter to get out of sync. Take a hard look at the cable attachment points again, and make sure nothing is bent or out of whack from getting hit on the trail. Though uncommon, the cable could also be stretched if it has been subjected to a lot of force. Most aftermarket shifters have an adjustment that's pretty obvious, but we're told that the factory cable has some adjustment as well. On your 2000 you can adjust the cable length by releasing a clip that secures the cable to the bracket at the transmission (near the shift lever), which allows it to adjust the position of the cable relative to its anchor bracket. On later TJs the adjustment is where the cable connects to the shifter underneath the trim bezel. It might take some fiddling with the adjustments, but you should be able to get the shifter positions aligned with the gear selection lever on the transmission and make your problem go away.

Worn-Out Shocks?

I recently purchased a new set of shocks to replace the ones that came with the Fabtech 6-inch Long Arm suspension on my 2005 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. I had them on my Jeep for maybe 5,000 miles. The ride began to get really rough, so I pulled the front shocks off and pushed the rod in to see if it would bounce back, and it did nothing—the shaft stayed compressed. I called Fabtech to see if they could be replaced under warranty. They told me their shocks are made differently and that they should not bounce back, so there was nothing wrong with the shocks. Is this correct? Because every shock I've replaced has always had some type of return pressure.

Jeremy A.

Via email

You didn't specify which Fabtech (fabtechmotorsports.com) shocks you purchased (they have three different shock lines), but we're going to assume you have the company's standard white-bodied twin-tube hydraulic shocks. With these types of shocks, as with the twin-tubes offered by the majority of the other aftermarket suspension manufacturers, there isn't a gas-pressurized charge in the cylinder. This means that if you compress the shock, the shaft is going to stay right where you put it and not push back out or "bounce back." We spoke with a Fabtech representative and they confirmed that their twin-tubes do not have any internal gas pressure. Gas-charged shocks are the ones that push the shock shaft back out when it is compressed.

It seems odd that the shocks started out riding just fine but then the ride degraded in just 5,000 miles. The first thing you might want to do is verify that the replacement shocks you ordered are the right length for the application. If the shocks are too short or too long, then that could be causing your ride issue. You might also inspect the shocks for trail damage. Twin-tube hydraulic shocks have an outside cylinder that stores oil and an inside cylinder where the shock piston actually rides. Any small dents in the outer shock body shouldn't have an impact on shock operation, but large dents could. If there's some exterior damage that looks suspect, then the best thing to do is remove the shock and compress and extend it manually throughout its stroke. If there are any dead spots or stiff spots when compressing or extending the shock, then it could be damaged or there could be something wrong with the shock internally. You should feel steady but firm resistance as you cycle the shock; if the shaft goes in and out of the body easily, then it's not doing its job. Is there any evidence of them leaking around the seal? Is the shock shaft bent? Lastly, double-check the shock hardware to make sure it's not too tight. The shock bushings should be swelled slightly but not pinched or tightened to the point that the bushings are deformed. If you perform these tests and still suspect there is something wrong with the shocks, then contact the place where you purchased the shocks and inquire about getting them swapped out. Fabtech confirmed that leaking or internal problems are covered under warranty, while exterior damage or any user-induced problems, such as incorrect installation, are not.

Better Brakes

I recently purchased a 2012 JK Unlimited. Love it so far. It came loaded with aftermarket upgrades, including AEV front and rear bumpers, an AEV 3.5-inch suspension, AEV Wheels, 35-inch tires, and more. The point is that the Jeep now has much more weight than stock and I'm concerned about the brakes. The Jeep has 55,000 miles on it, and while I haven't really checked yet, I feel it probably will need new brake pads soon at a minimum. A look through the wheels shows discs in the front and drums in the back, and both look pretty stock from a size perspective. With all the added weight from the upgrades and the bigger tires, should I swap out the brakes for something bigger? Should I also look at changing out the drums in the back to discs as well? This Jeep will do more on highway and in-town stopping than trail.

Scott D.

Via email

Brakes are the most commonly overlooked upgrade item on a 4x4, and you have good reason to be concerned. Not only have you added a significant amount of weight to your Jeep, thanks to the front and rear bumpers as well as the other accessories, the 35-inch tires also place more leverage on the brakes due to their greater weight and larger-than-stock diameter. The factory JK brakes are okay when the vehicle is stock, but they become marginal once you add a bunch of weight and larger tires.

You might want to look a little more closely at the rear brakes, because your JK should have disc brakes at all four corners. Fortunately, you have a variety of different brake upgrade options due to the popularity of the JK. These upgrades vary widely in terms of price, so we'll start low and go high. EBC Brakes (ebcbrakes.com) offers an upgraded set of brake pads for the factory calipers that can help stopping power, and these can be used with the factory rotors or with a set of the company's Sport rotors, which are slotted to help with heat and pad outgassing. Teraflex (teraflex.com) offers a front rotor kit that enables you to upgrade from the stock 11.9-inch-diameter rotors to 13.3-inch-diameter rotors. The kit includes caliper stands to position the stock calipers so they will work with the larger rotors. The bigger rotor gives the brakes more leverage and is perfect to counteract the increased weight and diameter of larger tires. The nice thing about these options is that they are easy bolt-on upgrades that don't even require bleeding the brakes when you are done.

If you want to take your brake upgrades to another level, Teraflex offers a front big-brake kit that combines its larger rotors with upgraded dual-piston calipers and performance brake pads. Though the installation is a little more involved, the dual-piston calipers offer much more braking force than the stock single-piston versions. It should be noted that Teraflex highly recommends upgrading to one of its larger bore master cylinders at the same time.

Last but certainly not least, Baer Brakes (baer.com) and Wilwood (wilwood.com) offer complete brake systems that include larger performance rotors, caliper stands, and multi-piston calipers that bolt on the front axle. Both companies apply their vast racing knowledge to their brake systems and are the ultimate solution if nothing but the best brakes will do. Interestingly, Baer and Teraflex are the only companies we found that also offer a system for the rear, and they include rotors, calipers, and caliper stands. When considering these high-performance options, pay close attention to the wheel requirements, as most of them are very specific about wheel diameter and offset to clear the larger brake assembly.

Wobbly CJ

I was wondering if you could help me diagnose what is causing the "death wobble" on my 1959 Willys CJ-5. It has Rancho 1-inch lift springs, stock shocks, and is on 33-inch tires. Besides that, the Jeep is stock. I took it around the block and once I got into Second gear it shook like I was in an earthquake. This was after I put the Rancho lift springs on it. Any ideas?

Ryan Hughes

Via email

Death wobble can be caused by a variety of things, depending on the suspension and steering design. On your CJ, among the likely culprits are the wheel bearings or the kingpins on the front axle, as any play in them could cause what you describe. Tires can also cause death wobble if they are really old or out of balance. But since you indicate that this started after you installed the lift springs, the culprit is likely in the steering. Your Jeep has a complicated and problem-prone Ross steering system that doesn't generally like lift kits. Though just a 1-inch lift shouldn't cause much of an issue, if there was something in the steering that was already marginal, the modest increase in ride height could have put it over the edge. Inspect all of the steering components closely for any play, including the steering box, linkage, and bellcrank, and replace those items as necessary. If this is a Jeep you intend to modify further in the future, you might want to consider converting the Jeep to a Saginaw steering box with a traditional tie rod and drag link. There are a few different manual and power steering conversion kits out there, including a couple of systems from Herm the Overdrive Guy (hermtheoverdriveguy.com). Converting the steering is a fairly big project, but in the end you will have a durable and less problematic steering system that can more easily handle future upgrades.

Exorcize the Demon

I have a 1986 CJ-7 that's completely stock and original with only 55,000 miles on it. It's in fantastic shape and I intend to keep it that way, with no plans to do any hard four-wheeling. I mostly stick to forest roads and trips to local fishing holes. The problem is that it has started running very poorly. I took it to the local Jeep dealer and they've tried a variety of things, including a carburetor rebuild, an alternator, and a carb adjustment, yet it's still running like crap. I get it back and it will run fine for a few days, and then take a nosedive once again. Any ideas on how I can get the reliability back?

Glenn M.

Via email

It sounds like you have a survivor on your hands, and with unmolested CJ-7s getting harder to find, we applaud you resisting the urge to cut it up. But still, you want to be able to use the Jeep without worrying about it leaving you stranded.

The problem you are likely facing is the Carter BBD electronic feedback carburetor, which may have been spawned by the devil himself. Your CJ-7 is cool, but it was also built in AMC's darkest days when they were struggling to meet emissions standards but hadn't adopted the fuel injection that Chrysler would implement a few years later with the YJ. There are a confounding number of vacuum hoses, sensors, relays, valves, and solenoids that are somewhat controlled by a primitive computer under the dash. The issue is that all of that stuff is nearly 35 years old and almost no one is going to be able to really diagnose and solve the problems the are likely buried deep under a mass of vacuum lines. We'd be willing to bet the techs at the dealership probably haven't messed with any carburetor very much, let alone a really complicated one like the Carter BBD. If you want to keep it original and get it fixed, you need to find the grouchy old man in the back of a dingy old garage that dealt with those things when they were new. Otherwise, it's time to back up and punt.

Fortunately for you, there are a lot of options. One of the least expensive would be to replace the Carter with a Motorcraft 2100 two-barrel carb from an older Ford truck. Making a Motorcraft bolt to the stock intake manifold is easy, and the 2100 has the added benefit of being one of the best off-road carburetors ever made. You'll need to make some minor throttle linkage modifications, but you'll be able to get rid of the majority of the spaghetti bowl of vacuum lines under the hood. You'll want to bypass the computer's control of the ignition as well, which is actually very simple (Google "Nutter Bypass" for info on that). A Weber carburetor is also an option, though less desirable for off-camber use on the trail.

Another more complicated option is to convert to fuel injection, which can also be done a number of ways. There are some very good aftermarket EFI systems available nowadays, including Holley's Sniper EFI system (holley.com), a version of which is designed to bolt right in the place of the stock carburetor. Howell (howellefi.com) also offers a system that's based on GM TBI technology that has the added benefit of being 50-state legal should emissions be a concern for you. Though the TBI system doesn't offer the same adjustability as the Holley system, it does have the advantage of using all factory GM sensors and components, so replacement parts can be sourced at any auto parts store. There are many bolt-on four-barrel EFI systems on the market, but most of them are overkill for your 258. These smaller bolt-on EFI systems will work better.

Another option would be to retrofit the factory MPI system from a later 4.0L engine. This would require using a 4.0L head, which will bolt to your 4.2L block with almost no modifications. This could be sourced at a local junkyard, or Edelbrock (edelbrock.com) offers a brand-new aluminum version that offers improved flow numbers over the factory head. You would need to source the engine harness, computer, intake and exhaust manifolds, distributor, and a few sensors from a donor vehicle, which are plentiful and cheap in junkyards; 4.0L-equipped YJs, XJs, TJs, ZJs, and WJs are all viable donor candidates. Try and get everything from the same donor vehicle if possible, and we personally prefer '96-and-later versions for the vastly superior diagnostic capability of OBD-II. You'll need to pare down the harness to just the essentials, which is fairly simple with a good factory service manual. The only fly in the ointment is that you'll have to use a front-mounted crank trigger, which is available through Hesco (hesco.com), because your transmission and flywheel lack the provisions for a factory crank trigger. Though more complex than one of the bolt-on EFI options, you get an improved head design and a completely factory EFI system that is as reliable as a hammer.