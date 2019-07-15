How-To Jeep Tech Questions and Answers

Trenton McGee Author

Caddy CJ-7

I'm seeking advice on CJ-7 leaf springs. I believe I may need something a bit more than a standard off-the-shelf lift kit. My Jeep has a Cadillac 500, TH400 transmission, and Dana 300 transfer case. I'm in the process of building Wagoneer Dana 44 axles. I run 33-inch tires and doubt I would exceed 35-inch tires in the future. I plan to retain the springs under axles for simplicity. I'm looking for 2.5-inch-wide front springs that move the axle forward slightly and can handle the additional engine weight.

John M.

Via email

That's a lot of engine for a CJ-7, but it sounds like a cool build. For starters, you may not have as big of a weight problem as you think. The weight of a Cadillac 500 varies a little depending on the sources we found, but it's safe to say that the engine weighs 625-650 pounds fully dressed with iron heads and intake. A fully dressed AMC V-8 weighs about 550 pounds, while a 258ci I-6 weighs around 575 pounds. As a result, you're really only talking about a 50- to 100-pound difference. Lift kit manufacturers design their springs around the weight of the engine, but they often build a little bit of extra rate into the springs with the assumption that the end user will add heavy accessories like a winch or a heavy-duty bumper. As a result, you might be fine with the Caddy engine, unless you've also added some other heavy accessories to the front end.

Unfortunately, because you're doing something outside the box, it's going to be difficult to find an off-the-shelf solution. The stock front springs on your CJ-7 are 2 inches wide, and as you've probably found, that is not a common width. Other than CJ lift springs, your options are limited. Going to a 2.5-inch-wide spring is a good choice because it's a much more common width and opens up spring selection quite a bit, but it is going to take some fabrication work since you'll need wider spring hangers to match the wider springs. As we mentioned, off-the-shelf springs might work just fine, especially if you go with springs that are marketed as heavy duty. If those prove to be not enough, we'd experiment with rear YJ springs. Front and rear YJ springs are dimensionally the same, and we think rears would be a good choice because they're going to be the right length to work well on your CJ while also having some extra spring rate that was originally done to keep axlewrap under control. Running the spring backward will also move the axle forward a little. You could also experiment with FSJ springs, but you may find their length and the location of the centering pin problematic. If we were in your shoes, we'd build around YJ springs, as there are lots of different YJ lift springs on the market and you should be able to find a combination that will work well for your needs. Also keep in mind that you can always add a leaf to the front springs if you need a little extra support.

JL Lifts and Gearing

I am the proud new owner of a Jeep JL Rubicon. My first question is on gearing. In one of her columns, Nena once mentioned lowering the gearing to 4:56 from the stock 4:10. My research is indicating that the 8 speed sometimes hits 7th and barely hits 8th with stock gearing, so does the 4:56 solve this? Mine is a daily driver and I wish to retain all the roadworthiness I can. I'm kind of leaning toward 4:88. My second question is about lifts. I understand that 2.5 inches is the minimum I need to fit 37s on a Rubicon JL. The dealership even says they install the Mopar 2-inch and run 37s all the time (with shifting issues mentioned earlier about 7th and 8th, but no codes). Many of the 2.5-inch kits retain the stock control arms and have a lowering bracket as one recently installed in your publication. Others come with new lower control arms and sometimes new uppers too. I'm leaning toward LCA kits due to the idea of having the lowering bracket (midship ground clearance) hanging below the frame defeats the purpose of lifting it. As I've asked before, what would you do?

Steven R.

Via email

You didn't mention which engine you have in your JL, and it's an important consideration when you start talking about gearing. We suspect you have the 3.6L, which is an adequate (if not especially powerful) engine. The new 2.0L engine is a rocket ship, and we're anxious to start playing around with one and see how the smaller-displacement engine with electric-assist handles a taller and heavier tire and wheel package. It remains to be seen how the 2.0L will do, but the 3.6L is a well-known entity.

In some ways, the modern six- and eight-speed transmissions let us "get away" with larger tires without changing the axle gears because the greater number of transmission gears helps keep the engine within its optimum powerband. As you suspected, however, larger tires with the factory gearing does render the higher gears useless, so you can expect performance and gas mileage to suffer. The only way to restore the usefulness of those gears and also regain some of the fuel mileage lost is to re-gear the axles. We would hesitate to go through the expense of a gear change just to go from 4.10s to 4.56s if 37s are in your future. The math actually makes a strong case of going to 4.88s with 37s, and we'd even consider going to 5.13s if we wanted a little extra pep off the line. Again, the excellent gearing choices of an eight-speed make it more forgiving to err a little on the low side without any real drawbacks.

As for the lift kits, we'd recommend doing a 2.5-inch lift with 37s if you want to avoid any trimming and you intend to actually use the Jeep off the pavement. You'll appreciate the extra ground clearance, and the tires will have a little extra room to move in the wheelwells without touching sheetmetal or plastic. The JLs have longer control arms than the JK, so there's less impact on the operating angle of JL control arms than JK control arms when you add lift height. That said, JLs are extremely sensitive to changes in caster, and caster is one of the things that changes when you add ride height. Lift manufacturers correct caster by either providing longer lower control arms or adding a drop bracket to the lower arm. Like you, we're not big fans of drop brackets because they reduce ground clearance and actually place more stress on the factory frame mounts. If we were in your shoes, we'd opt for a lift that includes lower control arms rather than drop brackets. Upper control arms are largely unnecessary with just 2.5 inches of lift, so we'd skip them unless you just like spending extra money.

Drippy Wrangler

I have a 1994 Jeep YJ with a straight-six and an automatic transmission. The automatic has its own cooler and fan on the wheelwell, and I am running an electric fan on the radiator. I did not have any overheating problems with the stock radiator, but the old radiator has sprung several leaks and I am looking to buy a new or rebuilt one. Any recommendations for the best radiator for the money for my application would be greatly appreciated. Are the aluminum ones really worth the extra money?

Damon H.

Via email

We've never been huge fans of the plastic tank/aluminum-core radiators that seem to be in all newer vehicles these days, and this is likely the same type of radiator that's under the hood of your Wrangler. They often spring leaks where the tanks meet the aluminum core, and what's worse, you can't just solder one back together should you punch a hole in it like you can a more traditional brass radiator. The trouble is, you really aren't going to be able to upgrade over what you have using stock replacement parts. A quality aluminum radiator will last quite a bit longer than a stock replacement, but as you point out, they are more expensive.

If your Jeep's radiator is leaking around the tanks or even has a cracked tank, there's a chance you can have it repaired at a local radiator shop, which would be cheaper than buying a new stock replacement. You mentioned that the Jeep wasn't overheating before, so that indicates the core is probably in good shape, and a radiator shop can even repair one or two leaks in the core itself. Good radiator shops will tell you if they can repair what you have and for how much up front, so you can weigh their prices against buying a new one. But if you plan on keeping your Jeep for a long time, we would recommend investing in a quality all-aluminum replacement. Fortunately for you, there are several direct bolt-in radiator options for your YJ from companies like Flex-A-Lite (flex-a-lite.com) and Quadratec (quadratec.com). Though more expensive, you will upgrade the cooling capacity of your Jeep significantly and should get years of trouble-free use. Make sure you use good-quality coolant to avoid any issues with electrolysis, and remember to throw a new thermostat in when you do the swap.

Gas or Hydraulic?

I recently purchased new Wrangler DuraTrac tires for my 2009 Wrangler. I also bought the best set of Monroe gas-filled shocks that my local chain store parts retailer had. I am very happy with the quality of both products. My question is which is better, gas or hydraulic shocks? Every auto parts store has given me a different answer. This is my daily driver and camping vehicle as well. It spends most of its time in the Great Lakes region. I appreciate your time and enjoy the mag.

Ranger

Via email

For an everyday driver and weekend wheeler, either type of shock is just fine, and you would probably notice little difference (if any) if good-quality, conventional hydraulic shocks were installed on your truck versus the gas-filled versions in 95 percent of the driving conditions you will encounter. Explaining how a shock absorber works would take up more space than we have here, but there are some excellent articles on the topic available on our supersite, fourwheeler.com (such as this one: fourwheeler.com/how-to/suspension-brakes/129-1001-off-road-shock-absorbers-101).

This is a bit of an oversimplification because there are several nuances among different shock manufacturers, but the only real difference between hydraulic shocks and gas shocks is that the latter has a pressurized gas charge inside of it. Why? Friction is created as a shock piston moves through the hydraulic oil inside a shock body, and this friction creates heat. As the oil heats up, it has a tendency to aerate or foam, which is a fancy way of saying that air mixes with the oil. Air passes through the valves in the shock piston much faster than oil, which reduces the effectiveness of the shock to control suspension movement. This is referred to as shock fade. Pressurizing the fluid in the shock absorber reduces the tendency for the oil to foam, so a gas shock will perform better and longer in a really bumpy environment where the suspension has to work hard, such as when bombing down a fire road. But during everyday driving situations like taking the kids to school and going to the grocery store, how the shock is valved has more impact on ride quality than whether or not there's a pressurized gas charge present in the shock cylinder.

All that being said, there are some other advantages to gas shocks. Since they are more expensive to manufacture and are usually sold as an upgrade over a conventional hydraulic shock, most shock manufacturers tend to spend more time making sure the shock valving is right for the application. They also often use better-quality materials inside the shock and exterior finishes that are more resistant to the elements. It is more for these reasons and the resistance to shock fade that gas-charged shocks are often considered better than a hydraulic shock. But that is not to say there aren't some excellent hydraulic shocks out there, including a few that allow you to adjust the valving externally for the terrain you encounter. The bottom line: If you spend a lot of time at speed off the pavement, then gas-charged shocks have an advantage. But for a rig that spends most of its time on the street and slow-speed off-road situations, a quality set of hydraulics will work just as well and often cost a little less.

Shifty Linkage

I have a 1998 Jeep Wrangler with a 4.0L, automatic, and an NP231 transfer case. I went four-wheeling last weekend and I must have hit something because when I went to shift it out of Low Range, nothing happened! It's like the lever isn't connected to anything anymore and the Jeep is now stuck in Low Range. The Jeep has a mild lift but other than that it's stock. How do I get it back into two-wheel drive? Help!

Rodney B.

Via email

More than likely one of the rods popped off in the linkage assembly between the shift lever on the transfer case and the lever on the floor. The transfer case shift linkage on a TJ isn't the best design in the world. There's a pivoting shaft that's mounted to the underside of the body at one end and the transmission at the other, so even small changes in the position of the transmission caused by a worn tranny mount or a hit to the bellypan can throw the whole linkage assembly out of whack. The situation is further aggravated if there's a drop kit installed in the bellypan to alleviate driveline angles, and your Jeep probably has one considering that it has a lift kit. Most transfer case drop kits come with a bracket to correct the angle of the shift linkage, but it's kind of a pain to install, so it often gets left out or is installed incorrectly. If this is the case, it usually only takes one good four-wheeling trip for the linkage to come apart.

Chock the tires on your Jeep and crawl underneath. If you look up above the front driveshaft, you should be able to see most of the transfer case shift linkage. Look to see if one of the relatively thin metal linkage rods has popped loose. If you find one just hanging on one end, it should be pretty easy to tell where it's supposed to be hooked up. There are also supposed to be rubber grommets on each end of the rods where they attach to the rest of the linkage, and if any of those grommets are missing or damaged, the linkage will fall right back apart. If your Jeep is equipped with a transfer case drop kit (spacers between the bottom of the frame and the bellypan), check to make sure there's a bracket in place that corrects the position of the pivoting shaft that runs between the tranny and the body. If that shaft is not fairly level with the Jeep on flat ground, then the necessary bracket is missing or installed incorrectly, or it's possible that you bent the bellypan up on your four-wheeling trip. Address this as necessary, or better yet, use this as an excuse to upgrade to a slip-yoke eliminator kit and ditch the drop kit entirely. Make sure you keep the tires chocked and the e-brake on at all times while messing with the linkage, as you could accidently pop the transfer case into Neutral.

Fly Like an Eagle

I have an unusual 4x4. It's a 1983 AMC Eagle Wagon. Factory tire size is 195/75-R15, with 215/65-R15 as an option, both on 15x6 aluminum wheels. There were 205/75-R15s on the car when I got it but they were just slightly too tall and rubbed on occasion. I am currently running 215/70-R15 all-season tires without issues. What would you recommend for a tire and tire size that is something a little more aggressive than the typical all-season tire?

Rich Comer

Via email

Cool car! It looks like it's in fantastic shape; I know several AMC fanatics that would love to take that off your hands, myself included. Unfortunately, the news is not good on a more aggressive tire for your Eagle. I wasn't able to find any kind of all-terrain or mud-terrain tire in either of the sizes that you've run on the car, and in fact, the difference in those sizes is very small. A 205/75-R15 should be 27.1 inches tall and 8.1 inches wide, while a 215/70-R15 is 26.9 inches tall and 8.5 inches wide. If anything I would guess that the wider tire would create the clearance issues, but the exact opposite is the case. With such a minor difference, it's possible that the clearance issues you had with the 205s were simply the result of going from one tire brand to another. Tires rarely measure the exact same dimensions printed on the sidewall, so two tires from two different manufacturers with the same size printed on the sidewall most likely will not be exactly the same height and width when you physically measure them.

Your choices are to do some fender trimming or come up with some kind of lift kit in order to make room for a slightly larger tire size that is available in a more aggressive tread, such as a 235/75-R15. As you can imagine, lift kits for Eagles aren't exactly a hot commodity, and there isn't anything off the shelf available to raise yours in order to clear larger tires. Further, the IFS suspension doesn't respond well to increased ride height; at most, you might be able to go up an inch or two. As for trimming, you might be able to create some additional clearance with some fender modifications, but I hesitate to suggest anything drastic with such a prime example of early-'80s AMC technology. If I were you I would simply enjoy the cool factor of cruising around in a unique vehicle. Plus, there's bound to be plenty of other things to tinker with on a mid-'80s AMC product just to keep it in good running order.

Four-Cylinder Love

Let me start off by saying I have owned just about every Jeep Wrangler and CJ except the JK, which I didn't like. I see where everyone wants to engine swap, add more power, but for what? I was at an off-road event recently over a three-day weekend. One of the Jeep's there was a 95 Rio Grande with the original 2.5l. Throughout the weekend I saw broken axles, suspension, and engine problems, but not the little YJ. It had a small lift with 33s. I know they don't have much power but it performed great all weekend. So have you guys done an article on four-bangers and the upgrades needed to make them the best they can be for mild off-roading? I would be interested in that. I'm actually looking at getting a Rio to see what I can do with it.

Anthony B.

Via email

Lightweight and low power is a proven formula for a capable off-roader, and we've done quite a few articles and builds on Jeeps with four cylinders. You can see several articles covering four-cylinder Jeeps on our supersite, fourwheeler.com. Aside from Jeeps, the lightweight/low-power formula is the reason Samurais, Sidekicks, and Trackers are popular 4x4 platforms.

As for upgrades on the 2.5L, there's really not a whole lot available because there's honestly just not a whole lot to work with. The engine is reliable and durable as long as it is properly maintained, and we've beat on quite a few of them mercilessly without being able to blow one up. That being said, they're pretty much maxed out in the performance department in factory form, so you're not going to find much in the way of performance modifications. We've toyed with the idea of adding a turbo to one, and we're told that the engine was designed with forced induction in mind, but we've never done it. At one time there was a supercharger kit available, but that company closed its doors quite a few years ago.

We'd encourage you to pick up a cheap four-banger Jeep and start tinkering. They don't really make enough power to hurt anything, and as long as you keep the tire size reasonable, you'll likely find there's enough power to get the job done. Just don't expect to win any races, and keeping up with freeway traffic can sometimes be a challenge. Still, there's a lot of fun to be had wheelin' an underdog.