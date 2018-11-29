Cure Your Jeep’s Dreaded Wobble!Posted in How To: Transmission Drivetrain on November 29, 2018
Have you ever experienced “death wobble” in your Jeep JK Wrangler? It’s that frightening sensation you feel at speeds of up to 50 mph when all of a sudden your steering wheel begins to violently oscillate between your hands, and your front tires begin to flop around like fish out of water. Nine times out of 10, the reason for this white-knuckle ride is worn-out steering and/or suspension components.
Our 2012 Jeep JKU had more than 86,000 miles on the odometer and was showing signs of age in the steering department. It wasn’t until we installed a set of 37-inch tires last year that we started to feel the dreaded wobble. After closer inspection, sure enough, the factory steering components were worn out from miles of off-road abuse. It doesn’t take much play in a tired steering system to get the front tires wobbling.
Determined to permanently eliminate wobble, we decided to shoot the moon and completely beef up our JK’s frontend. A Dynatrac ProRock 44 axlehousing with Dynatrac’s heavy-duty rebuildable ball joints, Reid Racing HD steering knuckles, and a PSC Motorsports HD steering box were all part of the plan. However, the special ingredient in this new steering system that would help end our wobble woes was the replacement of factory steering components with the Steer Smarts YETI XD drag link, tie rod, and track bar. To get the most out of our upgraded steering components, we installed a set of 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2s before the final alignment.
Steer Smarts is a relatively new company in the Jeep aftermarket, launching their JK-specific products at the 2015 SEMA Show, but its parent company has been designing and manufacturing OEM steering components in the USA for 85 years. In other words, they know what they’re doing. Follow along as we install Steer Smarts heavy-duty JK drag link, tie rod, and track bar to make death wobble a thing of the past.
