The keys were already prone to falling out of the ignition and the lock cylinder had been acting flaky for quite some time. Also, the turn signal switch would only work in one direction because the plastic inside was cracked. Obviously, it was time to pull our 1976 CJ-5 steering column and replace the worn-out components.

This is a standard non-tilt column and does not have an integral transmission shifter mechanism. Those columns can be refurbished, but they require a bit more work than what you see here. Removal of our column was pretty straightforward. Once the trim ring at the dash was removed, two bolts under the dash and six more bolts at the floorboard were removed. The ignition switch and turn signal connector were unplugged, and the steering coupling in the engine compartment was unbolted. This allowed complete removal of the column from the Jeep.

With basic tools and a couple of inexpensive specialty tools, we were able to replace the lock cylinder, ignition switch, turn signal assembly, and lower bearing assembly. The parts are readily available from a variety of auto parts sources for roughly $100 total.

We had the complete job done in a couple of hours. While this rebuild was done specifically on a 1976 CJ-5, many other steering columns have similar construction, so the process to rebuild those should also be similar. Once done, our column was mechanically and electrically ready for many more miles.

