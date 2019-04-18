Fixing CJ-7 Steering

Trenton McGee

Driving old vehicles is fun, not just because you stand out among all of the suppository-shaped econoboxes, but also because you get to know all the weird little quirks that are part of a vehicle’s overall personality. What’s not so fun is dealing with an old vehicle that randomly doesn’t want to start or constantly wanders from lane to lane.

Our little CJ-7 is great for running around town, but the steering was vaguer than we wanted it to be despite all new steering linkage and tie-rod ends. The ignition switch was also getting harder and harder to physically turn, and randomly the Jeep just wouldn’t start at all. We suspected more worn steering components and some electrical gremlins, and it turns out we were right.

These are the components we used to fix our steering woes. Up top is an Ididit direct replacement tilt steering column. The column and everything inside it is brand new, high-quality stuff, while the exterior is bare steel. We shot it with some satin black from a rattle can, but powdercoated versions are also available. In the middle is a Borgeson steering shaft that uses high-quality U-joints with needle bearings for smooth, slop-free operation. Like the column, it, too, is a direct replacement for the stock shaft. On the bottom is an OE-looking steering wheel from Omix-ADA. We actually like the design of the stock wheel, and this one looks very similar, just not 30 years old.

When talking steering upgrades, most people think of everything from the steering box down to the knuckles, but a tight steering box and fresh tie-rod ends won’t do you any good if there’s a bunch of play between the steering wheel and the box’s input shaft. The steering shafts on many 4x4s are subject to wearing out, and that’s especially the case with several Jeep models.

We decided to tackle our wandering, hard-starting 1984 CJ-7 head-on with a new Borgeson steering shaft and Ididit tilt-steering column. We knocked out the whole procedure in a few hours using simple handtools, and for the most part it was a fairly simple bolt-in operation. We’re pretty sure we found the source of the hard starting, and the Jeep now follows the straight and narrow in traffic. Check out what it takes to fix the other half of the steering system and add the comfort of a tilt column at the same time.

It’s a good idea to have the tires pointed straight ahead before you start the disassembly. Our 1984 Jeep CJ-7 was pretty bare bones when it left the factory, from its four-cylinder engine to its nontilt steering column (though it does have power steering). The steering wheel is pretty tired, there was a bunch of play, and the ignition switch was getting really hard to turn.

The stock steering shaft is attached to the steering column and the steering box with a clamp and pinch bolt. Note that there’s a recess in the splined portion of both shafts that engages the pinch bolt, so in both cases the pinch bolt must be removed entirely in order to disconnect it. You’ll need a pry bar to coax the shaft away from the column.

Pulling the steering column on a CJ-7 is pretty easy thanks in part to this removable trim piece on the dash. With it removed, you can easily see the two bolts that hold the upper portion of the column in place and can disconnect the ignition wiring.

Both the floor plate and the upper column bracket will be reused with the Ididit column. The lower floor plate is held in plate with six bolts and is pretty self-explanatory. The upper bracket simply unbolts from the column, but note which direction it faces because it is opposite the way it’s shown here. The bracket should be rotated 180 degrees from this view when bolted to the Ididit column.

The stock steering column has a GM-style ignition switch mounted toward the base of the column. This switch is very difficult to get to when installed in the vehicle, necessitating pulling the column if you need to replace it. Interestingly, the Ididit column takes a completely different approach and eliminates the stock switch with a series of relays that mimic the function of the stock switch but offer better and more reliable connections.

We’ll admit we were a little annoyed at first that the wiring portion of the install wasn’t plug-and-play original until we looked at the stock wiring. It was kind of a mess. Two of the wires pulled out of the connector when we moved the wiring around, and someone had hacked into it at some point. It was easy to see why we were having intermittent hard-start problems. We were going to need to do some wiring work even if we were able to retain the stock configuration. FYI, these connectors are standard 1980s GM ignition stuff if you ever need to replace them.

The Ididit instructions are very thorough and include detailed steps to convert the ignition wiring over to their relays. These steps include unpinning the leads from the stock connector, and they even helpfully supply new connectors that the stock leads just snap into. This works, but after looking at the condition of the stock connectors, we opted to just cut off the pre-terminated leads and splice everything together.

Here’s the finished wiring modifications ready to be zip-tied out of the way. We used uninsulated butt connectors to join our original wiring to the Ididit pigtail, soldered the connections, and then covered them in shrink wrap. Though more permanent than Ididit’s plug-in arrangement, there are also fewer connectors and therefore less voltage drop as well as fewer potential failure points.

The Borgeson shaft is of much higher quality than the original while being a direct replacement. The U-joints in the shaft are all American-made, and the lower one has a vibration-reducing coupler to keep some of the road feedback isolated from the steering wheel. The stock shaft was completely worn out; the boot for the lower joint had split at some point in the past, leaving the innards exposed to the elements.

After bolting the column in place and verifying that the tires were still pointed straight ahead, we installed the steering shaft. Both joints attach to the splined shafts with set screws, and these set screws require a flat in each shaft. Borgeson recommends installing the set screw to mark the location, then removing the shaft, and filing a flat spot at the marked location. Instead, we used a drill bit that was slightly smaller than the set screw and carefully drilled a flat spot. It’s quicker this way, but be careful not to damage the set screw threads. Install both the supplied set screws and the lock nuts, and use a little thread-locker on them if you wish.

The Ididit column includes these blingy billet turn signal and tilt levers, along with a billet hazard knob. Very nice but way fancier than the rest of this Jeep.

The last piece of the puzzle was installing the steering wheel, which involved just sliding it into place and torqueing the retaining nut to 45 lb-ft. We’re not sure if the Ididit column is slightly bigger in diameter or not, but the plastic trim ring around the base of the wheel rubbed on the column. We also had trouble getting the horn to work, but trimming down the new horn button pin that came with the column fixed the issue.

Once we had the steering column out, we were curious why the ignition switch was so hard to turn. With the stock column, what you think of as the ignition switch (where the key goes) is actually just a lock cylinder hooked to a metal rod. This rod actuates the real ignition switch, which is lower down toward the base of the column. We could tell things had gotten gummed up due to age and lack of lubrication, but it turns out the actuating rod was also bent, possibly due to the switch getting stiff or just excessive force at some point in the past. Even if we had rebuilt the stock column as initially planned, we would have had to straighten the rod or track down a replacement, either of which would have been difficult. If you have a stiff ignition switch, this could be your culprit.