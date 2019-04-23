New Tricks For Old Air Lockers

Brian Gabriel

From its beginning in a tiny Melbourne, Australia–based shop back in 1975, ARB has continued to pump out awesome parts and accessory gear to keep wheelers around the world happy and well equipped. Of course, the company is most well known for its selectable Air Locker design that allows the driver to easily choose between an open differential or a fully locked differential with the push of a button. That button activates a circuit that delivers air pressure to actuate the locker.

While the concept has remained consistent, the engineering team at ARB is always striving to improve the robustness and versatility of its products. A few years ago, the Air Locker itself got a design upgrade, taking it from a three-piece case design to a more solid two-piece design. Now a simple new fitting introduced by ARB can make your Air Locker one of the most reliable pieces of equipment on your Jeep. Here’s a quick look at that new fitting and why it’s a must-have upgrade for anyone running ARB Air Lockers.

Several years back the ARB engineers redesigned the locker cases from a three-piece design to a more solid two-piece design. Now that the heavy lifting was done, they turned their focus to the finer details like the air delivery system. This is ARB’s new banjo-style bulkhead fitting kit (PN 170114) to allow the air line to pass into the housing.

There are a couple of obvious differences between the new design and the original bulkhead design. One is the banjo-style fitting that allows a horizontal air line path coming into the axle. There are also quite a few more parts that make up the assembly. There are now two O-ring seals and a brass spacer instead of just one O-ring seal on the original. There is also a screw cap for the O-ring chamber, so you cannot overtighten the O-ring seals. On the original bulkhead design, it was possible to overtighten the assembly and crush the O-ring or even pinch the copper tube if you were not careful.

If the horizontal banjo fitting isn’t quite your style, then you’re in luck! The new bulkhead fitting can also be assembled into the traditional vertical configuration. Simply leave out the banjo coupler and bolt, and the air line fitting threads right into the base bulkhead adapter.

We need to talk about the elephant in the room here. ARB has been using its trademark 5mm blue air line for as long as we can remember, so what’s the deal with the new black tubing? Size does matter, and the new 6mm black air line from ARB features a larger wall thickness that is more durable than its 5mm little brother. Both sizes share a common inner diameter for equal airflow. The thicker 6mm line is a little stiffer, as one would expect, so it always helps to leave it in the sun or near a heater (not too long or too close) for a bit to warm it slightly and make it more flexible before routing it from the axle to the compressor.

After the 1/4-inch NPT fitting is threaded into the housing with some sealing tape (to prevent an oil leak), the O-rings are lubed and worked onto the copper tubing with the brass washer in between them. A small pick or screwdriver was used to push the O-rings down the copper tube.

Next, the special cap is threaded on top to set the correct height of the copper tube and properly seal the fitting. Just tighten it snugly with a large flat screwdriver; no need to kill it. It seats near the base, leaving plenty of threads for the next adapter.

From there, the banjo fitting is screwed into the main bulkhead with the sealing washers, followed by the air line adapter and 6mm air line. It is important to remember that it is basically just a bolt holding the banjo in place. The banjo and air line can act as a lever arm and could potentially loosen the bolt. Route and secure the air line in a way that it will eliminate any torquing motion or force during suspension articulation, ensuring the fitting remains stationary. This banjo setup is a great option for a low center of gravity rig that doesn’t have much headroom underneath (or to clear a truss).

If you can work with the air line in the vertical position, it is definitely preferred. This configuration eliminates four components and two potential leak locations. There is plenty of vertical space on the project this axle will end up in, so this will be the setup that we use. Always bench test your Air Locker to confirm proper operation of the locking mechanism and that there are no air leaks prior to installation. If you find an issue, take the time to investigate and eliminate the problem before the axle is mounted in the Jeep.

The banjo bulkhead is cool, and there are some other sweet accessories available that may also be useful to you. This is an ARB kit (PN 171314) to remote-mount an air hose coupler anywhere on your Jeep to be able to fill tires. It features flared JIC fittings for reliable connections with ARB braided-steel hose from the compressor to wherever you mount the air hose coupler. Aside from this, there are a lot of other gadgets ARB offers to keep you equipped on the trail, so check out the company’s website for the latest and greatest.