Tire Test: Maxxis RAZR MT

Tire Test: Maxxis RAZR MTPosted in How To: Wheels Tires on January 5, 2017 Comment (0)
When driving off-road, tires can make all the difference. Between wear and tear, design choice and construction, the tire must be able to perform. The biggest axles, lowest gears, and strongest lockers mean nothing if you can’t put that traction to the terrain. That’s where Maxxis Tires has stepped up to the plate.
The new Maxxis RAZR MT tires were developed from the ground-up to deliver a new level of balance between on-road refinement and off-road performance. We had a chat with Ritche Tay, senior marketing specialist for Maxxis Tires, to get more insight on the new RAZR MT. “To improve driving refinement, the RAZR MT features an all-new tread design with minimized pattern noise, allowing the driver to focus on the road ahead.” Tay explained.
Tay then got to the good stuff, the stuff Jeepers really focus in on: “To maximize off-road performance, engineers used our racing experience to design innovative sidewall armor blocks and dual-cord body-ply construction for superior off-road performance. The RAZR MT also features a new tread compound with new chemical fillers for improved tear/chip resistance as well as tread life. With so many new technologies, the RAZR MT is the perfect weapon to unleash your vehicle’s potential.”
Maxxis has a very well-known reputation in the off-road realm. Considered one of the world’s most trusted tire brands, Maxxis has been delivering high-quality tires since 1967 and has a strong commitment to excellent products and customer service. Countless championship racers can attest to the strength, durability, and design of Maxxis brand tires.
We mounted a set of 37x12.50R17 RAZR MTs to a ’08 JK Wrangler Unlimited, and here is what we discovered. The tires we tested are load range E, which might be overkill for a Jeep in most cases but it does result in a seriously strong tire. These tires also come with the Maxxis Limited 40,000 Mileage Warranty; and are available in overall diameters ranging from 30 to 40 inches, in wheel sizes from 15 to 22 inches, LT and flotation, and load ranges, C, D, and E.
SpecificationsSize Tested: 37x12.50R17
Type: Crossover/Mud-Terrain
Load Range: E
Maximum Load (lb @ psi): 3,525 @ 65
Sidewall Construction: Three-ply Polyester
Tread Construction: Three-ply polyester, two-ply steel belt, two-ply nylon
Approved Rim Width (in): 8.5-11.0
Tread Depth (in): 20/32
Section Width (in): 12.5
Overall Diameter (in): 36.8