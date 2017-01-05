Tire Test: Maxxis RAZR MT

Jake Headlee

When driving off-road, tires can make all the difference. Between wear and tear, design choice and construction, the tire must be able to perform. The biggest axles, lowest gears, and strongest lockers mean nothing if you can’t put that traction to the terrain. That’s where Maxxis Tires has stepped up to the plate.

The new Maxxis RAZR MT tires were developed from the ground-up to deliver a new level of balance between on-road refinement and off-road performance. We had a chat with Ritche Tay, senior marketing specialist for Maxxis Tires, to get more insight on the new RAZR MT. “To improve driving refinement, the RAZR MT features an all-new tread design with minimized pattern noise, allowing the driver to focus on the road ahead.” Tay explained.

Tay then got to the good stuff, the stuff Jeepers really focus in on: “To maximize off-road performance, engineers used our racing experience to design innovative sidewall armor blocks and dual-cord body-ply construction for superior off-road performance. The RAZR MT also features a new tread compound with new chemical fillers for improved tear/chip resistance as well as tread life. With so many new technologies, the RAZR MT is the perfect weapon to unleash your vehicle’s potential.”

Maxxis has a very well-known reputation in the off-road realm. Considered one of the world’s most trusted tire brands, Maxxis has been delivering high-quality tires since 1967 and has a strong commitment to excellent products and customer service. Countless championship racers can attest to the strength, durability, and design of Maxxis brand tires.

We mounted a set of 37x12.50R17 RAZR MTs to a ’08 JK Wrangler Unlimited, and here is what we discovered. The tires we tested are load range E, which might be overkill for a Jeep in most cases but it does result in a seriously strong tire. These tires also come with the Maxxis Limited 40,000 Mileage Warranty; and are available in overall diameters ranging from 30 to 40 inches, in wheel sizes from 15 to 22 inches, LT and flotation, and load ranges, C, D, and E.

For street use, we tested the RAZR MT at 35 psi. The new tread pattern utilizes deeply sculpted center blocks that maximize off-road traction while retaining a quite ride. The road noise is noticeably quieter than most mud-terrain tires on the market today. In wet paved road conditions, the tires gripped well and had very little slippage under hard acceleration from a stop.

Specifications

The extra ridge sculpted into the lugs of the RAZR MT helped the tire clear gravel and small rocks easily. After driving on gravel roads during the test cycle, not a single rock was wedged between the lugs.

Soft dirt and sand was no match for the RAZR MT, even at full pressure. The tire gripped and cleared the dirt without excessive throttle use.

To test the tires at multiple pressures, we crawled this boulder several times. At road pressure (35 psi), the tire gripped well. Dropping the tire to 20 psi allowed the sidewalls to conform around the rock more, but it wasn’t until we tested 10 psi that we saw some major grip.

Maxxis uses an innovative armor sidewall design to maximize the sidewall traction and puncture resistance. Set at 10 psi, the inside sidewall pushed out to give the tire a much larger contact patch.

At 10 psi on an E-rated tire, the alternating lugs of the sidewalls lay down at almost 45 degrees. A C-rated tire would flatten out considerably more, though the extra strength of the E-rated tire may be worth the draw back.

Thanks to a well-timed winter storm here in Southern California, we were able to get the RAZR MTs into some mild mud. Certainly not the same as a southeast mud pit, but we were able to see how easily the RAZR MT clears mud. The sculpting in the lugs helps to shed the gunk.

Size Tested: 37x12.50R17Type: Crossover/Mud-TerrainLoad Range: EMaximum Load (lb @ psi): 3,525 @ 65Sidewall Construction: Three-ply PolyesterTread Construction: Three-ply polyester, two-ply steel belt, two-ply nylonApproved Rim Width (in): 8.5-11.0Tread Depth (in): 20/32Section Width (in): 12.5Overall Diameter (in): 36.8