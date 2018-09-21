Tire Test: New Yokohama X-MT Extreme Mud Tire

Photographers: John CappaRick Péwé

Whenever a new off-road tire is announced or introduced, we immediately start salivating and want to get our hands on a set for an in-depth tire test on our Jeep. And if you’ve watched Yokohama recently, you know that they came out with the Geolandar M/T G003, a great-looking and performing tire that we will soon reveal a full test on. But now available is the “newer” Geolandar X-MT G005, and this tire promises to bring a whole new level of capability to the off-road market. Developed from their sticky, race-spec Ultra4 race tire, this new offering isn’t just for mud. It’s designed to be an extreme performance tire that is at home on the rocks, trails, and highways, as well as in the mud. In fact, the company intends to reveal more extreme performance variants of all its tires—so just wait to see what comes next. We were recently invited out to Johnson Valley, home of the King of the Hammers event. There, with the help of GenRight Offroad, we were treated to our in-depth introduction to this new high-performance tire. Once we get our own set mounted up, we will give you the full test as soon as we put the tires through their paces.

Marketing and selling an off-road tire isn’t as easy as making it look more badass than the other offerings. A good tire has to perform as well as it looks, and that’s where this new donut excels. Big knobs, hefty voids, and sweet looks all come into play, but each aspect is carefully coordinated to work well on- and off-road. Making sure that the tire is relatively quiet on the highway is also important, and each target the tire was designed for seems to have met the mark. Even the siping of the massive treadblocks allow the elements to flex and move, creating more biting surfaces for traction. The aggressive sidewall treatment also helps in loose soil and mud for better forward progress, which is what we generally want and need in our Jeeps. More good news is the availability of 40-inchers right off the bat, rather than having to wait for big’uns to be produced. Also, don’t be surprised if something like a 42-inch roller arrives next year, although we can’t confirm that yet. And rest assured that the regular 37, 35, and 33-inch tire sizes will also be available in the market.

Our testing in the desert didn’t allow us to play in the mud or even cruise the highway, but with rocky trails and steep sand dunes we gave it our all to figure out if these tires had any shortcomings. In our humble opinion, they worked exceedingly well. Aired down to 8-10 psi, the tires simply enveloped the rocks and allowed the lugs to creep, crawl, or even blast through rough terrain. Horsepower usually reigns supreme in the sand, but by airing the tires down for better flotation, the stock 4.0L six-banger we were working with simply sang its song as we floated over the soft sand with ease. The three-ply construction is more than adequate to fend off any sticks and stones that would try and make a puncture wound, and we were pleased with the tire’s performance during this initial review. Stay tuned for our upcoming full test once we’re done thoroughly brutalizing a set of these tires for a couple months.

Big and blocky means good traction, and the skirts around each block are designed to reinforce the base of the block yet still allow for flexibility. Note the sipes that help in wet weather and snowy conditions.

Three-ply sidewalls assure a tough tire. Note the flexibility though as an aired-down version folds its tread around the rock without any sidewall damage. The Geo-Shield construction is said to be more durable than any previous offering.

Aired down, the Yokohama X-MT simply floated over the dunes. Even though it has a high void-to-block ratio, the blocks seemed to act like little paddles to power through the sand.

The unique sidewall treatment helps with the gritty look of a true off-road tire. The whole tire is designed with a triple polymer blend of rubber with lots of nano-carbon black for more cut and chip resistance. We’ll let you know how much more when we get a set on our own Jeep for testing.

Specifications (as tested)

Sources Yokohama Tire 800-722-9888

http://www.yokohamatire.com 800-722-9888

Tire: Yokohama Geolandar X-MT G005Size: 40x13.50R17LTType: Radial extreme mud terrainLoad range: DMax load (lb): 3,195Sidewall construction: 3-ply polyesterTread construction: 3-ply polyester, 2-ply steel, 1-ply nylonApproved rim width (in): 8.5-11.0Tread depth (in): 21/32Section width (in): 14.2Tread width (in): 11.1Overall diameter (in): 39.7Maximum psi: 50Weight (lb): 93.6